Read full article on original website
Related
Mid-Hudson News Network
Orange County to purchase mobile DMV unit
GOSHEN – Orange County is going to purchase a mobile motor vehicle office to bring services to residents who cannot get to the three county clerk’s offices – in Goshen, Middletown and Newburgh. The county legislature, Thursday, approved spending $220,000 in ARPA funds for the vehicle. Majority...
Mobile Life ambulance company agrees to pay back patients over illegal billing, AG says
Mobile Life illegally billed patients, the attorney general said. The ambulance company, based in Orange County, provides services throughout the Hudson Valley. Mobile Life has agreed to pay back patients. State Attorney General Letitia James' office announced Thursday that it had settled a case of alleged illegal billing with Mobile...
Mid-Hudson News Network
New form of fentanyl worries Sullivan County official
MONTICELLO – Purveyors of fentanyl are now peddling their poison to the younger demographics with the way they are packaging the lethal drug. That has Sullivan County Health and Human Services Deputy Commissioner Wendy Brown, head of the county’s opioid task force, worried. “They are packaging the fentanyl...
AG’s Office reaches settlement with Orange County ambulance company over illegal billing of patients
As part of the agreement, New Windsor-based Mobile Life Support Services will pay full restitution plus interest to all patients who paid for the illegal charges since June 2016.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mid-Hudson News Network
Regional home sales down in third quarter
MID-HUDSON – Sales of single-family homes dipped in the third quarter of the year in the counties of Rockland, Putnam, Orange and Westchester with only Sullivan County showing modest growth, according to the Hudson Gateway Association of Realtors. Sales were up 0.7 percent in Sullivan County while they dropped...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Draft investigation work plan for Westchester County Airport under review
WHITE PLAINS -The State Department of Environmental Conservation is currently reviewing the draft work plan under the Brownfield Cleanup Program at Westchester County Airport. The agency is accepting written comments about the plan from October 5 through November 4. Earlier studies have detected metals, semi-volatile organic compounds from previous petroleum...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Majority of town board moves Continental Commons project forward
FISHKILL – The town board has voted to approve the water and sewer applications for the proposed Continental Commons development. The board was ordered to approve the applications by Dutchess County Supreme Court Judge Christi Acker. The extensions of the Blodgett Water District and Blodgett Sewer District to the...
Hudson Valley Schools On High Alert After Shooting Threats
Following a shooting at a Hudson Valley school, a number of other schools are dealing with scary shooting threats. What is going on!?. It's been a very scary week at a number of schools in the Mid-Hudson Region. Shooting During Newburgh, Warwick Football Game. On Friday, Sept. 30, fans heard...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mid-Hudson News Network
Orange executive faults state for NFA shootings
GOSHEN – The blame for last Friday night’s shooting of three adults following a high school football game in Newburgh should be placed on the state with its continued criminal justice reform, Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus says. While there was a large local response to the incident...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Planning moves forward to upgrade NY-17 to I-86
MID-HUDSON – Work has begun on a draft environmental impact statement for the upgrade of New York-17, the highway that will eventually become Interstate 86. The launch of the environmental review follows inclusion of up to $1 billion in the state capital plan to accelerate the conversion of the highway.
Governor Hochul Snubs Newburgh, New York When Meeting Biden
Poughkeepsie made national news Thursday, October 7, but Governor Hochul failed to give Newburgh, New York any credit in a possible botched tweet. Was it an honest mistake or did she really not know where she was?. New York's gubernatorial election is just about a month away and Kathy Hochul...
EXCLUSIVE: LI's driveway paving scammers make comeback, with dozens of victims so far
A driveway paving scam that was popular a decade ago is making a comeback on Long Island, with dozens of victims scammed out of thousands of dollars already.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Monumental Investment’ New York Creating New Hudson Valley Highway
A long-awaited change is coming to the Hudson Valley. Officials say this change is vital to the "quality of life and well-being" of local residents. On Wednesday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced what her office called a "major milestone in the long-awaited conversion" of State Route 17 into Interstate 86 in Orange and Sullivan counties.
Lawsuit filed by Spring Valley apartment landlord discontinued
The suit, filed by the landlord of a Spring Valley apartment complex, was the scene of a serious fire last March.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Letter carrier indicted for stealing over $78,000 in checks from mail
WHITE PLAINS – A Mount Vernon resident has been indicted for allegedly stealing more than $78,000 in checks from the mail he was responsible for delivering as a letter carrier for the US Postal Service. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah said Alberto Pino, 31, was charged with one...
advertisernewsnorth.com
Sussex resident asks for chicken ordinance change
A Sussex Borough resident requested on Oct. 5 that the Borough Council adopt an ordinance that would allow his to raise chickens on his property. Kirt Young, a borough resident of about 20 years, said about two years ago, his daughter incubated chickens as a high school project and during that process the family fell in love with the chickens. They then bought a coop and raised the chickens in the backyard of their property.
Reason for Biden’s Poughkeepsie Visit Revealed: Great News For HV
The real reason behind Joe Biden's visit to Poughkeepsie has been revealed, and it's earth-shattering news for the Hudson Valley. It's not every day a president comes to town. In fact, the last seated president who set foot in the Mid Hudson Region was Bill Clinton who famously met with Boris Yelstin in a historic 1995 event in Hyde Park. The sax-playing president even made a return trip to Hyde Park in 2000.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Dutchess County official denies placing homeless shooting suspects in hotel
POUGHKEEPSIE – The two men facing felony charges for the shooting death of a Marist College student’s father on Sunday at the Courtyard by Marriott hotel have told law enforcement that they are homeless. Many people have questioned Mid-Hudson News and Dutchess County officials about how two homeless...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Poughkeepsie schools get federal money to improve safety and culture
POUGHKEEPSIE – The Poughkeepsie City School District (PCSD) has been awarded federal funding to improve safety in the troubled district. The nearly $1 million in funds, spread over three years, is issued by the US Department of Justice’s “Office of Justice Programs” (DOJ) and will be used to support the district’s objectives regarding school safety while improving the culture and climate within the PCSD.
Massive water main break impacting residents in several New Jersey counties
A massive, 74-inch water main break is affecting residents in Essex, Hudson and Passaic counties.
Comments / 1