Yorktown, NY

Two men charged with allegedly stealing $1,400 worth of merchandise from Dick's Sporting Goods

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Two men are facing felony charges for allegedly stealing hundreds of dollars of products from a Dick's Sporting Goods store in Yorktown.

Yorktown police say they stopped the car carrying $1,400 worth of stolen merchandise outside Jefferson Valley Mall last Thursday.

Dwayne Hudson and Brandy Boone Hudson are charged with grand larceny.

A third man who was driving, Dion Hunt Hudson, of Mount Vernon, is charged with driving with a suspended registration.

