KTUL
Oklahoma drought expected to continue as relief money heads to farmers, ranchers
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Across the state of Oklahoma, the grass is dry and ponds are low. During the entire month of September, we saw less than an inch of average rainfall across the state. It's usually three times that. “You know, this drought has gone on now for...
KFOR
Good morning Oklahoma! Strong Fall Cold front coming south for this weekend!
Good morning Oklahoma! Here’s a look at 5 AM temperatures. I think we can all agree it’s Fall!! That colder air to our north is surging south into Oklahoma this weekend. We also have rain chances across portions of Oklahoma! Stay tuned!
Windshield Wipers That Will Survive Oklahoma’s Bipolar Weather
While rain has been such a rarity in Southwest Oklahoma this year, we've had an unprecedented dry spell for the last six months or so. With heavy rain in the forecast, now is the time you should think about swapping out those dry-rotted windshield wipers. You know the drill... Wake...
blackchronicle.com
Veterans’ disability payments highest for Oklahoma on average, state agency finds
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma ranks first within the common quantity veterans obtain yearly in disability payments, stated Joe Kintsel, Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs govt director. The common annual quantity offered to particular person veterans in Oklahoma is $8,593 per 12 months, he stated. “There are a lot of...
kgou.org
PM NewsBrief: Oct. 7, 2022
Stitt vetoes millions of dollars of ARPA money for state projects. Gov. Kevin Stitt has vetoed nearly $24 million in federal stimulus money that lawmakers set aside for various state projects. Stitt says American Rescue Plan funding for three projects approved by lawmakers in a special legislative session last week...
KOCO
State says drought relief is on the way for Oklahoma farmers
OKLAHOMA CITY — The state said drought relief is on the way for Oklahoma farmers. It all depends on the weather, as everyone waits for the next rain. The Conservation Commission said they have money ready to send out to farmers who need it and farmers are hoping that keeps the relief coming.
State Officials Curiously Deny Lawton’s Mountain Lion Photos
It has been months since the pictures of a rumored mountain lion spotted in the middle of Lawton made the rounds on social media. Since nobody agrees on the internet, it kicked off a big debate on whether this big cat was a mountain lion or a common bobcat. Everyone...
KOCO
Oklahoma Forestry Services expert busts myths of getting ride of webworms
It's starting to feel more like fall in Oklahoma. Spiderwebs are not an uncommon sight to decorate for Halloween, but it becomes unwelcome when webs appear on your tree caused by webworms. Most webworms are attracted to fruit-producing trees like pears, pecans and walnuts. They feed on the dying tree...
okcfox.com
OPEC cutbacks raise Oklahoma gas prices
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Gas prices jumped Thursday after OPEC announced its biggest production cut since the beginning of the pandemic. Though the cost of gas has settled down since the summer’s record highs, it could continue to climb in the coming days. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, or OPEC, announced Wednesday they will produce two million fewer barrels of oil per day. Professor Tom Seng, director of the University of Tulsa School of Energy, said it’s a very significant drop.
kosu.org
Inter-Tribal Council of the Five Tribes calls on Oklahoma Legislature to repeal HB 1775
The Inter-Tribal Council of the Five Tribes, which consists of the Cherokee, Choctaw, Seminole, Chickasaw and Muscogee Nation passed a resolution during their quarterly meeting that calls upon the Oklahoma legislature to immediately repeal House Bill 1775 — the so-called "critical race theory" bill that they say is leading to fear and confusion among teachers in the state.
KTUL
Is Oklahoma a 'top ten' state? Several areas in new State Chamber report say otherwise
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Is Oklahoma a top ten state? According to a new report from the State Chamber of Commerce, no. The chamber released what they're calling an 'Oklahoma Scorecard,' which stacks the state near the bottom in almost every category. This goes against a constant catchphrase Fox 25 has been hearing from state leaders.
KOCO
Oklahoma expert explains difficulties members of Hispanic community face in home-buying process
OKLAHOMA CITY — After more than 20 years in the U.S., Lilia Ashton has achieved the American Dream. Less than a month ago, she and her husband moved into their very first home. "I'm so happy. I can't explain. It's something I was dreaming about and pray all the...
kgou.org
Oklahoma Conservation Commission provides emergency drought relief as crisis worsens
With the drought continuing, the Oklahoma Conservation Commission adopted a plan proposed by the Emergency Drought Commission to deliver $33,000 in emergency funds to each Oklahoma county. The legislature also allocated an additional $20 million for the second phase of the plan, which is also on its way to farmers and ranchers.
Tips To Curb Your Fall Oklahoma Allergies
Welcome to fall allergy season in Oklahoma. It has arrived a little late this year compared to others, and we're all suffering in one way or another. While allergy medications do what they can for us, it's usually not enough, so how can you reduce your misery?. The last time...
KFOR
Here’s the latest on possible storm system later next week and next weekend.
Here’s the latest on the potential storm system for later next week and next weekend. Latest data showing the storm slowing down. This means a warmer and wetter forecast and even possible severe weather depending on how this plays out. This is a big storm system with snow in the mountains and strong to severe storms possible along the Gulf Coast and even in the southern plains depending on track. Eventually cooler temps as the system moves east but it’s a slow mover. This could be good for significant rainfall over portions of Oklahoma especially eastern Oklahoma. Way too early for details but worth watching closely for outside plans next weekend. Of course this is a long range forecast and as new data comes in we will update the forecast as needed. Stay tuned!
horseandrider.com
Two Oklahoma Quarter Horses Test Positive for WNV
The Oklahoma State Veterinarian Office confirmed two horses tested positive for West Nile virus (WNV) at private facilities in Okmulgee and Noble counties. On Oct. 3, an unvaccinated 15-year-old Quarter Horse mare in Okmulgee County tested positive for WNV. She was febrile, depressed, and had muscle fasciculations (twitching) of the face and neck beginning on Sept. 20. She is recovering.
city-sentinel.com
Governor Kevin Stitt appoints Shelley Zumwalt to serve as executive director of Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation
Oklahoma City -- Governor Kevin Stitt this week appointed Shelley Zumwalt to serve as the Executive Director of the Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation (ODTR). Prior to this appointment Zumwalt served as the Executive Director of the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission since May of 2020. “Shelley is smart, hardworking...
publicradiotulsa.org
Why 21,000 Oklahoma citizens face significant barriers to the ballot
Oklahoma’s Hispanic population increased by 42% since the 2020 census, making it the state’s fastest-growing demographic. Yet 21,000 Spanish-speaking Oklahoma citizens will be required to cast ballots in a language they don’t fully understand next month. One-third of them live in Oklahoma County, where the GOP recently...
KOCO
Months after resignation spurred by scandal, Oklahoma Tourism Department has new leader
OKLAHOMA CITY — Months after a resignation, spurred by scandal, the Oklahoma Tourism Department has a new leader. Former director of Oklahoma’s unemployment system, Shelley Zumwalt is taking over, trying to clean up the mess left from the state parks maligned deal with the Swadley’s restaurants. "I...
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing burger spots in Oklahoma that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
