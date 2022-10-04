Man pushed onto subway tracks at Manhattan’s Union Square: NYPD

UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was shoved onto the subway tracks at 14th Street – Union Square without any apparent provocation on Monday night, police said.

The victim, 25, was on the platform for the Nos. 4, 5, and 6 trains around 9:30 p.m. when he was pushed onto the local tracks from behind, according to authorities.

No train was entering the station at the time, and the victim did not come in contact with the third rail. First responders brought him to an area hospital for treatment.

The suspected shover fled the station and was arrested the next day after assaulting a construction worker, police said.

The 25-year-old victim spoke to PIX11 News about the incident and wished to remain anonymous.

“Out of nowhere I got pushed from the back and fell into the subway and onto the tracks. I hit my head on the metal track and ended up splitting my forehead open,” the victim said. “I was able to pull myself out. My phone was just covered in blood … It took a couple of hours to stop the bleed because I hit a blood vessel.”

The incident was recorded on a surveillance camera in the subway station. Police used that video to confirm it was the same suspect who allegedly struck a construction worker in the face with a rock Tuesday morning at West 60th Street and Broadway, in yet another unprovoked, random attack.

The suspect, identified as 36-year-old Bronx resident Clarence Anderson, was arrested and charged with two counts of assault, police said.

The incident is the latest in a string of random acts of violence in New York City.

“It’s scary,” said the victim of the Union Square subway shoving. “I think the biggest thing is staying with other people and trying to avoid the subway too late. It’s a scary time, but hopefully we can get this all sorted out … I will be completely aware of my surroundings from now on. I don’t even know if I’ll be riding the subway after 7 p.m. anymore.”

