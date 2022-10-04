Read full article on original website
What's happening in the ongoing Alabama coal miners strike
Coal miners in Alabama have been striking for almost a year and a half. The impasse over a tentative agreement has been contentious and a bit violent. WBHM’s Stephan Bisaha of the Gulf States Newsroom reports on how this ongoing strike fits into the larger context of labor disputes between miners and their employers.
What's next for thousands of Florida residents who lost homes to Hurricane Ian
In the wake of Hurricane Ian, thousands of Florida residents have lost their homes. They need to find housing and rebuild. Some organizations are there to help people in what will be a long-term effort. Here & Now‘s Miles Parks checks in with Gladys Cook of the Florida Housing Coalition....
“E” is for Ellerbe, William Haselden (1862-1899)
“E” is for Ellerbe, William Haselden (1862-1899). Governor. Born in Marion District, Ellerbe attended both Wofford and Vanderbilt but did not graduate due to poor health. Returning to Marion County, he purchased his own plantation and established a lucrative mercantile business in the town of Marion. Ellerbe entered politics in 1889 when he joined the Farmers Alliance. In 1890 he became state comptroller general, the youngest man ever elected to statewide office in South Carolina. Reelected in 1892, he was considered to be a more moderate member of Ben Tillman’s “Reform” faction. Ellerbe won the governorship in 1896. This election was the first to utilize the new county primary system established by the 1895 constitution. William Haselden Ellerbe was reelected after a challenging campaign in 1898, but died of illness less than a year later.
Hoax shooting calls across South Carolina upend school day
Columbia, S.C. (AP) — State and federal law enforcement are investigating a wave of hoax school shooting reports across South Carolina. More than a dozen districts from Charleston to Greenville got phony emergency calls on Wednesday. According to Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott, at least one 911 caller faked their ID information to make it seem like the message came from inside Blythewood High School. Lott said that information forced him to send waves of deputies and to ask students and teachers to hide behind locked classroom doors. Everyone from the governor to police demanded serious punishment for causing such emotional harm and taking away a day of learning.
South Carolina Morning Headlines
Students at Blythewood High school in the Midlands return to in-person learning, following the hoax 911 calls claiming that active-shooter situations were taking place. Thursday, Governor McMaster said state law enforcement is working diligently to get to the bottom of the hoax calls. Wofford football coach Josh Conklin has resigned after a 15-game losing streak. And the deadline to register to vote in the 2022 Statewide General Election is this Sunday, October 9th. The State Election Commission is reminding all South Carolinians to make sure their registration is up to date.
SC Ports hires first woman leader
Earlier this year, the state agency managing our ports changed its leadership and we thought you might like to meet her. Mike Switzer interviews Barbara Melvin, the new president and CEO of the South Carolina Ports Authority in Charleston, SC. She is the first woman to hold this position and the first woman to lead one of the top 10 operating container ports in the country.
Arizona Senate candidates spar over inflation and abortion in first and only debate
Arizona Republic national political reporter Ronald Hansen and USA Today White House correspondent Francesca Chambers join Here & Now hosts Scott Tong and Peter O’Dowd to discuss the latest on pivotal Senate races in Arizona and Georgia, and how rising gas prices could scramble President Biden’s political calculus ahead of the midterm elections.
In November, California voters will decide whether to legalize sports betting
California voters will see a pair of dueling initiatives to legalize sports betting in the state. The campaign has sparked historic spending from tribal gaming groups and national betting companies. Guy Marzorati of KQED reports. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
How the fight over mail-in ballots and election laws is playing out in Wisconsin
Absentee ballots are already on their way out to voters in Wisconsin, one of the most closely watched states in this year’s midterm elections. Wisconsin has just about as many active registered voters right now as it did this time in 2020 — one sign that interest in voting next month is higher than usual for a midterm election.
