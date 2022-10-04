ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockland County, NY

Comments / 1

Mid-Hudson News Network

Orange County to purchase mobile DMV unit

GOSHEN – Orange County is going to purchase a mobile motor vehicle office to bring services to residents who cannot get to the three county clerk’s offices – in Goshen, Middletown and Newburgh. The county legislature, Thursday, approved spending $220,000 in ARPA funds for the vehicle. Majority...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

New form of fentanyl worries Sullivan County official

MONTICELLO – Purveyors of fentanyl are now peddling their poison to the younger demographics with the way they are packaging the lethal drug. That has Sullivan County Health and Human Services Deputy Commissioner Wendy Brown, head of the county’s opioid task force, worried. “They are packaging the fentanyl...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Regional home sales down in third quarter

MID-HUDSON – Sales of single-family homes dipped in the third quarter of the year in the counties of Rockland, Putnam, Orange and Westchester with only Sullivan County showing modest growth, according to the Hudson Gateway Association of Realtors. Sales were up 0.7 percent in Sullivan County while they dropped...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Draft investigation work plan for Westchester County Airport under review

WHITE PLAINS -The State Department of Environmental Conservation is currently reviewing the draft work plan under the Brownfield Cleanup Program at Westchester County Airport. The agency is accepting written comments about the plan from October 5 through November 4. Earlier studies have detected metals, semi-volatile organic compounds from previous petroleum...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Majority of town board moves Continental Commons project forward

FISHKILL – The town board has voted to approve the water and sewer applications for the proposed Continental Commons development. The board was ordered to approve the applications by Dutchess County Supreme Court Judge Christi Acker. The extensions of the Blodgett Water District and Blodgett Sewer District to the...
FISHKILL, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Orange executive faults state for NFA shootings

GOSHEN – The blame for last Friday night’s shooting of three adults following a high school football game in Newburgh should be placed on the state with its continued criminal justice reform, Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus says. While there was a large local response to the incident...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Planning moves forward to upgrade NY-17 to I-86

MID-HUDSON – Work has begun on a draft environmental impact statement for the upgrade of New York-17, the highway that will eventually become Interstate 86. The launch of the environmental review follows inclusion of up to $1 billion in the state capital plan to accelerate the conversion of the highway.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Letter carrier indicted for stealing over $78,000 in checks from mail

WHITE PLAINS – A Mount Vernon resident has been indicted for allegedly stealing more than $78,000 in checks from the mail he was responsible for delivering as a letter carrier for the US Postal Service. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah said Alberto Pino, 31, was charged with one...
MOUNT VERNON, NY
advertisernewsnorth.com

Sussex resident asks for chicken ordinance change

A Sussex Borough resident requested on Oct. 5 that the Borough Council adopt an ordinance that would allow his to raise chickens on his property. Kirt Young, a borough resident of about 20 years, said about two years ago, his daughter incubated chickens as a high school project and during that process the family fell in love with the chickens. They then bought a coop and raised the chickens in the backyard of their property.
SUSSEX, NJ
Hudson Valley Post

Reason for Biden’s Poughkeepsie Visit Revealed: Great News For HV

The real reason behind Joe Biden's visit to Poughkeepsie has been revealed, and it's earth-shattering news for the Hudson Valley. It's not every day a president comes to town. In fact, the last seated president who set foot in the Mid Hudson Region was Bill Clinton who famously met with Boris Yelstin in a historic 1995 event in Hyde Park. The sax-playing president even made a return trip to Hyde Park in 2000.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Poughkeepsie schools get federal money to improve safety and culture

POUGHKEEPSIE – The Poughkeepsie City School District (PCSD) has been awarded federal funding to improve safety in the troubled district. The nearly $1 million in funds, spread over three years, is issued by the US Department of Justice’s “Office of Justice Programs” (DOJ) and will be used to support the district’s objectives regarding school safety while improving the culture and climate within the PCSD.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY

Comments / 0

