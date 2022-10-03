Pipestone County Commissioners during their Sept. 27 meeting approved a preliminary 2023 property tax levy of $8,622,410, which is an increase of $669,754, or 8.42 percent. The preliminary levy would pay for about 41.69 percent of the preliminary 2023 budget of $20,681,562, which is a decrease of $729,054, or about 3.41 percent from 2022. State and federal revenue sources are projected to provide about $7,893,854, which is projected to pay for about 38.17 percent of budgeted expenditures. The rest of the revenue is expected to come from special assessments, other taxes, fees for services, investment earnings, insurance dividends, building rent, fines, refunds and reimbursements, sales of supplies and equipment, and other sources.

PIPESTONE COUNTY, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO