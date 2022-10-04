Read full article on original website
Tompkins County announced new COVID-19 death
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Another Tompkins County resident has died from COVID-19. It’s the first death reported in October, and the 68th overall since March 2020. As of this morning, seven people are hospitalized. There’s been nearly 25-thousand cases since Tompkins County began tallying numbers at the start of the pandemic.
Trumansburg Mayor: EMS in the village becoming increasingly strained
TRUMANSBURG, N.Y. (WHCU) — Trumansburg Mayor Rordan Hart says EMS in the village is strained. Hart says the strain is partly the result of staffing issues at the Ithaca Police Department. Since 2020, Mayor Hart says COVID-19 and Reimagining Public Safety have worsened emergency services in Trumansburg. The mayor...
Several job listings in Dryden Central School District
DRYDEN, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Dryden Central School District has several job openings. The district has two openings for a teacher aide at Dryden Elementary and Dryden Middle School. Other available positions include school monitors, a school social worker at Dryden Elementary, and bus drivers. Find the full list...
Billboards to help stop youth trafficking being considered in Cortland County
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cortland County officials are planning an ad campaign to help stop youth trafficking. The Department of Social Services is considering putting up billboards to raise awareness about sexually exploited children. The ads would be on display through the end of next year for $615 per month.
Fall Festival to attract many to Candor
CANDOR, N.Y. (WHCU) — This weekend, there’s a seasonal celebration in Candor. The Fall Festival has many activities on tap, like a book sale, card games, and a scarecrow contest. A scavenger hunt will also take place across the town. The fest runs Friday through Sunday. For a...
Officials plan new parking lot, charging stations in Owego
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — More parking may be coming to a cemetery in Owego. The Friends of Evergreen Cemetery recently received a $25,000 grant to build a parking lot. It would be located on East Avenue. Owego officials are reviewing the project. Elsewhere in Owego, four electric vehicle charging...
Health Officials looking for dog to rule out rabies in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) -Health Officials are trying to locate a dog in Ithaca. The Tompkins County Health Department says a dog bit someone yesterday around 6:30 pm near the 300 block of West Seneca Street. They say it was a 4-month-pld female rottweiler puppy who was frightened and hiding under a car. Someone tried to help get the dog out from under the car and was bitten. The owner was a thin black man in his 20s. The Health Department wants to rule out rabies.
Budget proposal would raise sewer and water rates for City of Ithaca residents
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca’s 2023 proposed budget would increase several rates for residents in the city. It includes a two percent bump in water rates, a 10 percent hike in sewer expenses, and anticipated raises in sidewalk fees. The total budget proposal comes to just under $90 million, which is about $6 million more than last year’s.
State Police at Ithaca looking for help identifying suspect in August larceny
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Authorities looking for help identifying a suspect in Tompkins County. State Police at Ithaca are seeking information about a man that allegedly stole an electric scooter from Target at the Shops at Ithaca Mall. They say it happened back on August 27th around 8:30 p.m. The man pictured below was last seen walking towards North Triphammer Road. Anyone with information is asked to call (607) 341-4441 and reference case number 11016718.
City of Ithaca wants lawsuit against IPD dismissed
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The city of Ithaca wants a lawsuit dismissed. The Ithaca Voice reports the city is seeking a dismissal of a lawsuit filed against four members of the Ithaca Police Department. The lawsuit accuses the officers of excessive force and brutality during the arrests of two people on the Commons in April 2019.
Cortland County budget proposal includes higher tax rate
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Taxes may be going up in Cortland County. The 2023 proposed budget includes a tax rate increase of about 0.7 percent. The total budget amounts to just over $152 million, which is about $10 million higher than last year’s proposed budget. A public hearing...
Danby may reduce speed limits on multiple roads
DANBY, N.Y. (WHCU) — Lower speed limits may be coming to several roads in Danby. Beardsley Lane, Meadow Wood Lane, and Fieldstone Circle are among roads that could see slower speeds. State DOT officials are reviewing the area, which includes three housing developments. In Tioga County, the Village of...
Car stolen from Cornell parking lot
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Police at Cornell are looking for a stolen car. Authorities say the grey 2008 Honda Odyssey was stolen from the Red Bud Parking Lot on the main campus between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Officers say the keys were left inside the vehicle. Anyone with...
Congressional candidate Josh Riley is against defunding the police
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Democratic candidate for Congress Josh Riley is showing his support for law enforcement. Today on Ithaca’s Morning News, he said defunding the police is not one of his goals. Riley adds he comes from a law enforcement family. He’s running against Republican Marc Molinaro...
IPD searching for two suspects in assault, robbery on West State Street
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A reported robbery in Ithaca is under investigation. Police are searching for two men who attacked a man walking on West State Street around two o’clock Wednesday afternoon and went through his pockets. The victim told officers the men punched him several times and knocked him to the ground, then stole money and a cell phone charger.
Cortland man arrested for violating order of protection
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A homeless Cortland man is charged with 2 felonies. Cortland City Police responded to a disturbance call on Homer Avenue yesterday afternoon. A woman at the scene had allegedly just been assaulted by 31-year-old Travis Hartwick. The victim and Hartwick were previously in a relationship, and she had an order of protection against him. He was arrested for violating that order. The victim refused to press assault charges. Hartwick became unresponsive in the police cruiser, and it was diverted to Guthrie Cortland Medical Center. He received treatment and became responsive before trying to flee the hospital. He was thwarted by the arresting Officers. He is charged with felony criminal contempt for violating the protection order and felony aggravated family offense. He was additionally charged with misdemeanor attempted escape. He was taken to Cortland County Jail with no bail. He will reappear in City of Cortland Court next week.
Cortland County Legislature to hear tentative ’23 budget
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — A special meeting of the Cortland County Legislature is coming up tomorrow morning. Legislators will see a presentation of the proposed 2023 budget. They will also set a date for a public hearing on next year’s budget proposal. Tomorrow’s meeting will begin at 11...
Cortland County man charged with rape
SOLON, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland County man is facing a rape charge. 60-year-old Charles Warren of Solon was picked up yesterday afternoon by deputies from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office. In July, Warren allegedly had inappropriate sexual contact with a victim known to him. He will face the charge of second-degree rape in Town of Solon Court on October 26th.
Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office issues public safety alert about tranquilizer found in drugs
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office issuing a public safety alert about a dangerous drug. Authorities say they’ve seen an increase in overdoses where Narcan is ineffective or has required multiple doses. They say it’s associated with an animal tranquilizer called Xylazine, or “tranq dope.” The drug slows a person’s heart rate, breathing, lowers their blood pressure, and is reportedly appearing in cocaine and heroin. Though not an opioid like heroin and fentanyl, it can compound the effects of them. You will not see an abrupt awakening like you would when administering Narcan to someone overdosing on opioids alone., It’s critical to give the dose though, as Xylazine is often mixed with opioids. Keeping a steady supply of oxygen to the brain is key. Medical officials recommend administering emergency breathing after the first dose of Narcan. It could help restart the lungs even if the person remains unconscious.
Yankees YES Network will broadcast Cortaca Jug
BRONX, N.Y. (WHCU) – Didn’t get tickets to the Cortaca Jug? You might still be able to watch it. The New York Yankees say that kickoff for the rival game will be moved back an hour in order to be broadcast on the YES Network. “The YES Network’s...
