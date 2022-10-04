Russian Lawyers Drowning in Requests for Help to Dodge Putin’s Draft

U.S. officials have admonished Ukrainian officials for the assassination of Daria Dugina, the daughter of a Russian ultranationalist, believing “parts” of the government were behind the August car bombing that killed her, The New York Times reports. The Ukrainian government has since denied involvement in the car bomb killing of Dugina, but American officials allegedly remain frustrated with the government for lacking transparency. The U.S. and Europe had previously placed sanctions on Dugina as she reportedly aligned with her father’s nationalist ideologies. U.S. intel believes the attack was actually aimed at Dugina’s father, Aleksandr Dugin, who was thought to be traveling with his daughter. In light of her death, many officials worry an escalation of Russian attacks could happen in retaliation, leading to concern for the safety of Ukrainian members of government. The Russian government opened an investigation over the car bomb attack, labeling it an act of terrorism. Although the U.S. has criticized the assassination of Dugina, officials said the nation’s relationship with Ukraine remains solid.Read it at The New York Times

