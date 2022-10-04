NYC Moving Tent City To Randall’s Island

A controversial plan to put up a series of tents in the Bronx is now being moved to Randall’s Island.

The tents would have been placed in Orchard Beach, providing asylum seekers a place to get shelter and assistance when they first arrived in the city. However, Mayor Adams said because of flooding concerns the tents will now be put up on Randall’s Island.

“This new location is less prone to flooding, is closer to public transportation, and will provide temporary respite to 500 asylum seekers,” Adams said in a statement.

The plans for tent city in the Bronx had received pushback from many in the Orchard Beach community.

More than 16,000 people seeking asylum have arrived in the city in recent months.

Photo Credit: Getty Images