Analysis: Questions for Gators entering visit from Missouri

By Edgar Thompson, Orlando Sentinel
 3 days ago

Florida resumes SEC play with Saturday’s visit from a Missouri program that has been surprisingly formidable since joining the league in 2012.

Raised eyebrows and low expectations met the Tigers’ arrival to the East division.

Located on the edge of the Great Plains, Missouri has held its own with many top programs in the South, battling few schools to a standstill like Florida.

The schools have split 10 meetings since Missouri joined the SEC, capped by the Tigers’ 24-23 overtime win at home during Dan Mullen’s final game with the Gators. The combined score since 2012 favors the Tigers by a touchdown — 232-225.

The Gators (3-2, 0-2 SEC) now aim to end a six-game SEC losing streak while the Tigers (2-3, 0-2) seek their first conference win in four tries dating to the 2021 Florida game.

The Gators are 10.5-point favorites with many questions to answer entering the matchup:

What happened to DBU?

Florida once laid valid claim to the fictional title of Defensive Back University. Any such suggestion these days would be foolish.

The Gators secondary produced multiple All-SEC performers and draft picks as recently as 2017. A year earlier, Florida led the nation in pass efficiency defense.

The Gators enter Saturday’s game 11th in SEC pass defense and yielding 49 pass plays of 20 yards or more — almost 10 game and more than all but three schools in the league.

Coaching turnover, recruiting misses and lack of development are to blame.

The Gators had four cornerbacks coaches in four seasons (2015-18), including Torrian Gray in 2016. He returned in 2019 and was fired after 2021.

Of the five defensive backs signed in 2016 , Chauncey Gardner-Johnson was the only to make an impact. In 2017, Gray helped sign six defensive backs , including future first-round pick CJ Henderson and NFL starter Marco Wilson. The other four did not pan out.

Safety Trey Dean is the only defensive back among four signed in the 2018 class to play a key role in the secondary. Yet Dean’s inconsistency is a big reason for the Gators’ current struggles.

Top 2019 recruit Chris Steele transferred to USC without playing a game, but Kaiir Elam did develop into a first-round pick. Eight defensive backs signed in 2020 . Safety Rashad Torrence II, defensive back Avery Helm, who was benched last week, and Tre’Vez Johnson are the only to start games.

Starting cornerback Jason Marshall Jr. headlined the 2021 class . While he has yet to live up to his 5-star billing, Marshall is the only of five defensive backs in the class with a pivotal role.

The Gators’ two 2022 secondary signees, safety Kamari Wilson and cornerback Devin Moore, are making an impact. Wilson made his first start against Eastern Washington. Moore is heavily involved in the rotation, but he did allow touchdown catches in the past two games.

Much of the current secondary is too young to judge and playing for a new staff. But a long pattern of decline is clear for a unit that once anchored a vaunted defense.

How do Gators handle quick turnaround?

Hurricane Ian pushed the Eastern Washington game to Sunday, upending the Gators’ routine.

Napier’s days coaching Louisiana in the Sun Belt Conference prepared him. Television continually upended the Ragin’ Cajuns’ calendar.

“One of the valuable things about the experience at Louisiana we played about every turnaround possible,” he said.

In 2021, the Ragin’ Cajuns had five days between Week 2 opponent Nicholls State and Ohio during Week 3, and the same time frame to prepare for Texas State and Georgia State.

In 2019, Napier’s squad played Texas State and at Coastal Carolina within five days, winning by a combined score of 79-10. A six-day turnaround in 2020 ended with a 24-21 win at Appalachian State following a rout at Louisiana-Monroe.

The Gators usually practice Sunday after game days and take off Monday.

“We’re going to lean on that a little bit and [Monday] will be a combination of Sunday and Monday relative to the players and staff,” Napier said. “We have a plan Tuesday, then we’ll settle down later in the week.”

If history is any indication, the Gators will ready. Napier’s teams are 4-0 in games played with less than a week’s preparation.

What’s holding back Lorenzo Lingard?

Much was expected from Lingard when the 5-star recruit from Orange City University High transferred from Miami in 2020. When he received a waiver to play the 2020 season, Gator fans rejoiced.

Now a redshirt junior with just 21 carries and 120 yards at Florida, Lingard scored his first touchdown for the Gators on an 11-yard run against Eastern Washington. The lack of production is stunning for a player who rushed for 4,478 yards and 69 touchdowns in high school and was Gatorade Florida Player of the Year.

These days, Lingard is left to capitalize on an opportunity presented by an overmatched FCS opponent.

“Lorenzo’s a hard-working guy ... in a very competitive room,” Napier said. “It’s gratifying as a coach that guys like him get an opportunity to go play.”

A role in games that matter seems less likely as he sits on the depth chart behind Nay’Quan Wright, Montrell Johnson Jr. and Trevor Etienne , a true freshman.

The 6-foot, 209-pound Lingard has physical tools and pedigree, but seems to lack the vision, wiggle and football IQ to distinguish himself.

How much could Gators use Ty’Ron Hopper?

Hopper transferred from Florida to Missouri following the coaching change and has become one of the SEC’s breakout stars.

Hopper is tied for the league lead with 29 solo tackles, including 8 for loss to rank second to Alabama All-America Will Anderson Jr.

Hooper’s success has to sting a bit for a Gators defense lacking playmakers.

The decision to transfer was surprising for the Georgia native who emerged as last season slipped away, highlighted by a 12-tackle night during the Missouri loss. The Tigers wisely pounced when Hopper entered the transfer portal and will unleash him on his former team.

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Edgar Thompson at egthompson@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @osgators .

Comments / 0

Magic’s Paolo Banchero using preseason to get more pick-and-roll reps

Orlando Magic coach Jamahl Mosley has mentioned multiple times that preseason will be used to experiment. For Paolo Banchero, the No. 1 pick in June’s NBA draft, a part of that means becoming more acclimated with being used in picks in rolls. That process started in the Magic’s Monday preseason-opening loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. “I played out of the pick-and-roll in college, but college is ...
ORLANDO, FL
