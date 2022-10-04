Read full article on original website
kniakrls.com
Indianola City Council Approves Hometown Pride Working With County ARPA Funds
The Indianola City Council gave approval for Hometown Pride to use American Rescue Plan Act funds provided to Warren County, in order to resurface a parking lot. City Manager Ben Reeves tells KNIA News Hometown Pride is trying to create a better connectivity between Simpson College and the downtown square, called the Wonder on Buxton project, and this is part of that.
kniakrls.com
Feed the Farmer Set for Saturday
The Marion County Feed the Farmer event is slated for October 8th and will be held from noon until 1 p.m. that day when the meals will be delivered. It’s an event where a meal will be delivered to a farmer or group. A meal will be delivered to the field. A meal of a hamburger, chips, cookie and water will be served.
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Indianola – Farming and Climate Change Research Grants
Today’s Let’s Talk Indianola features Iowa Farm Services Director Matt Russell about a round of grant funding for local farmers to assist in the fight against climate change. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to...
kniakrls.com
DeYarman Ford Hosting Grand Opening of New Showroom
DeYarman Ford in Indianola is celebrating the grand opening of their new showroom on Thursday, inviting the public for a social hour, ribbon cutting, and networking opportunities. The event begins at 4pm with a social hour, followed by a ribbon cutting ceremony and dedication with remarks from the owners and...
kniakrls.com
Indianola City Council Approves Changes for Police Department Leadership
The Indianola City Council approved several changes to policies regarding Indianola Police Department leadership at their meeting Monday, including a change in the uniform policy and sick leave policy. City Manager Ben Reeves tells KNIA News what he found during his search for a new police chief, was there was a discrepancy in policies for department leadership and union officers.
kniakrls.com
Marching Band Season Resumes for Local Bands at Valleyfest
Area high school marching bands are continuing their competitive seasons this Saturday. Valleyfest returns during the morning and early afternoon in West Des Moines, and will feature Knoxville at 8:30 a.m. and Indianola at 11:45 a.m. The annual Valleyfest Showdown performances continue in the late afternoon and evening, and features the Pella Marching Dutch at 9:45 p.m. — who placed 3rd overall and 1st in Class B in 2021 at the same show. Click here for the full schedule.
kniakrls.com
Pella Fire Department Breakfast Returns Saturday
An annual tradition returns to kick off Fire Prevention Week in Pella. Justin Trenkamp and Mike Branderhorst with the Pella Fire Department say a breakfast and open house returns on Saturday from 6 to 10 a.m. at their location on Main Street. Both say the event brings back a meal for a donation, with several activities ongoing at the station for children to participate in, as well as a raffle and other fundraising activities — and also will include details and photos of the new incoming Pella City Fire Truck. Proceeds benefit new equipment for the incoming Pella Rural Fire truck.
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Pella – Pella Library Event This Weekend
Youth Services Librarian Katie Dreyer previews “Reading is Out of This World!,” which is coming to the Pella Community Center’s Room 206 this Saturday from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS |...
kniakrls.com
A Busy October at the Knoxville Public Library
Here is the calendar for October at the Knoxville Public Library. The Friends of the Library will have a book sale on Oct. 21st and 22nd. The State Historical Society of Iowa will be bringing a mobile museum to Knoxville. It will be located at the parking lot across from the library and will be here from Oct. 21st through the 26th.
kniakrls.com
Pella Library Hosting “Out of This World” Event
Families in Pella are invited for a program including several activities related to space at an event coming this weekend. Youth Services Librarian Katie Dreyer says “Reading is Out of This World!” is coming to the Pella Community Center’s Room 206 on Saturday from 10 to 11:30 a.m., and includes several themed programs aimed toward children. She says the special guest is Dan Hoy, a NASA Solar Systems Ambassador from Clive. Hear more on today’s Let’s Talk Pella.
kniakrls.com
Indianola, Norwalk, Carlisle Beggars Nights October 30th
Beggars Night in Indianola, Norwalk, and Carlisle are scheduled for Sunday, October 30th from 6-8pm. The City of Indianola asks that all those who wish to participate in the trick or treat follow basic safety guidelines, and homeowners who wish to participate are asked to turn their outside lights on.
kniakrls.com
Indianola Public Safety Open House Next Week
The annual Indianola Public Safety Open House is one week from today, in conjunction with Fire Prevention Week, providing the public a chance to learn more about fire prevention and meeting public safety personnel from Indianola and Warren County. Activities include a fire safety trailer to learn about how to escape from a fire safely, a fire extinguisher demonstration, hand painting a cop car, and a drone demonstration.
kniakrls.com
Tammy Humes Receives Quarterly DAISY Award
Pella Regional Health Center announced that Tammy Humes in the Call Center, is the recipient of the Quarterly DAISY Awards. The DAISY program is a national award, given at the local level, to registered nurses who exemplify extraordinary nursing. The focus is on the special touches and human consideration that these nurses give to their patients.
kniakrls.com
Indianola Square Reconstruction Project Update
Work on the downtown Indianola Square Reconstruction Project continued over the last week, which included the completion of the Ashland and Buxton intersection, and all roadway paving on the project is now done. Permeable pavers have been installed on Ashland between Buxton and B Street, planter beds were installed on the north side of the mid-block of Ashland, and all crosswalks are now complete.
kniakrls.com
Warren County Supervisors to Meet in Special Session
The Warren County Board of Supervisors meet in a special session today. The board will hold a discussion with Warren County Health Services regarding the Child Health Contract,. including expanded service area and budget revision. The board will also consider an agreement for Use of Warren County Justice Center Grounds...
kniakrls.com
Marion County Register to Vote for Fairboard
The 2022 Marion County Fairboard election is set for Monday, December 5th at 7:00 p.m. The election is to elect members to the 24-member fairboard. Those eligible to vote must be a Marion County landowner, business person or farmer and be a resident of Marion County. Individuals need to register...
kniakrls.com
Central Colege Hosting Several Performances This Month
Central College’s music and theater programs will showcase five events in October. As a new addition to Homecoming festivities, the musical theatre program welcomes the public to a production of the musical comedy, “Lend Me a Tenor,” 7 p.m. on today through Saturday, in Kruidenier Center Theatre. C.D. Adamson, associate professor of theatre, will direct the production.
kniakrls.com
Cody L. Meyer
Cody L. Meyer, 34, of Indianola, passed away of unknown reasons on Sunday October 2nd. A Celebration of Life will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday October 9nd, at the Aurelia Golf Course and another gathering will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12th at 304 S Kenwood in Indianola. Memorials may be sent to Overton Funeral Home and given in Cody’s name to the Indianola Fire Department and EMT’s or the American Diabetes Association. To sign an online condolence, visit www.overtonfunerals.com.
kniakrls.com
Good Working Relationship with City Departments Key for Chief Brian Sher
Indianola Police Chief Brian Sher was sworn in at the Indianola City Council meeting Monday, who was selected after serving as Interim Chief for 15 months. Chief Sher said in his speech to the council, that he will be emphasizing the serve portion of the “Protect and Serve” motto for the department in dealing with the public, and he plans to continue a strong partnership with other city departments to make sure projects are run as efficiently as possible.
kniakrls.com
Indianola Parks and Rec Hosting Tunes and Treats Concert
Indianola Parks and Rec is hosting the next installment of their Tunes and Treats Concert Series later this month, featuring the Ducharme-Jones Duo. Becky Lane with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News Davie and Annie Ducharme-Jones are an Americana Roots-Pop duo, who perform their own songs in addition to covers of popular artists such as Linda Ronstadt, Jimi Hendrix, and Dolly Parton. The concert is sponsored by MediGold, with dessert provided by Indianola Hy-Vee, and will be Tuesday, October 25th at 2pm at the Indianola Activity Center, with all invited.
