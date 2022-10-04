ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These four candidates want to represent Genesee, Saginaw and Midland counties in Congress

GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Four candidates are seeking to represent the newly redrawn 8th District in Congress, including incumbent congressman Daniel T. Kildee, D-Flint. The new district, which includes much of the Flint and Saginaw areas that Kildee currently represents, also now contains new territory in Midland County, including the city of Midland, which leans Republican.
Pit & Balcony receives grant to support programming, staff

SAGINAW, MI — Pit & Balcony Community Theatre has received a nearly $19,000 grant to help support its programming and staff. The community theatre, located at 805 N. Hamilton St. and celebrating its 91st consecutive season, is one of eight Saginaw County recipients of operational support funds from the Michigan Arts & Culture Council this year, according to a Pit & Balcony news release. This is the fourth consecutive year the theater has received the award.
Homicides are down but Michigan has a new ‘most-violent’ city, FBI stats reveal

The FBI this week issued its annual report compiling 2021 crime statistics reported by most police agencies across the nation. Michigan has four of the top 20 most violent cities in the nation, including Saginaw, Detroit, Kalamazoo and Lansing, and four communities with the fewest property crimes, including: Independence Township, White Lake Township, West Bloomfield and Orion Township.
A friend’s call alerts Bay County man that he won $271K Fantasy 5 jackpot

LANSING, MI -- A Bay County man has never been happier to get a call from a friend after he won a $271,601 Fantasy 5 jackpot recently. “I got a call from my co-worker the day after the drawing asking me if I had bought a ticket at Larry’s,” said the winner, who chose to remain anonymous. “He told me a jackpot winning ticket had been bought at that store, so I went running to my truck to grab my ticket. I looked my ticket over, and I couldn’t believe I was holding the winner!”
