Read full article on original website
Related
Gameday Saginaw! See MLive Saginaw Player of Week, with Week 7 schedule, standings
Coleman heads into Week 7 of its first 8-Player football season with just one win. But Jared DeVrieze added another one with the Week 6 MLive Saginaw Player of the Week honor, earning more than 6,000 votes after the Comets’ 66-40 loss to Fulton. “He did everything he could...
Michigan’s Sara Lee, of WWE ‘Tough Enough’ wrestling, dies at 30
HOPE TOWNSHIP, MI — Sara Lee, the mid-Michigan-born former professional wrestler, died, WWE officials announced on the league’s social media channels Thursday, Oct. 6. Lee, of Hope Township in Midland County, was 30. The cause of her death was not announced.
Pumford family celebrates a golf regional win ... for Williamston
Officially, a Pumford did not win the Division 3 girls golf regional Tuesday at Williamston. But the Pumfords can still claim the victory.
Readers have spoken: See which Week 7 Saginaw/Bay City game we will shoot, subscribers get free photos
Something has to give, with both Hemlock and Carrollton desperate for a win. The two Tri-Valley Conference 10 teams are 1-5, with their lone wins coming against Valley Lutheran. But one team is going to get win No. 2 Friday, and and an MLive photographer will be at the game,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Essexville Garber cheers for Frankenmuth, after topping Eagles
FRANKENMUTH, MI – As soon as Wednesday’s match ended, Essexville Garber volleyball coach Kim Kokaly started to bleed red and gray. She could afford to cheer for Frankenmuth after her team handed the Eagles their second loss of the season – both to Garber – in a 14-25, 25-15 25-18, 25-23 Tri-Valley Conference 8 volleyball decision.
Who’s trending up in Week 7, with Saginaw-area football rankings
As Michigan high school football teams head into the final third of the season, Saginaw-area teams are trying to peak into playoff form. They’re doing that while also trying to beat rivals and contend for conference titles.
Lottery club meets for dinner, wins $616,985 jackpot on $20 ticket
LANSING, MI -- A trip out for some pizza led to the win of a lifetime for a Mt. Pleasant-based Cabin Corner Crew club when they brought home a $616,985 jackpot playing the Lucky 7′s Fast Cash game. “Whenever we meet for dinner, we’ll play Club Keno or Fast...
WSGW newsman Dave Maurer resigns after 43 years at mid-Michigan station
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, MI — Longtime WSGW-790 AM radio journalist Dave Maurer during a Friday, Oct. 7, broadcast announced he would step away from the company where he first began working 43 years ago. Mauer and WSGW station administrators did not immediately return messages from The Saginaw News/MLive Friday seeking...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Indiana woman wins $1 million jackpot while traveling through Michigan
LANSING, MI -- An Indiana woman and her husband are looking forward to some financial relief after she won $1 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s Double Diamond instant game. The 57-year-old winner -- who chose to remain anonymous -- said she didn’t even know she’d won the jackpot until a few days after she bought the ticket.
First snowflakes coming to Northern Michigan, see when your town normally sees the white stuff
Our first blast of cold air is coming. It will be cold enough for the Upper Peninsula to have snow. While the first flakes are not imminent for Lower Michigan, here’s a look at when we normally get our first snow. The strongest cold front of the fall season...
2 running for a pair of Saginaw Public School Board of Education seats
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI — While it may be one of the few uncontested races for a school board seat countywide, Saginaw Public Schools District has two candidates on the ballot this Nov. 8. Former Saginaw Mayor Joyce J. Seals will be running for re-election for her board of education...
These four candidates want to represent Genesee, Saginaw and Midland counties in Congress
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Four candidates are seeking to represent the newly redrawn 8th District in Congress, including incumbent congressman Daniel T. Kildee, D-Flint. The new district, which includes much of the Flint and Saginaw areas that Kildee currently represents, also now contains new territory in Midland County, including the city of Midland, which leans Republican.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pit & Balcony receives grant to support programming, staff
SAGINAW, MI — Pit & Balcony Community Theatre has received a nearly $19,000 grant to help support its programming and staff. The community theatre, located at 805 N. Hamilton St. and celebrating its 91st consecutive season, is one of eight Saginaw County recipients of operational support funds from the Michigan Arts & Culture Council this year, according to a Pit & Balcony news release. This is the fourth consecutive year the theater has received the award.
Homicides are down but Michigan has a new ‘most-violent’ city, FBI stats reveal
The FBI this week issued its annual report compiling 2021 crime statistics reported by most police agencies across the nation. Michigan has four of the top 20 most violent cities in the nation, including Saginaw, Detroit, Kalamazoo and Lansing, and four communities with the fewest property crimes, including: Independence Township, White Lake Township, West Bloomfield and Orion Township.
A friend’s call alerts Bay County man that he won $271K Fantasy 5 jackpot
LANSING, MI -- A Bay County man has never been happier to get a call from a friend after he won a $271,601 Fantasy 5 jackpot recently. “I got a call from my co-worker the day after the drawing asking me if I had bought a ticket at Larry’s,” said the winner, who chose to remain anonymous. “He told me a jackpot winning ticket had been bought at that store, so I went running to my truck to grab my ticket. I looked my ticket over, and I couldn’t believe I was holding the winner!”
$350K to aid Saginaw Community Foundation, city schools and police to fight against violent crime
SAGINAW, MI— A nearly $350 thousand dollar federal grant has been announced as awarded to the Saginaw Community Foundation in order to form a community task force in partnership with the Saginaw Police Department. The grant totals $348,836 and was awarded by the U.S. Department of Justice’s Project Safe...
Police release name of slain Saginaw County man allegedly shot by girlfriend
TAYMOUTH TWP, MI — Police have revealed the name of a Saginaw County man fatally shot in his house. About 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, Michigan State Police troopers responded to a shooting at the residence of 35-year-old Nolan S. Haymon in the 6000 block of Rathburn Road in Taymouth Township, near Birch Run.
Bay City Public Safety director says he jabbed noisy teen with flashlight per training from ‘back in the day’
BAY CITY, MI — Speaking to one of his officers, Bay City Public Safety Director Michael J. Cecchini says he felt threatened by teens making noise near his apartment, causing him to call upon his training from “back in the day” and jab one of the teens in his chest with his Maglite flashlight.
Police recover RV trailers, boat stolen from Saginaw County storage facility, suspect charged
TITTABAWASSEE TWP, MI — Last year, two recreational trailers and a boat were stolen from a Saginaw County storage facility. Now, a Tittabawassee Township man has been charged with the thefts, with police having recently found the stolen property in three other Michigan counties. Tittabawassee Township Police Chief David...
East Tawas councilman accused of trying to hire man to kill 2 people for inheritance money
EAST TAWAS, MI — An East Tawas city councilman and business owner is facing criminal charges after allegedly trying to hire an out-of-state man to kill two people over an inheritance. Michigan State Police troopers on Wednesday, Oct. 5, arrested Michael A. Mooney, 65, who later the same day...
The Saginaw News
Saginaw, MI
22K+
Followers
21K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
The Saginaw News & MLive https://www.mlive.com/saginaw.https://www.mlive.com/saginaw-bay-city/
Comments / 0