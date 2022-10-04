Read full article on original website
TAKAHIROMIYASHITATheSoloist. Unveils Its ASICS GEL-QUANTUM 360™ Chelsea Boot Collab
Has been ramping up production on the footwear side of things lately, and it’s captured the attention of the sneaker community for its wealth of collaborative projects. The Japanese sportswear imprint has recently formed alliances with the likes of COMME Des GARÇONS SHIRT and HAL STUDIOS®, and now it’s aligning with worlds. for a hybrid offering. Together, the duo has crafted a GEL-QUANTUM 360™ The Chelsea iteration that merges the dress shoe and running sneaker realms.
Play With Hackney on Your Back in Soho Warriors’ New FIFA 23 Jerseys
Football is a major part of the culture in the U.K. and as much as the nation follows the highest levels of the sport, Britain also understands the importance of its grassroots level. And while there are grassroots clubs across the country that have garnered huge followings on YouTube — such as the SE Dons and Hashtag United — one club that is doing things differently is the Soho Warriors. The East London team is made up of a collective of illustrators, designers, writers, models, and directors who have worked with the likes of adidas and Stone Island, and they meet on the football pitch every week to play and connect through their love of creative outlets.
Billionaire Boys Club's Second Fall Delivery Stars Ella Knight
Following the arrival of Billionaire Boys Club’s first Fall 2022 drop that highlighted car culture and the speedy antics that it exudes, the label’s second seasonal delivery hits shelves today. Presenting an immersive campaign, BBC’s European division taps on London-based Jazz artist Ella Knight. The drop sees a...
England edge Wembley thriller with USA to lay down World Cup marker
A game that had almost everything was, rather appropriately, many things at once. It was a celebration, a show of solidarity for much more serious issues, and a marker for the World Cup through another England win.The players will of course say that 2-1 victory doesn’t matter too much given everything else going on around this landmark match, but the competitors in them will also know it will frame much of what is to come on the pitch over the next few months.It was an issue dominating the present that framed the game itself, with both teams wore armbands to...
