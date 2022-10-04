Read full article on original website
One of the Oldest Bowling Alleys in the U.S. is in Central New York
Bowling is one of the oldest past times in human history, with evidence of primitive gameplay going as far back as ancient Egyptian times. Knocking things over with a ball is just good, clean fun. And when you add some beer, food and friends to the mix, it's easy to see why bowling has remained so popular all these years.
Parade of Homes 2022 comes to Onondaga: Tickets, calendar, contests and more details
The annual Parade of Homes begins its eleven-day run on October 13 at the “Old Homes Estates” neighborhood in the town of Onondaga. The popular event of the Home Builders and Remodelers of Central New York is a presentation of some of the region’s best builders, along with their product and service providers.
cnycentral.com
'Carnival Rides and Treats' coming to Canastota this weekend
CANASTOTA, N.Y. — The Village of Canastota is inviting community members to 'Carnival Rides and Treats', which will be coming to Canastota this weekend. This family-friendly fall festival will be located at the Canastota Fire Department field on Hickory Street and will feature carnival rides, games, and food. That weekend, the Canastota Fire Department is also hosting a craft fair next to to the carnival's midway field.
Update: power restored in Clay, N Syracuse, Cicero, still out in Baldwinsville
Update as of 9:50: Power is restored in Clay, Cicero and North Syracuse after a power line was repaired, said Jared Paventi, a spokesperson for National Grid. Power is still out in the Village of Baldwinsville and is expected to be restored by midday, Paventi said. Cicero, N.Y. — Over...
cnycentral.com
CMC Dance Studio Haunted House returns to Cicero for 20th year with new spooky trails
SYRACUSE N.Y. — CMC Dance Studio’s Haunted House in Cicero has consistently been voted one of the best in Central New York. Now in its 20th year, CMC offers two ‘haunted trails’ for visitors. CMC Dance Studio Founder Marjorie Taylor says more than 40 families work...
cnycentral.com
Broadway production of 'Annie' generates economic impact of $1.5 million in Syracuse
SYRACUSE N.Y. — The Broadway production of ‘Annie’ kicked off at the Landmark Theatre in Syracuse on Tuesday night, and officials estimate that the production has already generated an economic impact of over $1.5 million for Syracuse. The production travels with 89 people, including managers, performers, technicians,...
WKTV
"Sheriffs' Showdown 2" scheduled for Oct. 13
WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. – The Madison County Sheriffs’ Office will be taking part in the “Sheriffs’ Showdown 2” at the Watkins Glen International. On Oct. 13 from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. Sheriffs from 27 different counties, across New York State will be on hand to race around the track. They will be racing in timed trials all throughout the day.
cnycentral.com
'Bluey's Big Play' live show coming to Landmark Theatre in Syracuse this spring
SYRACUSE N.Y. — Grab the sticky geckos, break out the duck cakes, and alert the grannies! The Bluey live show is coming to the Landmark Theatre in Syracuse this spring. The Emmy Award-winning animated preschool series will be taking its show on the road with four performances of “Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show.’
More than 200 band members picked for Macy’s parade. Only 2 are from CNY, and they are twins
Syracuse, N.Y. -- As two of eight children in a military family, twins Brooklyn and Bree Goring have already seen much of the country in their 17 years. They’ve lived in California, Utah, Arizona, North Carolina and Indian River.
15 Halloween Attractions To Check Out In Upstate New York
Halloween season is almost here in Utica, Rome, Syracuse, and the rest of Central and Upstate New York. Where can you find the best Halloween attractions?. We decided to highlight at least 15 different places for you to see in the area. If you have any we should add to the list, text us on our app:
informnny.com
Colorful, but deadly pills circulating Central New York
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Rainbow fentanyl pills are small and colorful. Just like the opioid’s other forms, it can have serious consequences. “It’s 50 times more potent than heroin and a hundred times more potent than morphine,” said Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski, Public Information Officer for Syracuse Police. “So if a small child gets ahold of these pills you’re talking instantaneous death.”
cnycentral.com
Onondaga County legislators respond to new Micron facility coming to CNY
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Onondaga County legislators said they are thrilled about the new Micron microchip plant coming to Clay. Legislator Mary Kuhn (D), Mark Olson (R), and Julie Abbott (R), all said that this new project is transformative for the Town of Clay. Kuhn said, "It's very exciting for...
Wildhack: Over 40,000 tickets sold for N.C. State game creates opportunity for ‘incredible home-field advantage’
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football’s next home game could be its largest turnout of the season thus far. SU athletic director John Wildhack said Thursday there are already “over 40,000″ tickets sold for No. 22 Syracuse’s game against No. 14 N.C. State at 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 15 at the JMA Wireless Dome.
Christian Brothers Academy OC shares details of recent recruiting visit by Syracuse coordinators
Syracuse, N.Y. — After beating Virginia two Fridays ago, Syracuse football coaches used their free Saturday doing some regional recruiting. Defensive coordinator Tony White and offensive coordinator Robert Anae didn’t have to go far for their assignment.
A key spot on a CNY village’s main drive has been empty for a decade. See who plans to move in
Fayetteville, N.Y. – When the former Village Cleaners building in Fayetteville and the car wash next to it closed in 2012, proposals for what to do with the property started to surface. The property, at 129 W. Genesee St. and Highbridge Road in Fayetteville, is a busy intersection. Plans...
SYSCO Foods Strike is Now Spreading, Causing Concern for Restaurants
What started out as one SYSCO distribution center in Syracuse going on stroke last week, is now spreading throughout the northeast, account to the union that represents the workers. Restaurants and Hospital Cafeterias which rely on SYSCO for food supplies, are getting more worried as the strike lingers on and...
Look Around The Stunning Former Mackenzie-Childs Estate On Cayuga Lake
In July of 1848, the Seneca Falls Convention, the first women’s rights convention ever to be held in the United States was held in Seneca Falls, New York. That convention would change the course of history for women's rights, including being the foundation of the fight for women to be given the right to vote.
localsyr.com
Super DIRT Week celebrates 50th anniversary
OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Super DIRT Week in Oswego attracts thousands of people each year and many showed up for the parade on Wednesday, October 5. Mason Trauschold came from Roscoe, New York with his family and he grew up with racing. “It’s like a mix of emotions,” Trauschold says. “It’s...
cnycentral.com
Great Northern Mall owner looks forward to new microchip facility
CLAY, N.Y. — Great Northern Mall has seen its hard days, as many of the tenants at the mall complained about the poor management of the facility but the new owner, Guy Hart said plans to revitalize the once deserted mall into a lifestyle center that will pair well with the countless new projects being put in place in Clay on route 31, like the recently announced Micron chip plant.
cnycentral.com
GALLERY: Salmon fishing brings community and connection to Pulaski
PULASKI, N.Y. — It’s expected to be a busy weekend at the Salmon River in Pulaski, with fishermen standing shoulder to shoulder from dawn to dusk. Local businesses are enjoying the boost while they can. Some fishermen say they’ve been coming to the shores of this salmon river...
