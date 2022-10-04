ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Harry 'Sacrificed' Everything And 'Gained Very Little' For Wanting 'Normal' Life: Royal Expert

By Vianne Burog
International Business Times
 3 days ago
Alexis Wiser
3d ago

Harry has had an entire life of privilege. He has never had to worry about the utility bills, car insurance, enough money to feed his family. None of it! He doesn't have to worry about it now. Really hard to have any empathy for him.

Suzanne Mullaney
3d ago

He wanted a 'normal' life in a multi million dollar house with tennis court, swimming pool, umpteen bathrooms ect..., in a gated community with no job and access to the most influential people to air his family issues to make 💰. 🤔

Anthony Gonzalez
3d ago

Imagine if Netflix didn't give them millions of dollars. They would have to work like normal people, isn't that what Harry Claims He Wants?

