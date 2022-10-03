Read full article on original website
Related
arkadelphian.com
Walker gets additional 21 life sentences in Clark County
Victims spoke up in an emotional conclusion Thursday to an historic local case of rapes spanning more than two decades. Convicted serial rapist Barry Alan Walker entered a Clark County courtroom Thursday looking a bit different than he did when he left Pike County, where he pleaded guilty Wednesday to raping several young girls at his Glenwood home. Walker, 58, stepped in front of Clark County Circuit Judge Blake Batson with a contusion covering a swath of his right cheek, that side of his face swollen from an apparent skirmish the night before in a Clark County jail cell.
arkadelphian.com
Dispatch Desk: Wednesday, Oct. 5
The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
arkadelphian.com
Arkadelphia teacher aims to help dyslexic students
Jodie Daniell has moved into a new role for the Arkadelphia Public School District. She is the new dyslexia interventionist, a new full-time position in the district this year. Daniell has been Peake Elementary School’s instructional facilitator for the past five years after spending five years as a Peake fourth-grade teacher. Daniell had six years of experience in the Nashville School District before coming to Arkadelphia.
arkadelphian.com
Malvern, Glenwood residents among new AGFC wardens
LITTLE ROCK — Some new faces will be joining the ranks of Arkansas Game and Fish Commission wildlife officers this fall. The latest class of wildlife officer cadets celebrated graduation from the AGFC’s training program Friday at The Church at Rock Creek. The process to become a wildlife...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
arkadelphian.com
Addressing Clark County GOP, Cotton slams Dems for border, drug crisis
ARKADELPHIA — The Clark County Republican Committee held their annual Lincoln Day Dinner at Henderson State University’s Garrison Center Ballroom on Tuesday night, October 4, 2022. The event drew Republicans and other notable figures — such as former Democratic state Sen. Percy Malone — by the hundreds. Prominent figures in Arkansas’ Republican Party spoke, and the county committee gave awards to local, loyal party members.
arkadelphian.com
REAL ESTATE: Downtown business changes hands; 200 acres sell for $400K
Clark County real estate transactions recorded between Sept. 23 and Oct. 8, 2022, having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is gathered from public records held by the Clark County Circuit Clerk. The Arkadelphian includes names of grantees, grantors, transaction price and property description available, and does not withhold names.
arkadelphian.com
Joseph “Dan” Halliday
Joseph “Dan” Halliday, age 64, of Gurdon, passed from this life on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at Baptist Medical Center in Little Rock. He was born August 30, 1958, in Gurdon, the son of the late Dickey Spivey and Mary Ellen Garrett Halliday Sr. Dan was a 1977 graduate of Gurdon High School where he played defensive end for the Go-Devils. He was a log truck driver for Ledbetter Logging. Dan was a member of First United Methodist Church of Gurdon. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and gun collecting in his free time.
arkadelphian.com
Willis Ivory Floyd
Willis Ivory Floyd was born in Okolona, Arkansas, to the parents of Willis and Estella Floyd. He was the seventh-born child of eight siblings. He was raised in a healthy and Christian home. Ivory joined Piney Ridge Methodist Church when he was 16 years old. He is a 1963 graduate...
IN THIS ARTICLE
arkadelphian.com
HSU Theatre and Dance to host Brian Earles as guest artist
Henderson State University Theatre and Dance will host Brian Earles as guest artist in dance Oct. 10-14. Earles will offer jazz and musical theatre classes Oct. 10-13 from 5-8 p.m. in the Arkansas Hall Dance Studio. He will incorporate jazz exercises and techniques, small center-floor combinations and across-the-floor movements. Earles...
arkadelphian.com
Okolona farm recognized as Arkansas Century Farm
LITTLE ROCK — An Okolona farm was one of 37 Arkansas farms recently inducted into the Arkansas Century Farm Program. Established in 1917, the Bell Farm is located in Okolona and is owned by Carroll W. Bell. They currently produce timber, hay, and grazing land for livestock. Gov. Asa...
arkadelphian.com
Lady Reddies picked third in GAC preseason poll
RUSSELLVILLE — With the beginning of the 2022-23 basketball season just over a month away, the Henderson State women’s basketball program was picked to finish third in the Great American Conference Preseason Poll, the league announced Wednesday. The league’s coaches tabbed Harding as the preseason favorite with 116...
arkadelphian.com
Tigers in Top 5
ARKADELPHIA —The Ouachita Baptist University football team is now ranked in the top five in all major national polls for NCAA Division II football. Ouachita moved up from No. 6 to No. 5 in this week’s American Football Coaches Association Top 25, extending the streak to 44 consecutive AFCA polls to include the Tigers.
Comments / 0