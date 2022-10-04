LANSING, MI -- A Bay County man has never been happier to get a call from a friend after he won a $271,601 Fantasy 5 jackpot recently. “I got a call from my co-worker the day after the drawing asking me if I had bought a ticket at Larry’s,” said the winner, who chose to remain anonymous. “He told me a jackpot winning ticket had been bought at that store, so I went running to my truck to grab my ticket. I looked my ticket over, and I couldn’t believe I was holding the winner!”

BAY COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO