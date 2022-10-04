ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredericksburg, VA

DC News Now

Prince William Co. schools discuss potential teacher, staff unions

MANASSAS, Va. (DC News Now) — At a Tuesday night school board meeting, Prince William County’s elected officials discussed the newly-unveiled draft collective bargaining resolution, which would allow teachers and other school workers to form a union. Educators and advocates with the Prince William Education Association were pleased that two years after Virginia legislators voted […]
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
alextimes.com

Community reacts to Gov. Youngkin’s transgender policy

The Alexandria community is reacting to Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s announcement of updated model policies for transgender students, which were released last month. Known by the Virginia Department of Education as the Privacy, Dignity and Respect policies, the proposal has sparked debate not just in Alexandria City Public Schools, but all across Virginia regarding the protection of transgender students in a classroom environment.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
royalexaminer.com

Springtime Garden Center owner Ann Orndorff calls upcoming retirement ‘bittersweet’

Her customers say they will be lost without her. She says she will dearly miss her customers and vendors, but it’s time to go. Ann Orndorff, the owner/operator of the Springtime Garden Center on Warren Avenue in Front Royal, says that after 26 years of daily work—sometimes through the night to tend to new plants under threat of frost—she is ready to slow down, travel, enjoy time with her family and perhaps sign up to foster kittens in need of care before being adopted. Laughing, she said, “I told my son, Colby, that I might become a ‘crazy cat lady’!”
FRONT ROYAL, VA
alxnow.com

Neighborhood Spotlight: Island Creek, a coveted community

Neighborhood Spotlight is a recurring column covering both the City of Alexandria and Alexandria in Fairfax County. This monthly column is sponsored and written by the Seward Group of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty. Colorful landscaping and soothing sounds of the cascading waterfall greet residents and visitors alike to the...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
theriver953.com

Purple bows are appearing around Front Royal

Purple bows have been appearing around Main Street, Royal Avenue Front Royal and Warren County Court House to bring awareness to Domestic Violence. Board Members, agency volunteers and staff members and others of the Phoenix Project have been placing the bows. They not only bring awareness to the epidemic of...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
Refinery29

A Week In Richmond, VA, On A $48,000 Salary

Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We're asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar. Today: an administrative assistant who makes $48,000 per year and spends some of her...
RICHMOND, VA
fox5dc.com

Search underway for bank robbery suspect in Manassas

MANASSAS, Va. - Police in Prince William County released several photos of a suspect they are searching for in connection with a bank robbery in Manassas. According to Prince William County Police, the robbery happened on Tuesday at the Wells Fargo bank located at 8118 Sudley Road. Police say the...
MANASSAS, VA
Augusta Free Press

Albemarle County: Fire at clubhouse in Keswick contained, no damage, no injuries

Volunteer and career units from Albemarle County were dispatched to the report of a fire at the clubhouse building on Crawford Way in Keswick. The first apparatus arrived on the scene eight minutes after dispatch to find a fire in a dryer on the basement level of the building. Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire that had been contained in a laundry room.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA

