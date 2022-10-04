Read full article on original website
cnycentral.com
Cat in Oneida County tests positive for rabies resulting in euthanasia of exposed animal
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. — Five people and six animals were exposed to a cat that tested positive for rabies in the Town of Forestport, resulting in one exposed animal being euthanized, the Oneida County Health Department announced Friday. The cat was sent to the New York State Department of...
cnycentral.com
2021 NYS report finds Onondaga Co. CPS late on safety reports, but made right decisions
A state review of Onondaga County Child Protective Services found the agency fell short in assessing child safety, requiring immediate action from the county to correct timeliness issues in responding to abuse reports. According to the county, these issues were slightly misrepresented and have since been corrected; pointing out the county got a passing grade where it matters most, the final determination of an investigation.
cnycentral.com
Onondaga County legislators respond to new Micron facility coming to CNY
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Onondaga County legislators said they are thrilled about the new Micron microchip plant coming to Clay. Legislator Mary Kuhn (D), Mark Olson (R), and Julie Abbott (R), all said that this new project is transformative for the Town of Clay. Kuhn said, "It's very exciting for...
cnycentral.com
Jamesville-DeWitt school district to expand mental health clinic to high school
ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. — In partnership with Onondaga County’s School-Based Initiatives Program, the Jamesville-DeWitt Central School District will expand its mental health clinic to support students at J-D High School. This comes after the county announced in 2021 that it would offer a three-tiered approach to provide schools...
cnycentral.com
NYS lawmakers: Cicero man repeatedly arrested is a danger to himself, community
New York — State lawmakers from both sides of the aisle are weighing in on New York's bail laws, and how a Cicero man’s repeated arrests for a string of alleged crimes raises public safety concerns. 32 year-old Kevin Somers faces charges in Onondaga and Oswego counties after several arrests in the last few weeks.
cnycentral.com
Checking for head lice can lead to stigma, stress for children
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — If your child has head lice, there is no reason for them to miss school. That is the latest guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP). This is the first new guidance on diagnosing and treating head lice since 2015. The AAP says lice is not a health hazard or a sign of poor hygiene, but it can cause significant stigma and psychological stress.
cnycentral.com
New microchip facility in Onondaga County to use 20 million gallons of water per day
ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. — When Micron’s chip plant is up and running, officials say it will need about 20 million gallons of water per day to operate. To put it in perspective; each day the City of Syracuse – all the homes and businesses combined – uses about 40 million gallons of water.
cnycentral.com
CNY Central presents NYSBA service award to Salvation Army's Major Roberts
SYRACUSE N.Y. — CNY Central leaders presented Major Charles Roberts, the Salvation Army’s Director of County Operations for Onondaga County, with the New York State Broadcasters Association (NYSBA) Serving New York award for the ongoing partnership on the Toys 4 Tots and Red Kettlethon events. CNY Central took...
cnycentral.com
State lawmakers will use accountability benchmarks to hold Micron to it's promises for CNY
New York — New York State Assemblyman Al Stirpe is one of the main sponsors of the Green CHIPS legislation, signed by the governor in August. That came just weeks before Tuesday’s major announcement that Micron chose the Town of Clay's White Pine Commerce Park to build a massive semiconductor plant.
cnycentral.com
Man arrested for bomb threat at Geneva Public Safety Building
Geneva, N.Y. — A man faces charges following a bomb threat Tuesday at the Geneva Public Safety Building. The city's police department and court received two packages in the mail around 10:50 a.m. Tuesday. While security officers screened the packages, they observed what appeared to be an explosive device.
cnycentral.com
Oneida County inmate facing charges after attacking officer with spork, sheriff says
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. — An inmate at a correctional facility is facing charges after the Oneida County Sheriff’s Department says he assaulted officers on two separate occasions, one involving a spork. According to Sheriff Robert Maciol, 29-year-old Raheem Thompson of Utica punched an officer several times in the...
cnycentral.com
Cash offers for land in Clay triggers massive Onondaga Co. tax base boost from Micron
CLAY, N.Y. — Some of the properties in Clay have been on the market for years with no movement. Then Micron happened. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon revealed a host of new, immediate impacts after the announcement this week that the semiconductor chip manufacturer plans to invest $100 billion over two decades in a plant to be constructed in Clay.
cnycentral.com
Amazon customers in Oswego County town frustrated they aren't receiving their packages
Parish, N.Y — Shelly Clark is one of those people who prefers to shop online. Amazon is perfect for her, at least it was perfect. For the last three weeks, Clark hasn't had an Amazon package delivered to her door. "It's very concerning," said Shelly Clark. "I am a...
cnycentral.com
New manufacturing plant coming to CNY: Here's what leaders signed during the announcement
SYRACUSE N.Y. — Micron, a U.S.-based memory and storage chip manufacturer and the fourth-largest producer of semiconductors in the world announced Tuesday that it will invest up to $100 billion to construct a semiconductor plant in the Town of Clay in Onondaga County. The multi-billion dollar investment is expected...
cnycentral.com
Road paving project on East Taft Road in East Syracuse to cause delays
EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Drivers can expect delays on East Taft Road in East Syracuse for road paving that is expected to last from Monday, October 10 to Wednesday, October 19, Onondaga County officials say. During the paving project, there will be alternate lane closures on the stretch of...
cnycentral.com
Great Northern Mall owner looks forward to new microchip facility
CLAY, N.Y. — Great Northern Mall has seen its hard days, as many of the tenants at the mall complained about the poor management of the facility but the new owner, Guy Hart said plans to revitalize the once deserted mall into a lifestyle center that will pair well with the countless new projects being put in place in Clay on route 31, like the recently announced Micron chip plant.
cnycentral.com
Economic impact of Micron's new facility in Clay
CLAY, N.Y. — The excitement of Micron choosing to build the nation’s largest microchip plant in Clay comes with responsibilities too. Local leaders are already thinking about housing, roads, and other infrastructure that may be needed to accommodate thousands of new workers and families in the Central New York region.
cnycentral.com
Clay neighbors react to new semiconductor plant: 'It's great for the Clay area'
Clay, N.Y. — The multi-billion dollar investment has Central New York neighbors anticipating the new project developed by Micron, a U.S.-based memory and storage manufacturer and the fourth-largest producer of semiconductors in the world. At a press conference on Tuesday, Governor Kathy Hochul, Senator Chuck Schumer, Onondaga County Executive...
cnycentral.com
Onondaga County Sheriff's deputies investigating deadly crash involving stolen vehicle
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Onondaga County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal crash on East Seneca Turnpike in the Valley of Syracuse. Authorities said the crash involved a stolen vehicle from an occupied residence. Deputies responded to the 5000 block of Majors Drive in the Town of Onondaga the night...
cnycentral.com
Amazon to hire 700 new employees in CNY ahead of holiday season
CLAY, N.Y. — Amazon will hold an in-person hiring event as they intend to hire more than 700 employees in the Central New York region for full-time, seasonal, and part-time positions. In addition to a $1,000 sign-on bonus for most roles, seasonal employees will also have the opportunity to...
