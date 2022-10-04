Read full article on original website
Los Angeles liquor store worker dies after being struck with scooter, robbed by teens
A 69-year-old liquor store worker has died after a group of four teenagers robbed his store and hit him over the head with a scooter before fleeing the scene.
DA to file murder charges against Las Vegas stabbing suspect
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man with a large kitchen knife who terrorized tourists and locals, including showgirls, on the Las Vegas Strip in a stabbing rampage that left two people dead and six others wounded will be charged with murder, the region’s top prosecutor said Friday. Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said he intends to file two counts of murder with the use of a deadly weapon and six counts of attempted murder with the use of a deadly weapon against Yoni Barrios, 32. He did not rule out pursuing a death penalty. “We are going to give it serious consideration. But it’s so early on,” Wolfson told media outlets after Barrios’ afternoon initial court appearance ended. Barrios had traveled from California and only been in town “a short time,” Wolfson added.
Dozens arrested in massive SoCal mail theft scheme involving nearly $5 million in losses
More than 80 people are facing grand theft, money laundering and conspiracy charges after a massive mail theft investigation revealed they stole nearly $5 million from hundreds of victims across California, authorities announced on Friday.
BREAKING: Woman found dead near Gwinnett County highway
A woman was found dead Friday near a Gwinnett County highway, police said. ...
Mississippi daycare employees fired over viral videos￼
HAMILTON, Miss. (AP) — State regulators are investigating after a video showing four daycare employees scaring children at a facility in an unincorporated northeast Mississippi community went viral on a social media site. The videos on Facebook show a daycare worker at Lil’ Blessings Child Care & Learning Center in Hamilton wearing a Halloween mask and yelling […]
US Postal Service fraud scheme involved nearly $5M in losses, more than 80 charged
More than 80 people have been charged in a mail scheme in which checks were stolen from the mail, totaling nearly $5 million in losses, authorities said.
Long weekend ahead for jurors in Kristin Smart murder trial
Jurors in the Kristin Smart murder trial are going home for a long weekend without having reached a verdict.
