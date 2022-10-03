ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL

Sea turtle nests wiped out by Hurricane Ian

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06YtYN_0iLBRzQJ00

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Mickler’s Landing Turtle Patrol posted on their Facebook page that 11 of the sea turtle nests were gone.

Five of the turtle nests still remain in central and south locations of the beach.

According to Mickler’s Landing, since it is so late in the season they do no expect any new nest.

Mickler’s Landing Turtle Patrol continue to monitor the remaining nests.

