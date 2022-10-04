Read full article on original website
NFL Field Trespasser Files Police Report Against NFL Player Who Tackled HimNews Breaking LIVESanta Clara, CA
California Woman Selling Novelty Gifts Gets Scammed on Zelle, Scammer Taunts her and Wells Fargo Denies her ClaimZack LoveSan Jose, CA
The 27th Annual Campbell, Ca Oktoberfest Festival Is Upon UsJames PatrickCampbell, CA
San Francisco Residents Tired of Illegal Sideshows in Their Neighborhood
Residents of a San Francisco neighborhood said they’re tired of being woken up in the middle of the night by the sound of screeching tires in their intersections. Police over the weekend once again broke up a rowdy and illegal sideshow and some city leaders now say it’s clear that certain intersections have become hotspots.
Danville Considers Plan to Make Parklets Permanent
Danville leaders on Tuesday were considering a plan to make parklets and other outdoor dining spaces permanent. The parklets became critical at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, but if an ordinance isn’t passed soon, they could vanish in a matter of months. The ordinance under consideration by the...
Candidate's financial history under scrutiny in California controller's race
Malia Cohen is facing scrutiny over how she has managed her personal finances following the recent suspension of her business license for unpaid taxes and the foreclosure of her San Francisco condo more than a decade ago. Source: Los Angeles Times.
Haute (dog) cuisine: San Francisco restaurant offers $75 tasting menu for canines
While some eateries may welcome customers’ furry companions during a sit-down meal, a new Mission District restaurant serves only dogs.
Column: Time for Pelosi to go? San Francisco voters say yes — and no
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of San Francisco is a shoo-in for reelection an 18th time. Will this be her last campaign?
‘Our Boys Were Not to Blame for This': Family of Teens Killed at House Party Speaks Out
The search for multiple shooters who opened fire at a party inside an Oakland Airbnb rental over the weekend continues. Family members of the victims who were killed are heartbroken and trying to come to terms with the loss of two children, one of which had just celebrated their 17th birthday.
