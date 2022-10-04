Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mudbugs Get First Home Win Of SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
High School Swimming Striding Through SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Amarillo Wranglers Sweep Mudbugs First Home Series of 2022-23 SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Cross Country Trails - September 17 ReportUnder The Radar NWLAMonroe, LA
Mudbugs Slide In NAHL Showcase; First Home Series This WeekendUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
Shreveport Police Chief Sings ‘Old Town Road’ and Wows Crowd
We know about National Night Out and the purpose of the program, to help fight crime. But Shreveport has cranked it up a notch this year and pushed to get more than 300 neighborhoods to participate. From the looks of things around town last night, we will probably hit that number.
Shreveport Man Wanted in MLK Drive Shooting
On October 3rd, 2022, Shreveport Police officers were called to Dr. Martin Luther King Drive on reports of a shooting. Responding officers located a male suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. The Shreveport Fire Department transported the victim to a local area hospital. Detectives with the Shreveport Police Violent Crimes...
Shreveport Juvenile Charged With Arson in Brookshire’s Fire
Shreveport firefighters responded to Brookshire’s Grocery Store on Friday, September 30, 2022. The store located on Line Avenue was being evacuated as crews arrived to find a grocery store filled with heavy smoke. Crews located and extinguished the fire on the paper goods aisle within several minutes. The sprinkler...
KTBS
Winnsboro man arrested in Greenwood shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A man accused of shooting at a repo agent and damaging property at a storage facility in Greenwood Tuesday has been booked into jail on multiple charges, Sheriff Steve Prator said Wednesday in a news release. Samuel McMurry, 42, of Winnsboro, is charged with aggravated assault with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
VIDEO: Chaos as gunfire rings out at Huntington High School homecoming afterparty, cheerleader wounded
A cheerleader at Huntington High School was struck by gunfire during a rolling shootout last Saturday.
KSLA
Man accidentally shoots himself on Dean Road in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews responded to reports of a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Shreveport. It happened on Oct. 5 around 3:15 p.m. on Dean Road near Bert Kouns Industrial Loop and Armstead Drive. It happened at the Hillside Apartments in the 9200 block of Dean Road. At least...
Haughton Night Out to Feature ‘Battle of the Badges’
Shreveport and Bossier and other towns all across Northwest Louisiana are preparing for our version of "National Night Out" tomorrow night, Tuesday, October 4. That includes the Town of Haughton, where residents, friends, family and others from the Haughton area will congregate at the Joe Delaney Park from 5:30 pm until 8:00 pm for all the activities including food trucks from Uneeda Taco, Music To Your Mouth, Timmy's Backwood BBQ and Sugah Cotton Candy. Other events scheduled include a Life Air landing, children's fingerprinting and a scavenger hunt.
calcasieu.info
Authorities in Louisiana Searching for Suspect in October 3rd Shooting Investigation and Requesting Assistance from the Public
Authorities in Louisiana Searching for Suspect in October 3rd Shooting Investigation and Requesting Assistance from the Public. Shreveport, Louisiana – The Shreveport Police Department announced on October 5, 2022, that on October 3, police were dispatched to the 2500 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive on reports of a shooting.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTBS
Suspect arrested for fire inside Brookshire's on Line
SHREVEPORT, La. - A juvenile has been arrested for allegedly setting a fire Friday afternoon inside Brookshire's on Line Avenue. Shreveport firefighters responded to the grocery store after fire was set to items on the paper goods aisle. Firefighters had the flames out within minutes. The store's sprinkler system prevented...
Shreveport Shooting Leads to City’s 40th Homicide of 2022
Shreveport Police are investigating a shooting call that has left one man dead. This call came into dispatch around 9:18 p.m., Monday (10/3/22) from the Domino’s Pizza parking lot, which is located at 5604 Hearne Avenue. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that one person was suffering from gunshot wounds to the body.
KTBS
Deadly shooting on Hearne Avenue in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - At least one person is dead following a shooting on Hearne Avenue in Shreveport Monday night. The victim was located in the Domino's Pizza Parking lot. Police are responding to the scene. No word yet on if any arrests were made.
Greenwood Repo Man and Trucker Involved in Wild Shootout
A pretty wild scene at a storage facility in Greenwood. Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office was called to the scene of the storage facility after a shootout between a repo man and truck driver. The repo man had shown up to the storage facility to repossess two big-rigs, when he was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTBS
Fight escalates to shooting outside Shreveport store
SHREVEPORT, La. - A fight outside of a Shreveport grocery store led to a shooting Monday night. It happened about 9:30 p.m. at the Hy-Lo Grocery & Liquor in the 2500 block of MLK Drive. Police say one man shot another in the chest, then drove away. The victim was...
Shreveport Chef to Prepare Spectacular Dish for Charity Event
This is going to be one of the most exclusive dining experiences in Louisiana and a Shreveport chef is one of the amazing folks in the kitchen preparing a spectacular dish. This is a charity event with some of the proceeds going to a food bank in south Louisiana. When...
q973radio.com
This Produce Shop Sells The Best Burger in Shreveport
It just might be Shreveport’s best kept secret. After a lifetime of trying Shreveport burgers, I am ready to unveil the best burger in Shreveport, Louisiana. To be honest, it’s not even close. Now, keep in mind, this is purely my opinion. Some of you may agree, while...
KTBS
SPD: Investigation reveals man shot himself at Dean Road apartments
SHREVEPORT, La. - Further investigation of a shooting Wednesday afternoon determined a man who was injured by gunfire shot himself, Shreveport police said Thursday in a news release. Police were called to the Hillside Apartments in the 9200 block of Dean Road around 3:15 p.m. on a report that a...
KTBS
Police: Fight over woman leads to homicide in Shreveport; victim identified
SHREVEPORT, La. - A fight over a woman led to a fatal shooting Monday night in the parking lot of a pizza restaurant in the 5600 block of Hearne Avenue, Shreveport police said. Police say after the fight, the suspect shot the victim in fear he would be shot, leaving...
Six Louisiana Young People Arrested With Over 100 Stolen Guns
Six people ranging in age from 15-20 have been arrested in Many Louisiana for possession of over 100 stolen guns. 137 guns were recovered after they were stolen from 3 different gun safes in a home in Sabine Parish. Loads of ammunition and magazines were also stolen from these safes.
KSLA
State Fair of Louisiana making its return
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Rides, games, funnel cakes, and candy apples are coming to North Louisiana soon!. The 116th State Fair of Louisiana in Shreveport will be from Oct. 27-Nov. 13. The fair’s marketing director, Russell Adams, said the fair will have over 100 food vendors, 50 state-of-the-art rides, live performances and the LRCA Finals Rodeo.
KSLA
Former Shreveport mayor, ‘Bo’ Williams, dead at age 84
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Former mayor of Shreveport, Robert “Bo” Williams, has died. According to Rose-Neath Funeral Homes, Crematorium and Cemeteries, Williams, a native of Greenwood, died Thursday, Sept. 29. He was born July 21, 1938. Current mayor, Adrian Perkins, posted on Facebook Tuesday, Oct. 4, saying his...
Kiss Country 93.7
Shreveport, LA
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Kiss Country 93.7 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0