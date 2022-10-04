Read full article on original website
Mirovision Revives ‘Squid Game’ Star Lee Jung-jae’s First Film ‘The Young Man’
Fans of Lee Jung-jae will get a chance to see the “Squid Game” star in his earliest starring role, as a manipulative male model in 1994’s “The Young Man.”. Korean indie distributor and sales agent Mirovision has added the 1994 picture to its sales lineup at the Asian Contents & Film Market, on the sidelines of the Busan International Film Festival.
Domee Shi and Rising Animators Honored at Variety’s 10 Animators to Watch Event
The in-person awards ceremony and cocktail reception took place at the Nickelodeon Animation Studio in Burbank, Calif., where fellow creatives and representatives in the animation space celebrated this year’s class of rising storytellers. The honorees in attendance included Fawn Veerasunthorn, Arthur Fong, Shea Fontana, Sergio Valdivia, Natasha Kline and Juston Gordon-Montgomery.
How Fabled Reality Series ‘The Mole’ Finally Landed a Revival on Netflix
Mention “The Mole” to virtually anyone who works in reality TV, and their eyes light up. For a show that hasn’t been seen on U.S. television since 2008 — and only aired five editions in total — “The Mole” has nonetheless achieved a near-mythical status in the annals of unscripted TV history.
'America's Got Talent' going global with all-stars version
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A global version of “America's Got Talent” that will bring together past contestants from the U.S. show and other countries is coming to NBC. “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” will feature winners, finalists, fan favorites and viral sensations," the network said Friday. The judges will be familiar: Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel, who are on “America's Got Talent.”
The Midnight Club Premiere Recap: Grade Mike Flanagan's Creepy Christopher Pike Adaptation
In Netflix’s The Midnight Club, a terminally ill girl meets a group of kids that will forever change her life… whatever’s left of it, at least. Based on Christopher Pike’s 1994 novel — and co-created by The Haunting of Bly Manor vets Mike Flanagan and Leah Fong — the story centers on eight ailing teenagers who reside at Brightcliffe Hospice, “a place for terminal teenagers to transition on their own terms.” Upon arriving at Brightcliffe and meeting her sick peers, thyroid cancer patient Ilonka (played by Alexa & Katie‘s Iman Benson) is welcomed into the titular club, which meets at midnight...
