Read full article on original website
Related
Sunday with Charlene McKenna: ‘I’ll have a vodka tonic and put on some jazz’
Early bird or lazy bones? I’m usually up at 6am for filming, so a lie-in is 8am, although we’ve got a new puppy – Major, a cross between a Cockalier and a Jack Russell – so we need to let him out, along with our two other dogs.
Even Ted Hughes has fallen to the sickly cult of the twee
Churn Milk Joan, a Ted Hughes poem about a milkmaid, is not sweet. It ends, for example, with the lines: “Of her futile stumbling and screams/And awful death.” There is a bit in the middle about being torn apart by foxes. Yet here is how Hughes – the poet who could extract unsentimentality from such unpromising subjects as newborn calves and songbirds – is to be remembered in his birthplace: a twee, two-metre-high statue of a fat milk churn and two cute little foxes, in tribute to the poem. The cult of twee has come at last for Hughes.
Comments / 0