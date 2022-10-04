Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kniakrls.com
Feed the Farmer Set for Saturday
The Marion County Feed the Farmer event is slated for October 8th and will be held from noon until 1 p.m. that day when the meals will be delivered. It’s an event where a meal will be delivered to a farmer or group. A meal will be delivered to the field. A meal of a hamburger, chips, cookie and water will be served.
kniakrls.com
Pella Fire Department Breakfast Returns Saturday
An annual tradition returns to kick off Fire Prevention Week in Pella. Justin Trenkamp and Mike Branderhorst with the Pella Fire Department say a breakfast and open house returns on Saturday from 6 to 10 a.m. at their location on Main Street. Both say the event brings back a meal for a donation, with several activities ongoing at the station for children to participate in, as well as a raffle and other fundraising activities — and also will include details and photos of the new incoming Pella City Fire Truck. Proceeds benefit new equipment for the incoming Pella Rural Fire truck.
kniakrls.com
Tammy Humes Receives Quarterly DAISY Award
Pella Regional Health Center announced that Tammy Humes in the Call Center, is the recipient of the Quarterly DAISY Awards. The DAISY program is a national award, given at the local level, to registered nurses who exemplify extraordinary nursing. The focus is on the special touches and human consideration that these nurses give to their patients.
kniakrls.com
Indianola Public Safety Open House Next Week
The annual Indianola Public Safety Open House is one week from today, in conjunction with Fire Prevention Week, providing the public a chance to learn more about fire prevention and meeting public safety personnel from Indianola and Warren County. Activities include a fire safety trailer to learn about how to escape from a fire safely, a fire extinguisher demonstration, hand painting a cop car, and a drone demonstration.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kniakrls.com
Indianola Square Reconstruction Project Update
Work on the downtown Indianola Square Reconstruction Project continued over the last week, which included the completion of the Ashland and Buxton intersection, and all roadway paving on the project is now done. Permeable pavers have been installed on Ashland between Buxton and B Street, planter beds were installed on the north side of the mid-block of Ashland, and all crosswalks are now complete.
kniakrls.com
A Busy October at the Knoxville Public Library
Here is the calendar for October at the Knoxville Public Library. The Friends of the Library will have a book sale on Oct. 21st and 22nd. The State Historical Society of Iowa will be bringing a mobile museum to Knoxville. It will be located at the parking lot across from the library and will be here from Oct. 21st through the 26th.
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Pella – Crossroads of Pella Coat Drive
Chris Allen, Julie Johnson, and Raelynn Schroeder with Crossroads of Pella discuss new events coming to support the annual coat drive. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Pella.
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Fire Department sets Open House
The Knoxville Fire Department will be hosting an Open House Wednesday, October 12th from 5 to 7 p.m. at the fire station. The event is to promote fire prevention, to let visitors tour the fire station and tour of the apparatus. There will also be a free will chili donation....
IN THIS ARTICLE
kniakrls.com
Cody L. Meyer
Cody L. Meyer, 34, of Indianola, passed away of unknown reasons on Sunday October 2nd. A Celebration of Life will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday October 9nd, at the Aurelia Golf Course and another gathering will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12th at 304 S Kenwood in Indianola. Memorials may be sent to Overton Funeral Home and given in Cody’s name to the Indianola Fire Department and EMT’s or the American Diabetes Association. To sign an online condolence, visit www.overtonfunerals.com.
kniakrls.com
Marching Band Season Resumes for Local Bands at Valleyfest
Area high school marching bands are continuing their competitive seasons this Saturday. Valleyfest returns during the morning and early afternoon in West Des Moines, and will feature Knoxville at 8:30 a.m. and Indianola at 11:45 a.m. The annual Valleyfest Showdown performances continue in the late afternoon and evening, and features the Pella Marching Dutch at 9:45 p.m. — who placed 3rd overall and 1st in Class B in 2021 at the same show. Click here for the full schedule.
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Indianola – Farming and Climate Change Research Grants
Today’s Let’s Talk Indianola features Iowa Farm Services Director Matt Russell about a round of grant funding for local farmers to assist in the fight against climate change. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to...
kniakrls.com
DeYarman Ford Hosting Grand Opening of New Showroom
DeYarman Ford in Indianola is celebrating the grand opening of their new showroom on Thursday, inviting the public for a social hour, ribbon cutting, and networking opportunities. The event begins at 4pm with a social hour, followed by a ribbon cutting ceremony and dedication with remarks from the owners and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kniakrls.com
Scoop the Loop will be Saturday in Knoxville
Scoop the Loop will be Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m. Amy Vroegh is heading up the event. Vroegh says with the road diet the Scoop the Loop may be backed up, but says we just need to roll with the punches. The route for Scoop the Loop will be...
kniakrls.com
Indianola City Council Approves Changes for Police Department Leadership
The Indianola City Council approved several changes to policies regarding Indianola Police Department leadership at their meeting Monday, including a change in the uniform policy and sick leave policy. City Manager Ben Reeves tells KNIA News what he found during his search for a new police chief, was there was a discrepancy in policies for department leadership and union officers.
kniakrls.com
Pella Library Hosting “Out of This World” Event
Families in Pella are invited for a program including several activities related to space at an event coming this weekend. Youth Services Librarian Katie Dreyer says “Reading is Out of This World!” is coming to the Pella Community Center’s Room 206 on Saturday from 10 to 11:30 a.m., and includes several themed programs aimed toward children. She says the special guest is Dan Hoy, a NASA Solar Systems Ambassador from Clive. Hear more on today’s Let’s Talk Pella.
kniakrls.com
Indianola, Norwalk, Carlisle Beggars Nights October 30th
Beggars Night in Indianola, Norwalk, and Carlisle are scheduled for Sunday, October 30th from 6-8pm. The City of Indianola asks that all those who wish to participate in the trick or treat follow basic safety guidelines, and homeowners who wish to participate are asked to turn their outside lights on.
kniakrls.com
Marion County Register to Vote for Fairboard
The 2022 Marion County Fairboard election is set for Monday, December 5th at 7:00 p.m. The election is to elect members to the 24-member fairboard. Those eligible to vote must be a Marion County landowner, business person or farmer and be a resident of Marion County. Individuals need to register...
kniakrls.com
Clarke “Bill” Weeks
Services for Clarke “Bill” Weeks, 79 of Indianola, will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, October 10, 2022, at the Indianola First Baptist Church. Visitation will be held prior to services from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the church. Private family burial will be in the Chariton Cemetery, Chariton, IA. Overton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To sign an online condolence, visit www.overtonfunerals.com.
kniakrls.com
City of Indianola Tree Maintenance Ordinances
The City of Indianola wants to remind residents of city ordinances regarding trees that abut or overhang on public property including streets, alleys, and sidewalks. Owners are responsible to make sure the lower branches are not less than eight feet above sidewalks and sixteen feet above streets and alleys, for maintaining all trees to not interfere with the vision of drivers or vehicles approaching intersections, and should be making sure trees are trimmed so they do not obstruct streetlights or traffic signs and signals.
kniakrls.com
Former Sheriff Gary Verwers Passes Away at 76
Former Marion County Sheriff Gary Lee Verwers passed away Tuesday, October 4 at the Knoxville Hospital and Clinics. Verwers graduated from Knoxville High School with the Class of 1964. Verwers was the first school resource officer for the Knoxville Community School District. He later became a deputy, and then Chief Deputy at the Marion County Sheriff’s Department. He later served as Sheriff, retiring in 2007. Verwers also served as a volunteer for Knoxville Fire & Rescue and the Knoxville Raceway Fire Crew. He was also a past president of the Marion County Fair Board.
Comments / 0