Kim Kardashian kind of just admitted Pete's ex Ariana is a 'hot girl'

Pete Davidson’s relationships have always been in the limelight, whether it involved his former engagement to singer Ariana Grande, or reality TV personality Kim Kardashian. She even said he “dated hot girls” in the past. Kim and Pete called it quits earlier this year, but Hulu’s The...
realitytitbit.com

'Scared' Kris Jenner walks off camera after sobbing over potential surgery

Kris Jenner tearfully detail her worries after learning surgery could be the only solution to her hip pains, in The Kardashians’ latest episode. The Kardashian-Jenners wouldn’t be one of the most influential celebs without matriarch Kris Jenner at the helm of it all. As the internet knows, the devil works hard, but Kris works harder.
realitytitbit.com

Tori Roloff's latest video about coffee has LPBW fans 'never feeling more seen'

Little People Big World’s Tori Roloff has had fans in stitches over on her Instagram, with her latest video having fans screaming “relatable” in the comment section. Tori often posts TikTok videos on her Insta to her 1.8 million followers and she loves nothing more than to show her comedic flair to her fans, and her latest voice-over video has done just that.
realitytitbit.com

Meet Bling Empire's reiki healer Janice on Instagram

The third instalment of Netflix’s Bling Empire introduces viewers to reiki healer Janice, with fans curious to know more about her away from the show. In the new series, Kim invites Janice to help guide her and some of her fellow Bling Empire stars through a healing session, with Janice’s name having even made the title of an episode in the series.
realitytitbit.com

Kim was terrified rocket may 'blow up' if Pete Davidson went on space trip

Pete Davidson was set to embark on a trip into space with Blue Origin in March 2022, but Kim Kardashian was terrified at the idea something would happen. Pete Davidson scored a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be a passenger in one of Blue Origin’s launches into space. The 11-minute journey in Jeff Bezos’ automated capsule was initially scheduled for March 23, but the former SNL comedian eventually pulled out.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Paris Fashion Week
realitytitbit.com

RHOBH's Sutton Stracke admitted she went 'out on a limb' to have fun this season

With only one week until the Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills reunion, Sutton Stracke said she went out on a limb to have “some fun” in RHOBH’S season 12. As the current season is drawing to an end tonight with a finale, the housewives are one step ahead, having recently completed the reunion taping. Sutton Stracke teased her look on Tuesday, October 4, after Erika Jayne and Lisa Rinna showcased their glamorous gowns on Instagram.
realitytitbit.com

Netflix confirm Bling Empire New York spin-off after success of first season

Bling Empire will be taking the Big Apple by storm as Netflix announce a new spin-off featuring a familiar reality TV face. Get your plane tickets ready, the extravagance and luxury of Bling Empire are flying to the East Coast for its first spin-off. Debuting in 2021, the uber-rich Asian-American...
realitytitbit.com

Good intentions were behind Khloe Kardashian firing Daymond John in 2008

Daymond John once worked on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which came to light once he revealed himself as The Masked Singer’s fortune teller character. Many remembered that he once worked on the former E! show. Now a Shark Tank investor, Daymond reminded viewers that he has a connection...
