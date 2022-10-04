Read full article on original website
Vladimir Putin accuses Ukraine of attacking Crimea bridge in ‘act of terrorism’
Vladimir Putin has accused Ukraine of carrying out the attack on a key bridge linking Crimea to Russia, in what he labelled an “act of terrorism”, raising the prospect of harsh retaliation.The Russian president had initially stopped short of blaming Kyiv for the partial destruction of the bridge – viewed widely as symbolic of Moscow’s annexation of the peninsula in 2014 and a major logistical artery for his troops waging war on Ukraine.But on Sunday night, Mr Putin said in a video published by the Kremlin: “There is no doubt. This is an act of terrorism aimed at destroying...
MyWabashValley.com
Armenia, Azerbaijan hold talks in efforts to ease tensions
PRAGUE (AP) — The leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia have held talks in Prague in efforts to ease tensions between the two longtime adversaries. Armenia agreed to “facilitate a civilian EU mission alongside the border with Azerbaijan,” according to a joint statement released early Friday, following a meeting on the margins of a European summit in the presence of the EU Council President Charles Michel and French President Emmanuel Macron.
U.N. considers rapid action force to help end Haiti's security crisis
Secretary-General António Guterres has proposed the immediate activation of a rapid action force to help Haiti's National Police as gangs and protesters paralyze the country.
MyWabashValley.com
EXPLAINER: Fewer people cross Mediterranean; many still die
ROME (AP) — The back-to-back shipwrecks of migrant smuggling boats off Greece has once again put the spotlight on the dangers of the Mediterranean migration route, the risks migrants and refugees are willing to take and the political infighting that has thwarted a safe European response to people fleeing war, poverty and climate change.
MyWabashValley.com
Orthodox Church leads protest against Montenegro pride
PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — Hundreds of people gathered Friday for a protest prayer led by the Serbian Orthodox Church in Montenegro against the holding of an LGBTQ pride march this weekend. The influential church has called its followers in Montenegro to join the prayer for “the sanctity of marriage...
Elon Musk Shakes Up US-China Relations
Elon Musk is a businessman. But in recent days, he has turned into a diplomat, proposing solutions to some of the most sensitive world conflicts. These conflicts have the potential to redefine the balance on the international scene. And they are often defined as the clash between democracies and autocracies.
