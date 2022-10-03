Read full article on original website
'The Thin Place' at Gloucester Stage offers atmospheric spookiness without the gore
The horror movies and ghost tales that were thrilling growing up are the same things that strike fear in the heart and cause nightmares as of late. The "Friday the 13th" series, "Halloween" and, more recently, shows like "American Horror Story" are too much for this viewer. Still, Lucas Hnath's "The Thin Place," at Gloucester Stage Company through Oct. 23, which delves into the space between the living and the dead, offers just the right balance of fright, curiosity and mystery.
Exploring equity in the cannabis industry, and a trail celebrating Boston's innovation history
This is the Radio Boston rundown for Oct. 5. Tiziana Dearing is our host. We discuss equity in the cannabis industry and how business owners are navigating a complex regulatory environment. We're joined by former Boston City Councilor Tito Jackson, who is now CEO of the cannabis business, APEX Noire and Dennis Benzan, CEO of Western Front, an adult-use cannabis shop.
Boston Ballet prepares for its 59th season
The days are packed with energy and deadlines at the Boston Ballet’s South End home on Clarendon Street where the troupe is preparing the opening of its 59th season. First up is “My Obsession,” Oct. 6-16, a mixed bill of four works, intended to propel Opera House audiences through 100 years of dance history, from George Balanchine’s “Apollo,” score by Igor Stravinsky (1928), to Stephen Galloway’s “DEVIL’S/eye” (2022), set to music by The Rolling Stones.
Radio Boston hosts debate on Question 4, which will decide fate of immigrant license eligibility law
Radio Boston brings you a debate over Question 4, which will be on your ballot this November. Question 4 deals with an existing law that allows immigrants in Massachusetts who do not have legal status to obtain a driver's license. A "yes" vote would keep the law on the books...
What's open and closed on Indigenous Peoples/Columbus Day in Mass.
Monday is either Indigenous Peoples Day or Columbus Day in your city or town, though it remains Columbus Day at the federal level. Here's what's open and what's closed for the holiday:. Federal offices: Closed. Federal courts: Closed. Post offices: Closed. State offices: Closed. RMV: Closed. State courts: Closed. Municipal...
Why the Orange Line is still so slow
Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. Happy Friday! Enjoy the warm temperatures today because we have crisp weather ahead! Still, it will be clear for leaf-peepers over the long weekend (just head west or north of Boston).
Student shot, injured by fellow student at Dorchester high school
A student at Jeremiah Burke High School in Dorchester is in stable condition after he was shot by another student this morning. Boston Police Superintendent of Investigatory Services Felipe Colon said the suspect in the shooting has been arrested, and a firearm was recovered at the scene. "Shortly after the...
Former Northeastern worker charged with planting hoax explosive device
Federal authorities have charged a Northeastern University worker with planting a hoax bomb on campus, and then claiming he was injured by a blast that never occurred. Jason Duhaime was arrested in Texas and charged with "conveying false information and hoaxes related to an explosive device and making materially false and fictitious statements in a matter within the executive branch of the government of the United States."
State officials defend T oversight amid push to strip powers
Legislators on Beacon Hill today pushed the body that oversees the T to explain why it should continue in that role. Some lawmakers say the Department of Public Utilities is unfit for the job. State Sen. Michael Barrett, co-chair of the Committee on Telecommunications, Utilities and Energy, put DPU chair...
