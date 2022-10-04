Read full article on original website
Woman seriously injured in Boston stabbing
BOSTON — A woman was seriously injured in a stabbing in Boston early Friday morning, officials said. Officers responding to a report of a stabbing in the area of Centre and LaMartine streets in Jackson Square just after midnight found a woman in need of emergency medical treatment, according to the Boston Police Department.
1 killed, 3 injured in crash on highway in Leominster
LEOMINSTER, Mass. — An investigation is underway after one person was killed and three others were injured in a crash on a highway in Leominster on Thursday night, officials said. Troopers responding to a report of a single-vehicle crash on the northbound side of Route 190 around 7 p.m....
whdh.com
Woman hospitalized after stabbing near Jackson Square T stop
BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries from a stabbing near Jackson Square MBTA station early Friday morning. The incident happened around midnight near the Jackson Square T stop. Officers were seen taping off the area outside an apartment complex on Center Street. EMS transported the female victim to a local hospital with serious injuries.
whdh.com
WATCH: Flaming trash cans used to set two vehicles on fire in South Boston, per police
BOSTON (WHDH) - A search for one or more suspects is underway after two cars in South Boston were destroyed in fires, both apparently caused by flaming trash cans, according to authorities. One of the vehicle’s owners filmed the scene as his car burned on E Second Street at 3...
South Boston residents on edge after woman attacked
BOSTON - An armed robbery in a quiet South Boston neighborhood has women looking for ways to protect themselves through self-defense. "I've always felt safe here so it's a shock to me and women walking around alone," said Catie Quaratella. "I'm not going to do that anymore." Boston Police are searching for the attacker, described as a Black man between 20-30 years-old, after he allegedly held a woman up at knifepoint while leaving a liquor store on K Street Thursday night at 8:35. He demanded her bag, before punching her in the face and running away....
whdh.com
16-year-old girl dies in Leominster crash, 3 teens injured
LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating the cause of a single-car crash that resulted in the death of a 16-year-old Ayer girl and seriously injured three other teens. The others in the car were a 16-year-old girl from Shirley and two teenage boys, an 18-year-old from Shirley, who’s believed...
whdh.com
Nashua Police investigating 3 separate missing teen cases
NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Police in Nashua, New Hampshire are asking for the public’s help in locating three missing/runaway juvenile cases. Nashua Police said that the cases of 17-year-old Gabrielle Etrata, 16-year-old Jefferson Vidal-Morel and 14-year-old Nishie Garcia are all unrelated. According to Police:. Etrata was last seen near...
whdh.com
Man killed in Dorchester shooting
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a shooting in Dorchester early Tuesday morning killed one man. Officers responded to a report of a person shot in the area of 38 Westville Street in Dorchester at 12:40 a.m. and located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound upon arrival. Boston EMS transported the victim to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
whdh.com
Driver crashes into water on Beverly-Salem line
BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver is said to be OK after crashing a car into the water on the Beverly-Salem line Tuesday night. Police responded to the scene near Kernwood Bridge late Tuesday night. Officials said the driver drove over an embankment through some brush and crashed into the water.
whdh.com
New surveillance footage released of crash that killed 2-year-old in South Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - Jurors got a first look at new surveillance footage of the moments leading up to the chain reaction crash that killed 2-year-old Colin McGrath. Colin’s nanny, who was watching the boy and his 4-year-old sister at the time of the crash, took the stand and put the footage in context for the jurors, who are weighing charges against Charlene Casey. Casey allegedly caused a chain reaction crash in July 2018 when she ran a stop sign, hitting a van that was pushed into the children and nanny, who were on the sidewalk at the time.
whdh.com
Man suspected of multiple Boston bank robberies held on $50,000 bail
BOSTON (WHDH) - A man accused of robbing two banks in Boston, and attempting to rob another, was arrested this week and is being held on $50,000 bail, according to law officials. William Sequeira of Providence, R.I., is facing two counts of Armed Robbery of a Bank and one count...
newstalknewengland.com
Boston Police Arrest Darryl Henley Of Boston For Drug Trafficking
On Wednesday, around 3:30 p.m., Boston Police arrested Darryl Henley, 54, of Boston. Henley was charged with Trafficking; Class A, Drugs, 28-99 grams, Trafficking; Class B, Drugs, 100-199 grams and Distribution Class A, Drugs. While on patrol in the area of E 9th Street near Mercer Street in South Boston,...
whdh.com
Boston Police release safety advisory for rideshare, delivery drivers
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police released a safety advisory for rideshare and delivery drivers to help reduce drivers’ chances of being robbery victims. The public safety advisory released Thursday said that drivers:. Should limit the amount of cash they carry. Should only use credit cars on all delivery sales...
Rookie Providence cop fired after suspect escapes from hospital
Probationary officer Rommy Morel was fired after multiple infractions, including the suspect's escape.
Police searching for robbery suspect who attacked a woman after leaving South Boston corner store
BOSTON — Boston Police are seeking help from the public in identifying a man accused of robbing a woman with a knife after following her from a South Boston convenience store Tuesday. The man, who was armed with a knife, followed the victim from a corner store at K...
whdh.com
Harvard Square restaurant offering $100 gift card for info on stolen skeleton arm
CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Harvard Square tiki bar and restaurant Wusong Road is asking for help catching two people who stole the arm from their oversized decorative skeleton, and is offering a $100 gift card for info. The restaurant said that the theft happened around midnight on Oct. 4. The...
whdh.com
Sherborn Police officer walking across Mass. to raise awareness about first responder suicide
SHERBORN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Sherborn Police officer set out on foot across the length of Massachusetts, armed only with a paper map for navigation, for a cause that’s personal to him. Officer Doug Kingsley is setting off from Egremont on the New York border. Over 200 miles later,...
West Roxbury elementary school locks doors after possible shots reported nearby
There is no ongoing danger to the school community, Boston Public Schools confirmed. A West Roxbury elementary school went into “safe mode” Thursday afternoon following reports of potential gunshots on a nearby street. The William Ohrenberger School locked its doors and had students shelter in place after Boston...
WCVB
Ex-Massachusetts State Trooper arraigned in crash that killed motorcyclist on I-93 in Boston
BOSTON — A former Massachusetts state trooper is now facing drunken driving charges in a 2021 crash that killed a motorcyclist. Kristopher Carr, 26, of Monson, was charged with motor vehicle homicide by operating under the influence of alcohol. Carr is accused of driving while drunk during the early...
At trial, bystander offers harrowing account of trying to save toddler after South Boston crash
“I kept talking to Colin telling him that we loved him and he needed to fight." More than four years after a chain-reaction crash killed a toddler in South Boston, bystanders took to the stand this week to recount the experiences they had that day. Appearing before a Suffolk Superior...
