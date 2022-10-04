Read full article on original website
cnycentral.com
Strong cold front Friday bringing a quick snow chance to central New York
Central New Yorkers will see a drastic change in the weather pattern today as a cold front is currently tracking through the western side of the state. Wind gusts 20-25mph and rain showers will make high temperatures in the 50s feel much cooler. And keep an eye on the overnight low temperatures, as some spots are approaching freezing.
Norwich, NY Weather Outlook for the First Week of October
Volume 1 - Fall Means Business So Far as Temperatures Have Been Below Normal. Welcome to my series on weather forecasts and trends for the Norwich, NY (13815) area. Norwich is a small city of about 8,000 people located in central NY State. My home is located approximately 4 miles Southeast of Norwich on a rural hilltop at about 1500 feet elevation. The city of Norwich is at about 1000 feet of elevation.
Boil water advisory for parts of Binghamton & Dickinson
According to the City of Binghamton, there has been a loss of pressure in the city's Ely Park Transmission Water Main between Ely Park Golf Course and Lagrange Street
Latest numbers, October 5th
COVID-19 related hospitalizations in Broome County are down by about 20 since yesterday.
Car goes over the guardrail leading to road closure on Route 13
NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WETM) – A car went off the road and over the guardrail in the pre-dawn hours Thursday morning, leading to a section of Route 13 to be closed. Around 2:00 a.m. a section of Route 13, near the town of Newfield, was completely blocked off for at least an hour on both lanes […]
Cop Logs: Fulton PD – 9/26/2 – 10/3/22
14:45:10 – 09/27/22 VTL0509.01 I0 (3183) – MV LICENSE VIOL:NO LICENSE. 14:45:10 – 09/27/22 VTL0511.01 UM3 (5568) – AGGRAVATED UNLIC OPER MV-3RD 14:45:10 – 09/27/22 VTL1163.0A I0 (5763) – UNSAFE TURN/FAIL TO SIGNAL. 14:45:10 – 09/27/22 VTL0306.B I0 (3059) OPER MV W/O INSPECT CERTIFICAT...
Masks urged in 9 NY counties with high Covid levels; Onondaga County downgraded
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging masks in nine New York state counties with high Covid-19 levels. The CDC updated its Covid Community Levels map on Thursday, Oct. 7, showing areas where Covid is at a “high” (orange), “medium” (yellow) or “low” (green) risk. Face coverings are recommended in areas with high Covid levels, including Albany County, Broome County, Oswego County and Tioga County.
One of the Oldest Bowling Alleys in the U.S. is in Central New York
Bowling is one of the oldest past times in human history, with evidence of primitive gameplay going as far back as ancient Egyptian times. Knocking things over with a ball is just good, clean fun. And when you add some beer, food and friends to the mix, it's easy to see why bowling has remained so popular all these years.
Update: power restored in Clay, N Syracuse, Cicero, still out in Baldwinsville
Update as of 9:50: Power is restored in Clay, Cicero and North Syracuse after a power line was repaired, said Jared Paventi, a spokesperson for National Grid. Power is still out in the Village of Baldwinsville and is expected to be restored by midday, Paventi said. Cicero, N.Y. — Over...
cortlandvoice.com
SUNY Cortland: Cortaca Jug to be broadcast by YES Network
Press release from SUNY Cortland. The 2022 Cortaca Jug game between SUNY Cortland and Ithaca College will be broadcast from Yankee Stadium by the YES Network, the most-watched regional sports network in the United States, the Yankees announced today. The network, the number one regional sports network in the nation,...
iheartoswego.com
Mayor Michaels Statement on Micron’s Projected Positive Impact on Fulton
“ In addition to the immediate positive impact of Micron’s campus on Clay and Onondaga County, the City of Fulton and Oswego County will also reap benefits." "Fulton is only a 15-minute drive from the White Pines park, and with our Downtown Revitalization Initiative developments in new housing, local industrial growth, and recreation revitalization, we are sure to attract Micron employees to live here. In addition, we look forward to working with them as they move forward in developing the largest facility of its kind in our country—right here in our neck of the woods. It’s a win-win for us all. “
Look Around The Stunning Former Mackenzie-Childs Estate On Cayuga Lake
In July of 1848, the Seneca Falls Convention, the first women’s rights convention ever to be held in the United States was held in Seneca Falls, New York. That convention would change the course of history for women's rights, including being the foundation of the fight for women to be given the right to vote.
cortlandvoice.com
Food truck explodes in Cortland
A food truck exploded at the intersection of Greenbush and East Court Street in the city of Cortland early Sunday morning. The Deli Bros Food Trailer, which was set up at The Great Cortland Pumpkinfest on Courthouse Park, had its explosion reported just before 7:30 a.m. Sunday, according to a report by the city fire department.
A key spot on a CNY village’s main drive has been empty for a decade. See who plans to move in
Fayetteville, N.Y. – When the former Village Cleaners building in Fayetteville and the car wash next to it closed in 2012, proposals for what to do with the property started to surface. The property, at 129 W. Genesee St. and Highbridge Road in Fayetteville, is a busy intersection. Plans...
WKTV
Car Carrier on Fire in Oneonta
ONEONTA, N.Y. – Shortly after 6 p.m. on Oct. 4. New York State Police responded to reports of a car carrier being on fire on Interstate 88, in Oneonta. The accident was westbound near Exit 13. Members of the Fire Department extinguished the fire, damage was primarily around the passenger side.
cortlandvoice.com
Legislature unveils 2023 Cortland County budget
Cortland County legislators unveiled the proposed 2023 county budget Thursday. The $152 million spending plan includes a .708 percent tax rate increase, which on average is 11 cents higher than last year’s per $1,000 of assessed value. The budget levies $38.5 million in property taxes, an increase of about...
cortlandvoice.com
Application for HEAP benefits to be available soon
The yearly federally-subsidized Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) is set to open for applicants through the Cortland County Department of Social Services (DSS) on Nov. 1, providing financial help with heating costs for low income applicants. The program will last until March 15 next year. Eligibility for the program is...
cortlandvoice.com
City Council discuss state of sidewalks in Cortland
Cortland zoning and code enforcement officials identified more than 20 sidewalks as trip hazards in high-traffic areas of the city as part of its latest sidewalks survey. The survey was compiled by members of the city’s Code Enforcement Division and presented in front of the Common Council Tuesday night. Code enforcement division captain Roy Everett encouraged residents to report any sidewalks they consider trip hazards.
Two restaurants fail their health inspections: September 18-24
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of September 18 to 24. Two food services failed their inspections: Don Juan Cafe, West Seneca Turnpike Sakana-Ya Sushi Bar Walton Street Read to see how each establishment failed in detail below. Don Juan Cafe Don […]
Propane leak caused food truck explosion at Cortland Pumpkinfest, police say
Cortland, N.Y. — A propane leak has been determined to be the cause of an explosion that blew the roof off a food truck in Cortland Sunday morning, police said. The blast totaled the Deli Bros food truck, Cortland Fire Department Chief Wayne Friedman said Tuesday. A small fire was put out using water cans, he said.
