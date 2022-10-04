ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
kttn.com

Advocates say Missouri Medicaid expansion is helping citizens, saving jobs

With health care as a hot topic of debate in the contest for Missouri’s U.S. Senate seat, attention is being drawn back to the state’s Medicaid expansion. Missourians voted in a referendum in 2020 to amend the state constitution to expand the state’s Medicaid program, MO HealthNet. The following spring, Attorney General Eric Schmitt sided with expansion opponents in a lawsuit that eventually found its way to the state Supreme Court. In July, a unanimous high court decision restored the will of the voters and MO HealthNet was expanded.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Health
kttn.com

Missouri AFL-CIO endorses recreational marijuana legalization constitutional amendment

(Missouri Independent) – The push to legalize recreational marijuana has won the endorsement of Missouri’s largest labor organization. Missouri AFL-CIO president Jake Hummel on Thursday announced his organization was endorsing the proposal, which will appear on the Nov. 8 ballot as Amendment 3, calling it a “huge step forward for criminal justice reform in Missouri.”
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Audio: Seventh prisoner dies at South Central Correctional Center in the past month

Another inmate at Missouri’s South Central Correctional Center has died, making it the seventh offender death at the facility in the past month. The Department of Corrections identifies the inmate as 35-year-old DeMarco Washington of Mehlville in south St. Louis County. DOC officials have not released what caused his death. Washington was serving a ten-year sentence for endangering the welfare of a child and other charges stemming from the fentanyl death of his eleven-month-old daughter in 2019.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Mental Health#Depression#General Health#Diseases
kttn.com

Missouri State Auditor issues audit results of Dent County

State Auditor Nicole Galloway today issued her audit of Dent County, located in southeast Missouri. The county received a rating of “good,” which is the same rating issued in a 2019 audit of the county. During the course of the audit, auditors noted that the Sheriff’s fee bank...
DENT COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
kttn.com

Audio: Missouri’s latest voter registration deadline is almost here

Missouri’s latest voter registration deadline is almost here. Less than one week is left to register to vote in Missouri to participate in the November 8 general election. You can register through October 12 by going to the Go Vote Missouri website, your local election authority, the Department of Motor Vehicles, and most libraries.
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Two big rigs collide east of Chillicothe injuring two

Two residents from South Carolina were injured Wednesday night when an accident involving two semi-trucks occurred three miles east of Chillicothe. One of the truck drivers, 56-year-old Jeffrey Taylor, and his passenger, 52-year-old Corinna Taylor, both of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina were taken by EMS to Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe with moderate injuries. The driver of the other semi-truck, 21-year-old Bradley Hayen of Chillicothe, wasn’t hurt.
CHILLICOTHE, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy