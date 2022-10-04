90 Day Fiancé Paola Mayfield has had many hair colors and hairstyles over the years. Red, pink, and then back to brunette, however, she has now gone back to her blonde locks. Paola Mayfield is the queen of experimenting with her hair. During her years in the spotlight, the 90 Day Fiancé star has rocked different colors, and fans have loved all of them.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO