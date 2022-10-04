Two men charged with allegedly stealing $1,400 worth of merchandise from Dick's Sporting Goods

Two men are facing felony charges for allegedly stealing hundreds of dollars of products from a Dick's Sporting Goods store in Yorktown.



Yorktown police say they stopped the car carrying $1,400 worth of stolen merchandise outside Jefferson Valley Mall last Thursday.



Dwayne Hudson and Brandy Boone Hudson are charged with grand larceny.



A third man who was driving, Dion Hunt Hudson, of Mount Vernon, is charged with driving with a suspended registration.