Syracuse, NY

'Carnival Rides and Treats' coming to Canastota this weekend

CANASTOTA, N.Y. — The Village of Canastota is inviting community members to 'Carnival Rides and Treats', which will be coming to Canastota this weekend. This family-friendly fall festival will be located at the Canastota Fire Department field on Hickory Street and will feature carnival rides, games, and food. That weekend, the Canastota Fire Department is also hosting a craft fair next to to the carnival's midway field.
"Sheriffs' Showdown 2" scheduled for Oct. 13

WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. – The Madison County Sheriffs’ Office will be taking part in the “Sheriffs’ Showdown 2” at the Watkins Glen International. On Oct. 13 from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. Sheriffs from 27 different counties, across New York State will be on hand to race around the track. They will be racing in timed trials all throughout the day.
'Bluey's Big Play' live show coming to Landmark Theatre in Syracuse this spring

SYRACUSE N.Y. — Grab the sticky geckos, break out the duck cakes, and alert the grannies! The Bluey live show is coming to the Landmark Theatre in Syracuse this spring. The Emmy Award-winning animated preschool series will be taking its show on the road with four performances of “Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show.’
15 Halloween Attractions To Check Out In Upstate New York

Halloween season is almost here in Utica, Rome, Syracuse, and the rest of Central and Upstate New York. Where can you find the best Halloween attractions?. We decided to highlight at least 15 different places for you to see in the area. If you have any we should add to the list, text us on our app:
Colorful, but deadly pills circulating Central New York

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Rainbow fentanyl pills are small and colorful. Just like the opioid’s other forms, it can have serious consequences. “It’s 50 times more potent than heroin and a hundred times more potent than morphine,” said Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski, Public Information Officer for Syracuse Police. “So if a small child gets ahold of these pills you’re talking instantaneous death.”
Super DIRT Week celebrates 50th anniversary

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Super DIRT Week in Oswego attracts thousands of people each year and many showed up for the parade on Wednesday, October 5. Mason Trauschold came from Roscoe, New York with his family and he grew up with racing. “It’s like a mix of emotions,” Trauschold says. “It’s...
Great Northern Mall owner looks forward to new microchip facility

CLAY, N.Y. — Great Northern Mall has seen its hard days, as many of the tenants at the mall complained about the poor management of the facility but the new owner, Guy Hart said plans to revitalize the once deserted mall into a lifestyle center that will pair well with the countless new projects being put in place in Clay on route 31, like the recently announced Micron chip plant.
GALLERY: Salmon fishing brings community and connection to Pulaski

PULASKI, N.Y. — It’s expected to be a busy weekend at the Salmon River in Pulaski, with fishermen standing shoulder to shoulder from dawn to dusk. Local businesses are enjoying the boost while they can. Some fishermen say they’ve been coming to the shores of this salmon river...
