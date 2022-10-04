ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russian Lawyers Drowning in Requests for Help to Dodge Putin’s Draft

By Dan Ladden-Hall
 3 days ago
SERGEY PIVOVAROV/Reuters

Russian lawyers are being inundated with requests for legal advice about how to avoid being called up into military service after president Vladimir Putin ordered a mobilization of 300,000 men. Attorneys and civil society groups in the country say the dreaded draft—which has already sparked an exodus of fighting age citizens from Russia—has left many scrambling for help about being exempted from enlistment. “We are working round the clock,” Sergei Krivenko, who runs a group called Citizen. Army. Law., told Reuters. “People are being torn from their normal lives,” he said. “This is a mobilization without time limit during a war. It could last months or years.” He added that the only of getting out of the army once drafted is “death, injury or prison for disobeying orders.”

Finland Leader’s Solution for Ending the War in Ukraine Goes Viral

Finland’s uber-cool Prime Minister Sanna Marin was once again going viral on Friday, this time for a mic-drop moment about Russia’s unprovoked war on Ukraine. Marin, 36, was asked by a reporter for her thoughts on President Joe Biden’s comments about trying to find Putin’s “off-ramp” to avoid continuing along a road toward nuclear armageddon. Marin asked for clarification of the term “off-ramp,” to which the reporter explained: “A way out of the conflict.” “The way out of the conflict is for Russia to leave Ukraine,” Marin answered. “That’s the way out of the conflict.” She then laughed and walked away. Marin was previously blowing up on social media after videos of her partying with friends were leaked to the Finnish press.Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin was asked about a potential off-ramp for Russia to end the war in Ukraine. Her reply: pic.twitter.com/VblWxkMuFc— Rikhard Husu (@RikhardHusu) October 7, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
Mayor and 17 Others Butchered in Town Hall Massacre in Mexico

The mayor of a small town in Mexico was shot dead along with 17 others Wednesday after gunmen stormed into a town hall and opened fire. The massacre in San Miguel Totolapan has been blamed on the Los Tequileros gang, which reportedly has ties to a powerful cartel. Mayor Conrado Mendoza Almeda’s party condemned his “cowardly” assassination and called for justice for the victims. Disturbing images circulating on social media showed bloodied bodies lying on the ground in the wake of the attack, which also left council workers and police officers dead. Mayor Almeda’s father, who was also once the mayor, was also killed in his home before the massacre at the town hall began.Read it at BBC
North Korea Flies Warplanes Near South Korea as Tensions Skyrocket

South Korea says North Korean warplanes flew close to the nations’ dividing border Thursday, causing Seoul to scramble its own jets in response. The South Korean military said a formation of eight North Korean fighter jets and four bombers were believed to have been conducting air-to-surface firing drills. South Korea scrambled 30 of its own jets when the threat was spotted. The aerial standoff comes after Pyongyang fired two ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters Thursday. Seoul responded by carrying out drills alongside the U.S. and Japan off the peninsula’s east coast. Tension in the region has been steadily rising, with Kim Jong Un firing a nuclear-capable missile over Japan.Read it at Associated Press
U.S. Intel Believes Ukrainians Were Behind Mysterious Car Bomb Attack

U.S. officials have admonished Ukrainian officials for the assassination of Daria Dugina, the daughter of a Russian ultranationalist, believing “parts” of the government were behind the August car bombing that killed her, The New York Times reports. The Ukrainian government has since denied involvement in the car bomb killing of Dugina, but American officials allegedly remain frustrated with the government for lacking transparency. The U.S. and Europe had previously placed sanctions on Dugina as she reportedly aligned with her father’s nationalist ideologies. U.S. intel believes the attack was actually aimed at Dugina’s father, Aleksandr Dugin, who was thought to be traveling with his daughter. In light of her death, many officials worry an escalation of Russian attacks could happen in retaliation, leading to concern for the safety of Ukrainian members of government. The Russian government opened an investigation over the car bomb attack, labeling it an act of terrorism. Although the U.S. has criticized the assassination of Dugina, officials said the nation’s relationship with Ukraine remains solid.Read it at The New York Times
South Korea Apologizes After Missile Drill With U.S. Goes Horribly Wrong

South Korea’s military has apologized after a missile firing conducted with the U.S. went awry Tuesday, with the rocket malfunctioning and slamming into the ground inside an air force base. Although the missile didn’t explode, the sound of the impact and a subsequent fire left residents in the nearby coastal city of Gangneung fearing they were under attack from North Korea. The botched missile launch had been intended to be a show of force against Kim Jong Un’s regime after Pyongyang alarmingly fired an intermediate-range missile over Japan. There were no reported injuries when the South Korean Hyumoo-2 ballistic missile crashed, according to media reports. The South Korean military acknowledged the embarrassing accident after videos of the fire at the base were posted online, with officials vowing an investigation into what caused the “abnormal flight.”Read it at The Guardian
Putin Trying to Reel in New War Recruits by Paying Families in Fish

After Russian President Vladimir Putin’s military draft triggered an exodus of fighting-age men from the country and sparked violent attacks against army offices, enlistment officials were this week given a new weapon in their recruitment drive arsenal: fish. On the island of Sakhalin in Russia’s far east, local chief Mikhail Shuvalov promised families five kilograms of flounder, pollock, and salmon if they agreed to send their men to join Putin’s war machine in Ukraine. “We take your husband and you get to eat for a few weeks,” Anton Barbashin, a Russian political analyst, said of the policy. “That’s a true indication of poverty officials want everyone to forget.” The shambolic call-up has been hit by a litany of embarrassments, including one region having to send half of its recruits home because they were deemed unfit, while on Wednesday a 34-year-old Moscow local said he’d been drafted despite being born blind.
Kremlin Sources Slam ‘Losing’ Putin and His ‘Dumpster Fire’ War in Explosive Report

As Ukrainian forces continue to make gains against the Russian army, whispered grievances about Vladimir Putin have begun to fly around the Kremlin about the war and efforts to avoid celebrating his birthday, which falls on Friday.“It quickly became clear that we’re better off not holding any celebrations right now—it’s not the time,” one source close to the Kremlin told Meduza. “Governors are even thinking about cutting back on this year's [winter] holiday celebrations; nobody has extra money lying around.”It’s “a sensible idea” to avoid celebrating Putin’s birthday widely throughout Russia, one source from the administration told Meduza. Although many...
Two Russians Fleeing Military Service Detained After Boating to Alaska

Two Russians, discovered near Gambell on St. Lawrence Island just 40 miles from the Russian coast on Tuesday, are now being held by federal authorities in Anchorage, according to Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy. The Department of Homeland Security is working in conjunction with Customs and Border Protection and the Coast Guard to determine whether or not the foreign nationals will be allowed admission to the United States given the current heightened tension with Russia, Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-AK) said in a statement. “We don’t anticipate a continual stream of individuals or a flotilla of individuals. We have no indication that’s going to happen, so this may be a one-off,” said Dunleavy during a Wednesday press conference. The two men told villagers that they were escaping the Russian military, and had departed from Egvekinot, Russia, which is about 300 miles across the ocean.Read it at Alaska NewsSource
Biden: Putin Is ‘Not Joking,’ ‘Risk’ of ‘Armageddon’ Highest Since 1962

President Joe Biden said Thursday that the risk of “Armageddon” is the closest it’s been since 1962’s Cuban Missile Crisis given Russia’s threats to use tactical nuclear weapons. Speaking at a Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee fundraiser in New York, Biden bluntly invoked the apocalyptic language in suggesting Russian leader Vladimir Putin—“a guy I know fairly well”—was prepared to go to extremes after his troops’ faltering invasion of Ukraine. “He’s not joking when he talks about potential use of tactical nuclear weapons or biological or chemical weapons because his military is, you might say, significantly underperforming,” Biden said. Last month, Putin suggested in a national address that his forces would “certainly use all the means at our disposal” if Russia felt its “territorial integrity” was at stake. Biden said on Thursday that he was still “trying to figure out” the best way to de-escalate the crisis—to find, as he put it, Putin’s “off-ramp” in Ukraine.
Biden Calls Out ‘Socialist Republicans’ Now Begging for Money From Program They Voted Down

President Joe Biden took the opportunity on Friday to tweak conservative Republicans who recently asked for grants from the infrastructure law that was passed last year, noting that these same lawmakers had previously blasted the legislation as socialism.“I didn’t know there were that many socialist Republicans!” Biden exclaimed during a speech in Maryland.Hours before the president took the podium at a Hagerstown auto plant to tout his economic policies, CNN reported that dozens of Republicans who initially opposed the billion-dollar infrastructure plan have since written letters to the administration requesting money from the bill.For instance, MAGA Congressman Paul Gosar (R-AZ)...
Judge Changes Mind: Paxton Must Testify in Abortion Suit After Fleeing Subpoena

Reconsidering his decision, a federal judge who previously quashed a subpoena ordering Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to testify in a high-profile abortion rights case has reversed course and ordered Paxton to appear on the witness stand. U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman said Tuesday that Paxton had the necessary firsthand knowledge to explain how his office planned to enforce the state’s trigger ban on abortions and whether it would pursue criminal charges or civil penalties against nonprofit funds that help pay for out-of-state procedures. Paxton has so far gone to great lengths to evade testifying in the case, allegedly tearing off in his truck after a process server attempted to deliver a subpoena to his home last week, according to the server’s affidavit. (Paxton has characterized that version of events as a “made-up controversy,” insisting he feared for his safety.) Pitman quashed the subpoena last Tuesday but changed his mind after learning that lawyers for the abortion funds had repeatedly attempted to reach out to Paxton’s office about testimony.Read it at The Dallas Morning News
First Proud Boy Pleads Guilty to Seditious Conspiracy in Jan. 6 Attack

A former Proud Boy leader, Jeremy Bertino, is pleading guilty to seditious conspiracy for his involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. The 43-year-old had previously testified before the Jan. 6 committee and is the first member of the far-right, white nationalist group to plead guilty. His seditious conspiracy charge is the most serious charge in the more than 870 cases being pursued by the Justice Department, which alleges the group had developed a plan to infiltrate the Capitol to prevent a peaceful transfer of power. On Jan. 6, Bertino posted to his public social media account, “DO NOT GO HOME. WE ARE ON THE CUSP OF SAVING THE CONSTITUTION,” according to the Justice Department. Bertino is also charged with unlawful possession. He could face a maximum of 20 years for the conspiracy charge, and an additional 10 for the firearms charge.Read it at Politico
