Read full article on original website
Related
coingeek.com
Russia blocks OKX exchange over allegedly ‘publishing info related to financial pyramids’
Russia has banned the website of OKX, one of the largest digital asset exchanges in the world, accusing it of publishing “unreliable information related to financial pyramids.”. The country’s state media monitoring service, Roskomnadzor, banned the website this month without offering any explanation. However, it later revealed to one...
Biden’s ‘Armageddon’ talk edges beyond bounds of US intel
President Joe Biden’s warning that the world is at risk of a nuclear “Armageddon” was designed to send an unvarnished message that no one should underestimate the extraordinary danger if Russia deploys tactical nuclear weapons in its war against Ukraine, administration officials said Friday.
coingeek.com
Japan PM bares digital transformation strategy that includes NFTs and metaverse
Japan’s radical transformation of its digital economy has received a jolt following the comments of the country’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. In a speech, the head of the Japanese government disclosed the new strategy as one that will rely primarily on non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and the metaverse. The...
coingeek.com
Fiji financial regulators warn of new digital asset fraud involving exchange dealers
The Fiji Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) has warned residents of the small island nation of an ongoing digital asset scam in the country, reported Fiji Times. The financial watchdog pointed out in a public notice that the scheme’s perpetrators relied heavily on social media to rope new victims for the scam.
RELATED PEOPLE
coingeek.com
Uzbekistan issues monthly charges for digital asset providers, warns stiff penalties for defaulting
Digital asset service providers in Uzbekistan have been ordered to pay monthly fees to prop up the country’s budget. According to official documents from the National Agency of Perspective Projects (NAPP), the Ministry of Finance, and the State Tax Committee of the country, the enforcement of the new regime of charges will begin immediately.
coingeek.com
Asset seizure was possible in original Bitcoin
On July 28, 2010, users discovered that they could “steal” another’s Bitcoin by simply prepending any locked script with OP_TRUE OP_RETURN. Since the opcode OP_RETURN halts execution of script (like a return function in any programming language), it would return the previous value on the stack, OP_TRUE, which returns a true condition allowing spending of anyone’s coins, regardless of their spending conditions.
coingeek.com
Digital signatures
This article was first published on Dr. Craig Wright’s blog, and we republished with permission from the author. Digital signatures provide part of the solution, but the main benefits are lost if a trusted third party is still required to prevent double-spending…. The Bitcoin white paper notes the use...
coingeek.com
US lawmakers want to look at Justice Department’s CBDC assessment
Nine United States lawmakers have written a letter to the U.S. Attorney General requesting the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) assessment of a digital dollar. Led by ranking member Patrick McHenry (R-NC), the nine Republicans on the House Financial Services Committee are seeking a copy of the DOJ’s “assessment of whether legislative changes would be necessary to issue a CBDC (central bank digital currency).”
IN THIS ARTICLE
coingeek.com
Mastercard launches Crypto Secure to identify digital asset risks for card issuers
Mastercard (NASDAQ: MA) will launch Crypto Secure, a software tool for banks to identify fraudulent activity associated with digital asset businesses. The software comes from blockchain forensics firm CipherTrace, which Mastercard acquired in September 2021. The move comes as digital asset use becomes more mainstream and gains wider use outside...
coingeek.com
Interested in Zero-Knowledge Proofs on BSV? Join the BSV sCrypt Zero-Knowledge Proof Hackathon!
Would you like to be part of the movement to build a world of safe and secure data? sCrypt and the BSV Blockchain Association have partnered to organize the BSV sCrypt Zero-Knowledge Hackathon for developers looking to enter the challenging field of Zero-knowledge Proofs (ZKPs). The contest also aims to show how well these proofs fit into the Bitcoin (BSV) world, increasing privacy in the realm of digital contracts on a scalable blockchain.
coingeek.com
India’s financial unit freezes $1.2M funds from Chinese entities over suspected digital asset fraud
India’s Enforcement Directorate (ED), the country’s agency investigating economic crimes, announced that it had frozen the funds belonging to a bevy of Chinese companies. The foreign entities allegedly promoted a fraudulent investment scheme involving digital assets. The statement from the ED noted that the activity involved “HPZ,” an app-based token, and promised investors huge returns on deposits.
coingeek.com
Philippines’ UnionBank turns to distributed ledger technology to foster growth of SMEs
Financial institution UnionBank has revealed its plan to stimulate growth for the Philippines’ small and medium enterprises (SMEs). According to Business Mirror, a local financial publication, the move by the commercial bank will involve using distributed ledger technology (DLT) to streamline processes in the ecosystem. The bank’s Innovation Campus...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
coingeek.com
CFTC charges Digitex exchange and CEO who called KYC programs ‘unreasonable’
The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission has filed a complaint against futures exchange Digitex and its CEO Adam Todd, charging them with illegally offering futures transactions. It also charged Todd with attempting to manipulate the price of Digitex’s native token, DGTX. Filed at the Southern District of Florida, the...
coingeek.com
CoinGeek Backstage with NUI’s Subhasis Thakur: Lack of scalability has greatly limited blockchain adoption
The Global IoT Summit in Dublin brought together tech experts in emerging technologies, including blockchain, IoT, IPv6, and 5G, from startup founders to thought leaders. National University of Ireland (NUI)’s Subhasis Thakur represented academia at the event, and as he told CoinGeek Backstage, the inability to scale has been the biggest hurdle towards blockchain adoption—a challenge that BSV’s infinite scaling seamlessly solves.
coingeek.com
Why I believe Craig won: Thomas Høiby on Granath vs. Wright
Thomas Høiby was back with another video this week in which he explained why he believes Dr. Craig Wright won the Granath vs. Wright case in his hometown of Oslo, Norway. Høiby begins by saying that after reflecting on the case for a while, he’s now definitely on team Bitcoin SV. He also says it’s clear that Dr. Wright won the case “without any doubt.”
LAW・
coingeek.com
89% of employees in the Philippines want to spend more office time in the metaverse: study
The Philippines could witness an exodus of corporate workers to the virtual worlds, notes a recent study conducted by Ciena (NYSE: CIEN). The report claimed that a large number of Filipino employees preferred working in the metaverse than traditional office spaces. Some 89% of the surveyed employees disclosed that video...
coingeek.com
Terra’s co-founder wants to withdraw from testifying in financial audit following Terra-LUNA collapse
South Korea’s National Assembly issued a summons to Daniel Shin, co-founder of Terraform Labs Pte. Ltd, urging him to appear before the body to testify in a financial audit. However, Shin has expressed reluctance towards appearing before the legislative house, citing a conflict of interest with local regulators. Shin...
coingeek.com
Terra’s Yoo Mo arrested in South Korea
Terra’s Head of General Affairs, Yoo Mo, was arrested in South Korea on Thursday as part of a broader investigation into the cabal behind the LUNA and UST crash. Mo stands accused of violating the Capital Markets Act, fraud, breach of duty, and inflating token prices using bots. The...
coingeek.com
VIP Reception in UAE’s Ras Al-khaimah to shine light on BSV blockchain adoption in the Middle East
As BSV blockchain adoption in the Middle East continues to soar, the BSV Blockchain Association is slated to hold a VIP Reception in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) this week to shine a spotlight on how the massively scaling blockchain network can be integrated into diverse applications in the private and public sector.
coingeek.com
Ghana’s central bank backs CBDCs for financial inclusion
Ghana’s central bank will continue to explore its central bank digital currency (CBDC) as it seeks to boost financial inclusion in the country, a top official at the central bank recently stated. Ghana has been one of the most advanced countries in Africa in CBDC exploration and has already...
Comments / 0