SYRACUSE, N.Y. — If your child has head lice, there is no reason for them to miss school. That is the latest guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP). This is the first new guidance on diagnosing and treating head lice since 2015. The AAP says lice is not a health hazard or a sign of poor hygiene, but it can cause significant stigma and psychological stress.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO