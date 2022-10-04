ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

San Francisco Residents Tired of Illegal Sideshows in Their Neighborhood

Residents of a San Francisco neighborhood said they’re tired of being woken up in the middle of the night by the sound of screeching tires in their intersections. Police over the weekend once again broke up a rowdy and illegal sideshow and some city leaders now say it’s clear that certain intersections have become hotspots.
Danville Considers Plan to Make Parklets Permanent

Danville leaders on Tuesday were considering a plan to make parklets and other outdoor dining spaces permanent. The parklets became critical at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, but if an ordinance isn’t passed soon, they could vanish in a matter of months. The ordinance under consideration by the...
