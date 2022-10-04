ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego County, NY

cnycentral.com

2021 NYS report finds Onondaga Co. CPS late on safety reports, but made right decisions

A state review of Onondaga County Child Protective Services found the agency fell short in assessing child safety, requiring immediate action from the county to correct timeliness issues in responding to abuse reports. According to the county, these issues were slightly misrepresented and have since been corrected; pointing out the county got a passing grade where it matters most, the final determination of an investigation.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

Checking for head lice can lead to stigma, stress for children

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — If your child has head lice, there is no reason for them to miss school. That is the latest guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP). This is the first new guidance on diagnosing and treating head lice since 2015. The AAP says lice is not a health hazard or a sign of poor hygiene, but it can cause significant stigma and psychological stress.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Man arrested for bomb threat at Geneva Public Safety Building

Geneva, N.Y. — A man faces charges following a bomb threat Tuesday at the Geneva Public Safety Building. The city's police department and court received two packages in the mail around 10:50 a.m. Tuesday. While security officers screened the packages, they observed what appeared to be an explosive device.
GENEVA, NY
cnycentral.com

Cash offers for land in Clay triggers massive Onondaga Co. tax base boost from Micron

CLAY, N.Y. — Some of the properties in Clay have been on the market for years with no movement. Then Micron happened. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon revealed a host of new, immediate impacts after the announcement this week that the semiconductor chip manufacturer plans to invest $100 billion over two decades in a plant to be constructed in Clay.
CLAY, NY
cnycentral.com

Great Northern Mall owner looks forward to new microchip facility

CLAY, N.Y. — Great Northern Mall has seen its hard days, as many of the tenants at the mall complained about the poor management of the facility but the new owner, Guy Hart said plans to revitalize the once deserted mall into a lifestyle center that will pair well with the countless new projects being put in place in Clay on route 31, like the recently announced Micron chip plant.
CLAY, NY
cnycentral.com

Economic impact of Micron's new facility in Clay

CLAY, N.Y. — The excitement of Micron choosing to build the nation’s largest microchip plant in Clay comes with responsibilities too. Local leaders are already thinking about housing, roads, and other infrastructure that may be needed to accommodate thousands of new workers and families in the Central New York region.
CLAY, NY
cnycentral.com

Clay neighbors react to new semiconductor plant: 'It's great for the Clay area'

Clay, N.Y. — The multi-billion dollar investment has Central New York neighbors anticipating the new project developed by Micron, a U.S.-based memory and storage manufacturer and the fourth-largest producer of semiconductors in the world. At a press conference on Tuesday, Governor Kathy Hochul, Senator Chuck Schumer, Onondaga County Executive...
CLAY, NY
cnycentral.com

Amazon to hire 700 new employees in CNY ahead of holiday season

CLAY, N.Y. — Amazon will hold an in-person hiring event as they intend to hire more than 700 employees in the Central New York region for full-time, seasonal, and part-time positions. In addition to a $1,000 sign-on bonus for most roles, seasonal employees will also have the opportunity to...
CLAY, NY

