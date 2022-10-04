Read full article on original website
Related
Central Illinois Proud
Arraez moves closer to batting title, White Sox beat Twins
CHICAGO (AP)Luis Arraez had a hit to move closer to his first AL batting championship, one of only two singles Minnesota managed off Lucas Giolito in seven innings as the Chicago White Sox beat the Twins 8-3 on Tuesday night. Elvis Andrus hit his third homer in four games, a...
Central Illinois Proud
Brewers, Corbin Burnes look to beat D-backs, end with a win
With neither the Milwaukee Brewers nor the Arizona Diamondbacks qualifying for the postseason, much of the focus is on the pitching matchup between Milwaukee’s Corbin Burnes and Arizona’s Merrill Kelly in the final game of the regular season on Wednesday. The Brewers took the second game of the...
Central Illinois Proud
White Sox face Twins, wrap up disappointing season
White Sox face Twins, wrap up disappointing season. Wednesday’s matinee against the visiting Minnesota Twins marks the final game of a disappointing season for the Chicago White Sox. Whether it doubles as Jose Abreu’s last appearance in White Sox pinstripes remains to be seen. Abreu, Chicago’s first baseman...
Central Illinois Proud
Playoff-bound Rays look to beat Red Sox in finale, end skid
Ahead of making their fourth consecutive postseason appearance, the Tampa Bay Rays will conclude the regular season — if weather permits — against the host Boston Red Sox on Wednesday afternoon. Drew Rasmussen (11-7, 2.84 ERA) originally was scheduled to start for the Rays (86-75), but he was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Central Illinois Proud
Shohei Ohtani gets final MVP audition against A’s
Shohei Ohtani gets final MVP audition against A’s. It might turn out to be too little, too late, but Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani gets a chance to make a final impression on American League Most Valuable Player voters Wednesday. Ohtani gets an opportunity to both hit...
Central Illinois Proud
Ailing Mariners close with Tigers en route to playoffs
The Seattle Mariners have one last game to get through before making their first playoff appearance since 2001, hosting the Detroit Tigers in the regular-season finale on Wednesday afternoon. Seattle clinched the fifth seed in the American League on Tuesday and will open the best-of-three wild-card round at the Toronto...
Central Illinois Proud
MLB’s postseason is here: A guide to the 12-team playoffs
Major League Baseball’s postseason has a little more heft this season. The playoffs are here, with the first games played on Friday. The postseason begins with a field of 12 teams – up from last year’s 10 – and includes a best-of-three format for the opening wild-card round.
Central Illinois Proud
Braves reflect on path to division title ahead of finale with Marlins
The Atlanta Braves, who clinched their fifth straight National League East title by winning the penultimate game of the season, referred to a closed-door meeting called by manager Brian Snitker for turning the season around. The Braves, who finish the regular season on Wednesday against the host Miami Marlins, were...
RELATED PEOPLE
Central Illinois Proud
Fan who caught Aaron Judge’s 62nd HR offered $2M for ball
The owner of a sports memorabilia auction house says he has offered $2 million to the fan who caught Aaron Judge’s American League-record 62nd home run. AP Photo transref:TXMO130, transref:TXMO140, transref:TXMO134, transref:TXTG143, transref:TXTG145, transref:TXTG138. Eds: UPDATES: To expand audience. With AP Photos, AP Audio. By The Associated Press=. The...
Central Illinois Proud
Guardians set to complete playoff tuneup in game vs. Royals
Heading into a three-game series in Kansas City on Sept. 5, the Cleveland Guardians had lost five straight games and eight of their past 10. Their once-comfortable lead in the American League Central was gone, as they were tied with the Minnesota Twins, two games ahead of the Chicago White Sox.
Central Illinois Proud
Reds lose 100 for 1st time since ’82, Bote 5 RBIs lead Cubs
CINCINNATI (AP)The Cincinnati Reds lost 100 games for the first time in four decades, falling to the Cubs 15-2 in their season finale on Wednesday as David Bote drove in a season-high five runs. Cincinnati lost seven of its last nine games to finish 62-100, one shy of the franchise...
Central Illinois Proud
Marte in Mets lineup, Álvarez also on playoff roster vs Pads
NEW YORK (AP)All-Star right fielder Starling Marte is in the New York Mets’ starting lineup for their playoff opener Friday night against San Diego, back from a broken finger that sidelined him the past month. Marte had been out since breaking the middle finger on his right (throwing) hand...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Minor league baseball draws 30.9M, down from 41.5M in 2019
Minor league baseball teams combined to draw 30.9 million fans this year, down from 41.5 million in 2019, the last season before COVID-19 and prior to Major League Baseball cutting affiliates
Comments / 0