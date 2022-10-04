Two teams will try to close out their disappointing seasons on a high note when the Chicago Cubs visit the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday afternoon. Tuesday’s walk-off win assured the Reds will not match the 1982 Reds for the most losses in franchise history. That team finished 61-101, the only 100-loss season in club history. This season’s edition will avoid a second 100-loss season with a win in the season finale.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO