SARASOTA—The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County (DOH-Sarasota) is urging all residents and visitors, especially those that are spending time outdoors, to protect themselves from mosquito and tick bites. While most tick and mosquito bites are only an annoyance, sometimes these bites can be dangerous. Preventing bites reduces the risk of a person getting infected with a mosquito- or tick-borne disease.

SARASOTA COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO