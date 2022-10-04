Read full article on original website
Biden visit draws protests and mixed reactions from residents
News 12's Diane Caruso was outside the IMB campus in Poughkeepsie talking to people about President Joe Biden's trip to the Hudson Valley.
Authorities: Man cornered, threatened Amazon delivery driver; asked if he knew neighborhood he was in was racist
The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office says an Amazon delivery driver was reportedly cornered and asked last month if he knew the neighborhood he was in was racist before being threatened with a gun.
Mount Vernon mail carrier indicted, accused of stealing $78K in checks
The Westchester County district attorney has announced the indictment of a Mount Vernon mail carrier accused of stealing more than $78,000 in checks.
Orangetown police issue alert for missing juvenile last seen Thursday
Police are asking the public for help finding an 11-year-old boy from Nyack who left his home and never returned. The Orangetown Police Department says Justin Chen was last seen Oct. 6 at 3 a.m. by his parents. Chen left his residence in the Village of Nyack and may have...
News 12 gets firsthand look at Long Island's 1st legal cannabis harvest
A farmer who chose to keep his identity hidden and only going by the name of Dave, says it's "exciting and unnerving" to be one of the first marijuana farmers on Long Island.
Police: 3 men caught trying to steal used cooking oil in New City
Clarkstown police tell News 12 the owner of Rocco's Italian Cuisine & Pizza on Main Street found three men stealing the used oil from the back of his restaurant.
Mount Vernon woman killed when tree falls on to her car on I-95
State police say the driver was killed when a tree fell on top of their vehicle around 7 a.m.
State issues stop order at NJ elementary school; inspection found 2 contractors were noncompliant
Construction workers were told to stop work at John Faber Elementary School in Dunellen as the result of a state inspection at the site. The stop order came from the New Jersey Department of Workforce and Labor. An inspection found two contractors violated laws. Work was stopped on building four...
‘It destroys your car’: Mount Vernon residents losing patience waiting for streets to be repaved
People living on Warwick Avenue in Mount Vernon are frustrated with the state of their street, and are demanding answers as to why their road hasn't been fixed when others in the area have.
Gov. Hochul announces first steps to convert State Route 17 into Interstate 86
She says work has begun on a draft environmental impact statement for the upgrade of the roadway to interstate standards. Public outreach and involvement efforts are expected to begin early next year.
Check your tickets! Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million bought in New Jersey
A Mega Millions ticket for Tuesday’s lottery drawing worth $1 million was bought at a QuickChek in Union. The second-tier prizewinning ticket matched five of the five white balls drawn. The ticket was purchased at the QuickChek location at 1509 Morris Ave. The winning numbers were: 15, 18, 25,...
