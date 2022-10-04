ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Meet the Official Michigan Christmas Tree of 2022!

It wasn't until 1987 an official Christmas tree became tradition. Every year, it's a really big deal to have your tree chosen to be decorated and placed on display at the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing. Michigan is home to beautiful pines of all varieties. My favorite is the Blue...
Michiganders: Don’t Use Your Fireplace Until You Do This First

There are countless reasons most of us love wood-burning fireplaces. The warmth. The ambience. The romance. The list goes on and on. If your home has a wood-burning fireplace, we're coming to the part of the year where it's tempting to light that first fire of the season and enjoy it. But are you sure it's safe to do so?
Here’s Where You Can Find the Oldest Trees In Michigan

Where would you expect to find the oldest trees in Michigan? For that matter, how would one even know if they were the oldest?. The answer is, no one does know...at least they haven't successfully figured that out yet. Sure, they can pinpoint a good number of Michigan's oldest trees, but when it comes to THE oldest, no one has come up with a definite way to tell.
Michigan Criminals That Time Has Forgotten: 1935-1953

One thing we can be sure of never running out of is criminals – a/k/a lawbreakers, outlaws, hoodlums, delinquents, desperados…..and just plain bad guys. Michigan is home to one of the largest prisons in the country. We’ve definitely had our share of thugs and felons. Many Michigan criminals went on to become infamous, others became rehabilitated and had successful lives, and most of them just plain slipped under the radar, not making a name for themselves.
Where are the Best Caramel Apples In Michigan?

Apples are a popular item in the fall. Fall is harvest season for apples, this makes sense. Heading out to the cider mill to grab some fresh cider and donuts is a tradition for many families including my own. A lot of the cider mills are adjacent to orchards and that gives you and the fam a chance to go out and pick your own apples.
Best Places to See Amazing Michigan Fall Colors

Michigan is such a great state with so many incredible scenic views to check out beautiful fall colors. You really don't have to drive far to see the changes in color during the peak fall season, but that's what makes it even more breathtaking in the first place. Let me...
5 Michigan Counties You Can’t Pronounce or Locate

All of us were supposed to learn Michigan History (and I assume geography) back in the day. LakeVille Community Schools in Otisville (my old stomping grounds) dedicated an entire class in middle school to Michigan History. Admittedly, learning 83 county names & locations didn't hold up in my brain over time, either.
And So It Begins: Michigan’s First Snow Due Thursday

Fall color season hasn't reached its peak yet, and here comes the first snow forecast. Welcome to Michigan!. The National Weather Service In Marquette Says Snow Will Come Thursday Night. The great little blast of warmth we've been enjoying this week is about to end, as the north winds will...
The Best U-Pick Apple Orchards Across Michigan

Summer is over. But that doesn't mean that you can't get out there and pick your own fruit. Sure, the farms don't have any more in-season strawberries, blueberries, or cherries for you to pick. But what they do have is apples!. Apple season is upon us, meaning that farms and...
Is One of Michigan’s Favorite Halloween Candies Made with Bugs?

Every year the website Candystore.com releases a list of America's Favorite Halloween Candy. They even break it down by state. For many years Michigan's favorite halloween treat always was Candy Corn. This year, however, Starburst have taken over that top spot and Candy Corn has fallen to #2. Part of the reason Candy Corn may not be the favorite it used to be is that there are reports that is it made with bugs!
These 15 Michigan Kids Went Missing This Summer

According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
