Central Illinois Proud
Brewers, Corbin Burnes look to beat D-backs, end with a win
With neither the Milwaukee Brewers nor the Arizona Diamondbacks qualifying for the postseason, much of the focus is on the pitching matchup between Milwaukee’s Corbin Burnes and Arizona’s Merrill Kelly in the final game of the regular season on Wednesday. The Brewers took the second game of the...
Arraez moves closer to batting title, White Sox beat Twins
CHICAGO (AP)Luis Arraez had a hit to move closer to his first AL batting championship, one of only two singles Minnesota managed off Lucas Giolito in seven innings as the Chicago White Sox beat the Twins 8-3 on Tuesday night. Elvis Andrus hit his third homer in four games, a...
Shohei Ohtani gets final MVP audition against A’s
Shohei Ohtani gets final MVP audition against A’s. It might turn out to be too little, too late, but Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani gets a chance to make a final impression on American League Most Valuable Player voters Wednesday. Ohtani gets an opportunity to both hit...
MLB playoff picture all set, best-of-3 matchups start Friday
Albert Pujols taking his final swings in October, Julio Rodriguez stepping in for the first time. Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom facing Manny Machado and Juan Soto. Bryce Harper, back at last. Jose Ramirez and his Cleveland teammates trying to break a long drought – with a new name.
White Sox face Twins, wrap up disappointing season
White Sox face Twins, wrap up disappointing season. Wednesday’s matinee against the visiting Minnesota Twins marks the final game of a disappointing season for the Chicago White Sox. Whether it doubles as Jose Abreu’s last appearance in White Sox pinstripes remains to be seen. Abreu, Chicago’s first baseman...
Blue Jays finish with twin bill vs. Orioles before playoffs
The Toronto Blue Jays had a little more time to relish their status as the American League’s top wild-card team. Now, it’s a matter of getting set for the playoffs while also finishing the regular season with a Wednesday doubleheader against the host Baltimore Orioles. The twin bill...
Guardians set to complete playoff tuneup in game vs. Royals
Heading into a three-game series in Kansas City on Sept. 5, the Cleveland Guardians had lost five straight games and eight of their past 10. Their once-comfortable lead in the American League Central was gone, as they were tied with the Minnesota Twins, two games ahead of the Chicago White Sox.
Ailing Mariners close with Tigers en route to playoffs
The Seattle Mariners have one last game to get through before making their first playoff appearance since 2001, hosting the Detroit Tigers in the regular-season finale on Wednesday afternoon. Seattle clinched the fifth seed in the American League on Tuesday and will open the best-of-three wild-card round at the Toronto...
Reds lose 100 for 1st time since ’82, Bote 5 RBIs lead Cubs
CINCINNATI (AP)The Cincinnati Reds lost 100 games for the first time in four decades, falling to the Cubs 15-2 in their season finale on Wednesday as David Bote drove in a season-high five runs. Cincinnati lost seven of its last nine games to finish 62-100, one shy of the franchise...
Reds, Cubs in search of one last win of season
Two teams will try to close out their disappointing seasons on a high note when the Chicago Cubs visit the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday afternoon. Tuesday’s walk-off win assured the Reds will not match the 1982 Reds for the most losses in franchise history. That team finished 61-101, the only 100-loss season in club history. This season’s edition will avoid a second 100-loss season with a win in the season finale.
Playoff-bound Rays look to beat Red Sox in finale, end skid
Ahead of making their fourth consecutive postseason appearance, the Tampa Bay Rays will conclude the regular season — if weather permits — against the host Boston Red Sox on Wednesday afternoon. Drew Rasmussen (11-7, 2.84 ERA) originally was scheduled to start for the Rays (86-75), but he was...
MLB’s postseason is here: A guide to the 12-team playoffs
Major League Baseball’s postseason has a little more heft this season. The playoffs are here, with the first games played on Friday. The postseason begins with a field of 12 teams – up from last year’s 10 – and includes a best-of-three format for the opening wild-card round.
Fan who caught Aaron Judge’s 62nd HR offered $2M for ball
The owner of a sports memorabilia auction house says he has offered $2 million to the fan who caught Aaron Judge’s American League-record 62nd home run. AP Photo transref:TXMO130, transref:TXMO140, transref:TXMO134, transref:TXTG143, transref:TXTG145, transref:TXTG138. Eds: UPDATES: To expand audience. With AP Photos, AP Audio. By The Associated Press=. The...
Marte in Mets lineup, Álvarez also on playoff roster vs Pads
NEW YORK (AP)All-Star right fielder Starling Marte is in the New York Mets’ starting lineup for their playoff opener Friday night against San Diego, back from a broken finger that sidelined him the past month. Marte had been out since breaking the middle finger on his right (throwing) hand...
Phillies' Jean Segura played over 1300 games waiting for Friday's huge playoff moment
Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Jean Segura played his entire 11-year Major League career waiting for Friday afternoon. The 32-year-old began the day having played 1,328 games without appearing in the postseason, the longest active streak in baseball. The long wait ended when the Phillies took the field against the St. Louis Cardinals for Game 1 of the National League Wildcard series at Busch Stadium.
Minor league baseball draws 30.9M, down from 41.5M in 2019
Minor league baseball teams combined to draw 30.9 million fans this year, down from 41.5 million in 2019, the last season before COVID-19 and prior to Major League Baseball cutting affiliates
