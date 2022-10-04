ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Japan PM bares digital transformation strategy that includes NFTs and metaverse

Japan’s radical transformation of its digital economy has received a jolt following the comments of the country’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. In a speech, the head of the Japanese government disclosed the new strategy as one that will rely primarily on non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and the metaverse. The...
Asset seizure was possible in original Bitcoin

On July 28, 2010, users discovered that they could “steal” another’s Bitcoin by simply prepending any locked script with OP_TRUE OP_RETURN. Since the opcode OP_RETURN halts execution of script (like a return function in any programming language), it would return the previous value on the stack, OP_TRUE, which returns a true condition allowing spending of anyone’s coins, regardless of their spending conditions.
Digital signatures

This article was first published on Dr. Craig Wright’s blog, and we republished with permission from the author. Digital signatures provide part of the solution, but the main benefits are lost if a trusted third party is still required to prevent double-spending…. The Bitcoin white paper notes the use...
US lawmakers want to look at Justice Department’s CBDC assessment

Nine United States lawmakers have written a letter to the U.S. Attorney General requesting the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) assessment of a digital dollar. Led by ranking member Patrick McHenry (R-NC), the nine Republicans on the House Financial Services Committee are seeking a copy of the DOJ’s “assessment of whether legislative changes would be necessary to issue a CBDC (central bank digital currency).”
Mastercard launches Crypto Secure to identify digital asset risks for card issuers

Mastercard (NASDAQ: MA) will launch Crypto Secure, a software tool for banks to identify fraudulent activity associated with digital asset businesses. The software comes from blockchain forensics firm CipherTrace, which Mastercard acquired in September 2021. The move comes as digital asset use becomes more mainstream and gains wider use outside...
Interested in Zero-Knowledge Proofs on BSV? Join the BSV sCrypt Zero-Knowledge Proof Hackathon!

Would you like to be part of the movement to build a world of safe and secure data? sCrypt and the BSV Blockchain Association have partnered to organize the BSV sCrypt Zero-Knowledge Hackathon for developers looking to enter the challenging field of Zero-knowledge Proofs (ZKPs). The contest also aims to show how well these proofs fit into the Bitcoin (BSV) world, increasing privacy in the realm of digital contracts on a scalable blockchain.
India’s financial unit freezes $1.2M funds from Chinese entities over suspected digital asset fraud

India’s Enforcement Directorate (ED), the country’s agency investigating economic crimes, announced that it had frozen the funds belonging to a bevy of Chinese companies. The foreign entities allegedly promoted a fraudulent investment scheme involving digital assets. The statement from the ED noted that the activity involved “HPZ,” an app-based token, and promised investors huge returns on deposits.
Philippines’ UnionBank turns to distributed ledger technology to foster growth of SMEs

Financial institution UnionBank has revealed its plan to stimulate growth for the Philippines’ small and medium enterprises (SMEs). According to Business Mirror, a local financial publication, the move by the commercial bank will involve using distributed ledger technology (DLT) to streamline processes in the ecosystem. The bank’s Innovation Campus...
CoinGeek Backstage with NUI’s Subhasis Thakur: Lack of scalability has greatly limited blockchain adoption

The Global IoT Summit in Dublin brought together tech experts in emerging technologies, including blockchain, IoT, IPv6, and 5G, from startup founders to thought leaders. National University of Ireland (NUI)’s Subhasis Thakur represented academia at the event, and as he told CoinGeek Backstage, the inability to scale has been the biggest hurdle towards blockchain adoption—a challenge that BSV’s infinite scaling seamlessly solves.
Why I believe Craig won: Thomas Høiby on Granath vs. Wright

Thomas Høiby was back with another video this week in which he explained why he believes Dr. Craig Wright won the Granath vs. Wright case in his hometown of Oslo, Norway. Høiby begins by saying that after reflecting on the case for a while, he’s now definitely on team Bitcoin SV. He also says it’s clear that Dr. Wright won the case “without any doubt.”
Terra’s Yoo Mo arrested in South Korea

Terra’s Head of General Affairs, Yoo Mo, was arrested in South Korea on Thursday as part of a broader investigation into the cabal behind the LUNA and UST crash. Mo stands accused of violating the Capital Markets Act, fraud, breach of duty, and inflating token prices using bots. The...
Ghana’s central bank backs CBDCs for financial inclusion

Ghana’s central bank will continue to explore its central bank digital currency (CBDC) as it seeks to boost financial inclusion in the country, a top official at the central bank recently stated. Ghana has been one of the most advanced countries in Africa in CBDC exploration and has already...
