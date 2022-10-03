Read full article on original website
Pipestone native writes book on southeast S.D. day trips
During the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, when stores were closed and people were advised to stay at home, Pipestone native Lonnette Kelley and a friend started taking drives in the country. “It was a way of just kind of freeing myself from isolation,” Kelley said. What they...
Death notice for Dawn Sherman
Dawn Sherman, 40, Pipestone, died Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022 at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D. after an illness. Visitation will be held Monday, Oct. 10 from 4-7 p.m. with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. at the Horvath Remembrance Center in Balaton. Funeral services will be held Tuesday,...
From dusk to dawn, Arrows marching on
The Pipestone Area Marching Arrows Band took to the field Friday night, Sept. 30 during the homecoming football game to perform their 2022 field performance to the cheers of the hometown fans. The next morning, the Arrows made their way in the light of dawn to compete at the Festival of Bands in Sioux Falls on Saturday, Oct. 1.
Death notice for Judy Thomssen
Judy Thomssen, 74, Lake Benton died Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022 at the Pipestone County Hospice House in Pipestone. Memorial services will be held on Monday, Oct. 10, at 11:30 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Lake Benton with visitation held one hour prior from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the church. Hartquist...
Commissioners approve 8.42 percent preliminary levy increase
Pipestone County Commissioners during their Sept. 27 meeting approved a preliminary 2023 property tax levy of $8,622,410, which is an increase of $669,754, or 8.42 percent. The preliminary levy would pay for about 41.69 percent of the preliminary 2023 budget of $20,681,562, which is a decrease of $729,054, or about 3.41 percent from 2022. State and federal revenue sources are projected to provide about $7,893,854, which is projected to pay for about 38.17 percent of budgeted expenditures. The rest of the revenue is expected to come from special assessments, other taxes, fees for services, investment earnings, insurance dividends, building rent, fines, refunds and reimbursements, sales of supplies and equipment, and other sources.
Library prepares to relocate
Preparations have begun to move Meinders Community Library to a temporary location at the former Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses property at 220 Third Ave. SE in Pipestone. The last full day the library will be open during regular hours to the public in its current location at Pipestone Area Schools will be Oct. 31, according to a transition plan developed by the library board.
