Boston, MA

Boston 25 News WFXT

Woman seriously injured in Boston stabbing

BOSTON — A woman was seriously injured in a stabbing in Boston early Friday morning, officials said. Officers responding to a report of a stabbing in the area of Centre and LaMartine streets in Jackson Square just after midnight found a woman in need of emergency medical treatment, according to the Boston Police Department.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Woman hospitalized after stabbing near Jackson Square T stop

BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries from a stabbing near Jackson Square MBTA station early Friday morning. The incident happened around midnight near the Jackson Square T stop. Officers were seen taping off the area outside an apartment complex on Center Street. EMS transported the female victim to a local hospital with serious injuries.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

South Boston residents on edge after woman attacked

BOSTON - An armed robbery in a quiet South Boston neighborhood has women looking for ways to protect themselves through self-defense. "I've always felt safe here so it's a shock to me and women walking around alone," said Catie Quaratella. "I'm not going to do that anymore." Boston Police are searching for the attacker, described as a Black man between 20-30 years-old, after he allegedly held a woman up at knifepoint while leaving a liquor store on K Street Thursday night at 8:35. He demanded her bag, before punching her in the face and running away....
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

16-year-old girl dies in Leominster crash, 3 teens injured

LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating the cause of a single-car crash that resulted in the death of a 16-year-old Ayer girl and seriously injured three other teens. The others in the car were a 16-year-old girl from Shirley and two teenage boys, an 18-year-old from Shirley, who’s believed...
LEOMINSTER, MA
whdh.com

Nashua Police investigating 3 separate missing teen cases

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Police in Nashua, New Hampshire are asking for the public’s help in locating three missing/runaway juvenile cases. Nashua Police said that the cases of 17-year-old Gabrielle Etrata, 16-year-old Jefferson Vidal-Morel and 14-year-old Nishie Garcia are all unrelated. According to Police:. Etrata was last seen near...
NASHUA, NH
whdh.com

Man killed in Dorchester shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a shooting in Dorchester early Tuesday morning killed one man. Officers responded to a report of a person shot in the area of 38 Westville Street in Dorchester at 12:40 a.m. and located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound upon arrival. Boston EMS transported the victim to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Driver crashes into water on Beverly-Salem line

BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver is said to be OK after crashing a car into the water on the Beverly-Salem line Tuesday night. Police responded to the scene near Kernwood Bridge late Tuesday night. Officials said the driver drove over an embankment through some brush and crashed into the water.
BEVERLY, MA
whdh.com

New surveillance footage released of crash that killed 2-year-old in South Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Jurors got a first look at new surveillance footage of the moments leading up to the chain reaction crash that killed 2-year-old Colin McGrath. Colin’s nanny, who was watching the boy and his 4-year-old sister at the time of the crash, took the stand and put the footage in context for the jurors, who are weighing charges against Charlene Casey. Casey allegedly caused a chain reaction crash in July 2018 when she ran a stop sign, hitting a van that was pushed into the children and nanny, who were on the sidewalk at the time.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Man suspected of multiple Boston bank robberies held on $50,000 bail

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man accused of robbing two banks in Boston, and attempting to rob another, was arrested this week and is being held on $50,000 bail, according to law officials. William Sequeira of Providence, R.I., is facing two counts of Armed Robbery of a Bank and one count...
BOSTON, MA
newstalknewengland.com

Boston Police Arrest Darryl Henley Of Boston For Drug Trafficking

On Wednesday, around 3:30 p.m., Boston Police arrested Darryl Henley, 54, of Boston. Henley was charged with Trafficking; Class A, Drugs, 28-99 grams, Trafficking; Class B, Drugs, 100-199 grams and Distribution Class A, Drugs. While on patrol in the area of E 9th Street near Mercer Street in South Boston,...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Boston Police release safety advisory for rideshare, delivery drivers

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police released a safety advisory for rideshare and delivery drivers to help reduce drivers’ chances of being robbery victims. The public safety advisory released Thursday said that drivers:. Should limit the amount of cash they carry. Should only use credit cars on all delivery sales...
BOSTON, MA

