The horror movies and ghost tales that were thrilling growing up are the same things that strike fear in the heart and cause nightmares as of late. The "Friday the 13th" series, "Halloween" and, more recently, shows like "American Horror Story" are too much for this viewer. Still, Lucas Hnath's "The Thin Place," at Gloucester Stage Company through Oct. 23, which delves into the space between the living and the dead, offers just the right balance of fright, curiosity and mystery.

GLOUCESTER, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO