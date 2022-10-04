Read full article on original website
Related
realitytitbit.com
Kanye West wasn't the only one to slam Kim Kardashian's 'diaper' jumpsuit
Kim Kardashian was dragged by ex-husband Kanye West and her sister Kendall Jenner over her orange jumpsuit look, a recent episode of the reality show revealed. The pair both agreed her jumpsuit wasn’t the reality star’s best fit for the week. Kim and her team put together several...
realitytitbit.com
Kris has Khloé Kardashian's glam mugshot framed in her office after jail stint
Khloé Kardashian reminisced about her time in jail and how mom Kris Jenner framed her glam mugshot. Longtime fans may remember the iconic episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. In the latest episode of The Kardashians, Khloé joins her mother Kris and her boyfriend Corey Gamble in Palm...
realitytitbit.com
Christine Quinn 'feeling unholy' but fans are amazed at her 'stunning' looks
Former Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn’s fashion game has always been strong, and now the reality queen joked she was ‘feeling unholy’ in her latest outfit. Christine Quinn has been a popular attendee at this year’s fashion weeks, which has taken place in New York, London, Milan, and Paris.
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian kind of just admitted Pete's ex Ariana is a 'hot girl'
Pete Davidson’s relationships have always been in the limelight, whether it involved his former engagement to singer Ariana Grande, or reality TV personality Kim Kardashian. She even said he “dated hot girls” in the past. Kim and Pete called it quits earlier this year, but Hulu’s The...
RELATED PEOPLE
realitytitbit.com
'Scared' Kris Jenner walks off camera after sobbing over potential surgery
Kris Jenner tearfully detail her worries after learning surgery could be the only solution to her hip pains, in The Kardashians’ latest episode. The Kardashian-Jenners wouldn’t be one of the most influential celebs without matriarch Kris Jenner at the helm of it all. As the internet knows, the devil works hard, but Kris works harder.
realitytitbit.com
Tori Roloff's latest video about coffee has LPBW fans 'never feeling more seen'
Little People Big World’s Tori Roloff has had fans in stitches over on her Instagram, with her latest video having fans screaming “relatable” in the comment section. Tori often posts TikTok videos on her Insta to her 1.8 million followers and she loves nothing more than to show her comedic flair to her fans, and her latest voice-over video has done just that.
realitytitbit.com
Meet Bling Empire's reiki healer Janice on Instagram
The third instalment of Netflix’s Bling Empire introduces viewers to reiki healer Janice, with fans curious to know more about her away from the show. In the new series, Kim invites Janice to help guide her and some of her fellow Bling Empire stars through a healing session, with Janice’s name having even made the title of an episode in the series.
realitytitbit.com
Kim was terrified rocket may 'blow up' if Pete Davidson went on space trip
Pete Davidson was set to embark on a trip into space with Blue Origin in March 2022, but Kim Kardashian was terrified at the idea something would happen. Pete Davidson scored a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be a passenger in one of Blue Origin’s launches into space. The 11-minute journey in Jeff Bezos’ automated capsule was initially scheduled for March 23, but the former SNL comedian eventually pulled out.
IN THIS ARTICLE
realitytitbit.com
RHOBH's Sutton Stracke admitted she went 'out on a limb' to have fun this season
With only one week until the Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills reunion, Sutton Stracke said she went out on a limb to have “some fun” in RHOBH’S season 12. As the current season is drawing to an end tonight with a finale, the housewives are one step ahead, having recently completed the reunion taping. Sutton Stracke teased her look on Tuesday, October 4, after Erika Jayne and Lisa Rinna showcased their glamorous gowns on Instagram.
realitytitbit.com
What episode is Heart Evangelista's popular cameo in Bling Empire season 3?
Heart Evangelista is a popular Filipino actress who fans have heard is joining Bling Empire since before season 2 was released. Now, she is finally making her cameo, but we had to wait until the third season to see her face. A friend of Kane Lim and Kelly Li Mi,...
realitytitbit.com
Drag Race UK queen Copper Topp breaks her silence on Ella Henderson lip sync
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK S4 returned last night as Supermodel Leomie Anderson joined the judging panel to assist RuPaul, Michelle Visage and Alan Carr in making the difficult decision of sending Cheltenham’s very own Copper Topp home. Drag Race UK returned to screens for episode 3 last night...
realitytitbit.com
Fans convinced Molly Mae drops baby gender hint - but emoji reveals cute story
Molly Mae and Tommy Fury are about to become parents, and it isn’t a Love Island quest. After posting an outfit of the day, fans believe Molly writing ‘smol boy’ meant she revealed the baby’s gender – but it was just her adorable cat posing in the background.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
realitytitbit.com
Netflix confirm Bling Empire New York spin-off after success of first season
Bling Empire will be taking the Big Apple by storm as Netflix announce a new spin-off featuring a familiar reality TV face. Get your plane tickets ready, the extravagance and luxury of Bling Empire are flying to the East Coast for its first spin-off. Debuting in 2021, the uber-rich Asian-American...
realitytitbit.com
Good intentions were behind Khloe Kardashian firing Daymond John in 2008
Daymond John once worked on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which came to light once he revealed himself as The Masked Singer’s fortune teller character. Many remembered that he once worked on the former E! show. Now a Shark Tank investor, Daymond reminded viewers that he has a connection...
Malia Obama is a jean queen! See her best outfits rocking denim
Malia Obama loves denim. The daughter of former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama loves rocking jean shorts, pants, shirts, and more. See her best look rocking denim below. ...
Charlie Puth Debuts New Songs, Talks Bromance With Jungkook At iHeartLand
Charlie Puth took over the State Farm Park stage in iHeartLand on Roblox to celebrate his new album 'Charlie.'
realitytitbit.com
Kourt says she loves her thicker body due to Travis complimenting her every day
Kourtney Kardashian has faced a lot of scrutiny and backlash for her changing body over the past year and it has been hard to watch. Since meeting the love of her life, Travis Barker, the pair have been trying for a baby through IVF – meaning Kourtney has been taking hormones to help their chances.
Comments / 0