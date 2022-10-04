Read full article on original website
Related
Charlottesville City Schools will consider changing the names of Venable and Clark elementary schools
Charlottesville City Schools is about to begin discussions on changing the name of their schools. Clark and Venable elementary schools are among the first schools to undergo conversations on their name changes. The two elementary schools are the only two schools named after people who didn’t work directly for the...
Prince William Co. schools discuss potential teacher, staff unions
MANASSAS, Va. (DC News Now) — At a Tuesday night school board meeting, Prince William County’s elected officials discussed the newly-unveiled draft collective bargaining resolution, which would allow teachers and other school workers to form a union. Educators and advocates with the Prince William Education Association were pleased that two years after Virginia legislators voted […]
Fairfax Co. school board unanimously opposes Gov. Youngkin’s transgender policy
After dozens of people rallied outside Fairfax County's school board meeting on Thursday night in opposition to Gov. Glenn Youngkin's draft transgender student model policy, the board's chair shared that the governing body unanimously opposes the proposal.
cbs19news
Louisa County Public School students washed first responders' vehicles
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- On Wednesday, students in Louisa County held an asynchronous learning day. Instead of spending the day in the classroom, elementary school students had the opportunity to give back to the community in a special way by washing a fire truck and a sheriff's car.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
alextimes.com
Community reacts to Gov. Youngkin’s transgender policy
The Alexandria community is reacting to Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s announcement of updated model policies for transgender students, which were released last month. Known by the Virginia Department of Education as the Privacy, Dignity and Respect policies, the proposal has sparked debate not just in Alexandria City Public Schools, but all across Virginia regarding the protection of transgender students in a classroom environment.
restonnow.com
Virginia’s limits on local authority are becoming “more intrusive” for Fairfax County, board chair says
Fairfax County deserves more local authority, Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay says, calling Virginia’s Dillon Rule “increasingly more intrusive” in day-to-day operations. The Dillon Rule dictates that localities only have the authority to create laws, set guidelines, and wield power if the state expressly grants it...
What happens to Virginia schools that don't adopt drafted transgender policy?
The proposed policy puts heavy emphasis on parental rights with how school districts should handle students who identify as transgender.
royalexaminer.com
Springtime Garden Center owner Ann Orndorff calls upcoming retirement ‘bittersweet’
Her customers say they will be lost without her. She says she will dearly miss her customers and vendors, but it’s time to go. Ann Orndorff, the owner/operator of the Springtime Garden Center on Warren Avenue in Front Royal, says that after 26 years of daily work—sometimes through the night to tend to new plants under threat of frost—she is ready to slow down, travel, enjoy time with her family and perhaps sign up to foster kittens in need of care before being adopted. Laughing, she said, “I told my son, Colby, that I might become a ‘crazy cat lady’!”
IN THIS ARTICLE
alxnow.com
Neighborhood Spotlight: Island Creek, a coveted community
Neighborhood Spotlight is a recurring column covering both the City of Alexandria and Alexandria in Fairfax County. This monthly column is sponsored and written by the Seward Group of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty. Colorful landscaping and soothing sounds of the cascading waterfall greet residents and visitors alike to the...
theriver953.com
Purple bows are appearing around Front Royal
Purple bows have been appearing around Main Street, Royal Avenue Front Royal and Warren County Court House to bring awareness to Domestic Violence. Board Members, agency volunteers and staff members and others of the Phoenix Project have been placing the bows. They not only bring awareness to the epidemic of...
Veteran receives new Richmond home from Habitat for Humanity
A Richmond Army veteran and mother of five was given the keys to a new home from Habitat for Humanity.
Prince William Police hosting free catalytic converter etching event
According to Virginia State Police, thefts of catalytic converters, which trap harmful gases that come from engine exhausts, have increased in frequency across the state, partly because they can be easily removed from the underside of vehicles and partly because the precious metal found inside can go for hundreds on the resell market.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wvtf.org
New York Times reporting raises questions about a Richmond hospital owned by Bon Secours
Richmond Community Hospital makes the most money of any hospital in the state. And yet the primarily Black community that the hospital serves often doesn’t get the care community members need. That’s according to recent reporting from the New York Times. Katie Thomas is a healthcare reporter for...
wcyb.com
Gov. Youngkin announced the use of new website to help Virginians find unclaimed property
RICHMOND, Va. (WCYB) — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Thursday that the Virginia Department of the Treasury, Unclaimed Property Division has launched their new program and website to help reunite Virginias with their unclaimed property. The KAPS program is currently in use by 30 states and provides full management...
Northern Virginia man caught with hand in the company accounts to tune of $7 million
A Loudoun County man pleaded guilty to wire fraud Thursday in a scheme that cost his employer more than $7 million over three years.
Invasive pest affecting Richmond-area crape myrtles
The white specks that can be found on some of the flowering trees are insects called bark scale. Peggy Singlemann, a horticulture consultant and the founder of RVA Gardeners, said bark scale feed on the sap out of the trees. This eventually weakens the trees and shortens their longevity.
Refinery29
A Week In Richmond, VA, On A $48,000 Salary
Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We're asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar. Today: an administrative assistant who makes $48,000 per year and spends some of her...
She was given a 3% chance of survival. How a Virginia mother recovered from terrible burns
Just over a year after Charlottesville resident Charlie Xavier was left with burns on 85% of her body, the mother of two is back home, continuing the road to recovery.
fox5dc.com
Search underway for bank robbery suspect in Manassas
MANASSAS, Va. - Police in Prince William County released several photos of a suspect they are searching for in connection with a bank robbery in Manassas. According to Prince William County Police, the robbery happened on Tuesday at the Wells Fargo bank located at 8118 Sudley Road. Police say the...
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: Fire at clubhouse in Keswick contained, no damage, no injuries
Volunteer and career units from Albemarle County were dispatched to the report of a fire at the clubhouse building on Crawford Way in Keswick. The first apparatus arrived on the scene eight minutes after dispatch to find a fire in a dryer on the basement level of the building. Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire that had been contained in a laundry room.
Comments / 0