ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

The Automotive Space is Poised for a Supply Chain Nightmare

A casual observer of the automotive space is likely aware that there’s an explosion of new vehicles coming to market as part of the move toward electric vehicles, but they may not fully realize the scale of this wave. Bank of America Securities puts the number of new models...
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christine Taylor
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

How Standardizing the Supply Chain Could Improve Bottom Lines

Supply chains had been straining to meet increasingly complex industry and consumer needs even before the COVID-19 pandemic – the last three years only exposed and exacerbated the challenges. Material shortages, manufacturing interruptions, volatile markets and rapidly changing consumer demands all converged and magnified existing struggles. Imbalances between supply...
INDUSTRY
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

An Inside Look at Driver Recruitment and Retention at Coca-Cola United

In the last few years, spurred by the inception of the pandemic, there was a surge in the reliance on the supply chain and specifically the commercial truck driving industry. And, that reliance has continued to remain strong in the subsequent years thereafter. However, coinciding with the reliance of the commercial truck driving industry, came the work force shortage in this sector.
INDUSTRY
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

New Trade Compliance Platform for Global Supply Chain Efficiency

The current state of global trade compliance is complex, owing to the ever-increasing geopolitical uncertainties and supply chain disturbances on the global level. This is making it harder for the businesses to meet trade norms. Trademo announces the launch of Trademo Compliance, a platform to help businesses participating in global supply chains meet import-export compliance norms, classify HS/HTS codes, determine accurate landed cost and manage cross-border taxes.
ECONOMY
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Fort Atkinson, WI
25
Followers
116
Post
436
Views
ABOUT

For nearly 20 years Supply & Demand Chain Executive (SDCE) has been the only magazine in the Supply Chain industry covering the entire global supply chain that focuses on ROI, professional development and change management, all in a solutions-based format.

 https://www.sdcexec.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy