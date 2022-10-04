Read full article on original website
The Big Playback Pre-Game Show, Pt. 2: Noah and Carly, at Summit, preview other games, make predictions
NewsChannel 21's Noah Chast and Carly Keenan continue their live pre-game show from the sidelines at Summit, looking at other games on the schedule, conference standings and offer some predictions for Friday night's contests. Join us at 11!
Rare loss in final for Swiatek as Krejcikova wins in Ostrava
OSTRAVA, Czech Republic (AP) — Iga Swiatek has lost in a final for the first time in three years as Barbora Krejcikova claimed her second title in successive weeks at the Agel Open. Home favorite Krejcikova rallied from a set down to win the final 5-7, 7-6 (4), 6-3. Krejcikova hit her seventh ace to convert her sixth match point. The Czech prevailed in 3 hours, 16 minutes on an indoor hard-court in the eastern Czech city of Ostrava. It was her first victory over top-ranked Swiatek after two defeats. It was only the second loss for Swiatek in her 12 career finals. She was previously beaten by Polona Hercog in her debut final in Lugano in 2019.
Fritz beats Tiafoe in Japan Open final
TOKYO (AP) — Taylor Fritz defeated Frances Tiafoe 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2) in an all-American Japan Open final on Sunday. It was a perfect five days for Fritz in Tokyo, who arrived at the tournament just after the end of his seven days of quarantine in Seoul following a positive COVID-19 test. Tiafoe had come into the final on the back of winning 13 straight singles tiebreakers, but Fritz dominated the final with his aggressive hitting.
Southgate fears COVID-19 could wreck England's WCup hopes
England manager Gareth Southgate is weighing up how much access players will have with their families at the World Cup amid his fears that COVID-19 could derail the team's chances of success in Qatar
