Hoax shooting calls across South Carolina upend school day
Columbia, S.C. (AP) — State and federal law enforcement are investigating a wave of hoax school shooting reports across South Carolina. More than a dozen districts from Charleston to Greenville got phony emergency calls on Wednesday. According to Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott, at least one 911 caller faked their ID information to make it seem like the message came from inside Blythewood High School. Lott said that information forced him to send waves of deputies and to ask students and teachers to hide behind locked classroom doors. Everyone from the governor to police demanded serious punishment for causing such emotional harm and taking away a day of learning.
SC Ports hires first woman leader
Earlier this year, the state agency managing our ports changed its leadership and we thought you might like to meet her. Mike Switzer interviews Barbara Melvin, the new president and CEO of the South Carolina Ports Authority in Charleston, SC. She is the first woman to hold this position and the first woman to lead one of the top 10 operating container ports in the country.
