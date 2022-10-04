ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Trump Worried After Ghislaine Maxwell Arrest: ‘She Ask About Me?’

By Dan Ladden-Hall
 3 days ago
New York Daily News Archive / Getty

After Ghislaine Maxwell’s arrest on sex trafficking charges, Donald Trump held an Oval Office meeting in which he asked aides about an article which named the then-president as someone Maxwell believed she could rely on to protect her, a new book claims. The July 2020 discussion at the White House is recounted in Maggie Haberman’s book Confidence Man. The account says Trump asked his campaign advisers: “You see that article in the [New York] Post today that mentioned me?” Haberman says his question was met with “silence,” but that he “kept going” anyway, asking: “She say anything about me?” Maxwell, the former girlfriend of financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, was arrested on July 2, 2020. A story in the Post on July 4 which Trump was allegedly addressing quoted Epstein Hoffenberg, an Epstein associate, saying Maxwell had believed she was “untouchable” thanks to her powerful allies who included “President Trump, who was well-known to be an acquaintance of her and Epstein’s.”

QueenLucy63
3d ago

I wonder why no one hasn't named him, Prince Andrew in the toilet, room for one more bruh, or, are they gonna just let this slide?

Just a old Lady
3d ago

why are we hearing all these things now when during the campaigning in 2015 not one reporter mentioned it. and why did the other candidates for president mention it. I think we would have been better off with Jeb Bush or John Kasich or some other republican.

