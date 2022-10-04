Read full article on original website
Women in Supply Chain: More Voices at the Table Will Solve Problems
Find out who Supply and Demand Chain Executive’s overall winner is for our Women in Supply Chain Award 2022 in this exclusive reveal and interview conducted by managing editor Brielle Jaekel. Hear why she believes that more women in the supply chain, along with greater diversity, will help heal our disruptions.
Are Custom Industrial Management Systems Necessary for the Connected Supply Chain?
Supply chain disruptions caused a financial burden that amounted to a global average of $184 million in 2021. The pandemic highlighted the importance of having robust management systems in place. But following a standard template can do more harm than good, and more industry leaders are vouching for the power of personalization.
The Automotive Space is Poised for a Supply Chain Nightmare
A casual observer of the automotive space is likely aware that there’s an explosion of new vehicles coming to market as part of the move toward electric vehicles, but they may not fully realize the scale of this wave. Bank of America Securities puts the number of new models...
Benefits of Predictive Maintenance for the Logistics Industry
Imagine this: You’ve had back pain for a few months, a sign that there might be a problem, but you refrain from going to your local doctor or physio to avoid expense. While you can survive the pain, it could become a major health issue down the line without having a check-up.
How Standardizing the Supply Chain Could Improve Bottom Lines
Supply chains had been straining to meet increasingly complex industry and consumer needs even before the COVID-19 pandemic – the last three years only exposed and exacerbated the challenges. Material shortages, manufacturing interruptions, volatile markets and rapidly changing consumer demands all converged and magnified existing struggles. Imbalances between supply...
An Inside Look at Driver Recruitment and Retention at Coca-Cola United
In the last few years, spurred by the inception of the pandemic, there was a surge in the reliance on the supply chain and specifically the commercial truck driving industry. And, that reliance has continued to remain strong in the subsequent years thereafter. However, coinciding with the reliance of the commercial truck driving industry, came the work force shortage in this sector.
New Trade Compliance Platform for Global Supply Chain Efficiency
The current state of global trade compliance is complex, owing to the ever-increasing geopolitical uncertainties and supply chain disturbances on the global level. This is making it harder for the businesses to meet trade norms. Trademo announces the launch of Trademo Compliance, a platform to help businesses participating in global supply chains meet import-export compliance norms, classify HS/HTS codes, determine accurate landed cost and manage cross-border taxes.
