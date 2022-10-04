Read full article on original website
AceBaker
5d ago
If you want to know one of the reasons liberals will lose control in the midterms, it's because they spend our tax dollars like it belongs to them.
Guest
5d ago
Stop raising everything and we won't need help. The government is trying to make us dependent on them so they can take away our freedom. Wake up
just_the_truth
4d ago
ok so millions of dollars to help LOW INCOME people with their heat that ALREADY qualified for HEAP, what about the rest of us whose bills also went up? The middle class? No help for us? My heating bill is going up by at least $1500 this year, I did not ask for this, HELP EVERYONE OR NO ONE
