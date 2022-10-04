ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
Syracuse.com

Fire reported at another Amazon warehouse in New York

A fire broke out late Wednesday evening at an Amazon facility in upstate New York that’s voting in a union election next week. The fire at the warehouse, located near Albany in the town of Schodack, began around 10:50pm and lasted until shortly after midnight, according to the Schodack Police Department.
ECONOMY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
65K+
Followers
50K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy