Imperial County, CA

KVCR NEWS

10/6 KVCR Midday News: Oil Refineries to Switch to Cheaper Winter-Blend, Inland Center Mall Suspect Arrested, & More

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:. Analysts say Governor Newsom’s decision to let California oil refineries switch to the cheaper winter-blend earlier than usual means gas prices could start coming down, though the decision by OPEC to cut global oil production means prices won’t fall as far as they might have.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KVCR NEWS

Proposition 26 Explainer

If you live in California, betting on most sports is illegal. But there are two initiatives on your November ballot that could change that. One of them is Proposition 26, which would legalize sports betting at tribal casinos and California's four private horse race tracks. It would also allow tribal casinos to start offering roulette and dice games.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KVCR NEWS

Meta, formerly Facebook, hosts disaster preparedness summit in San Bernardino

Meta hosted the event in collaboration with several different agencies from across the Inland Empire, including Riverside and San Bernardino counties. "(We wanted to) bring partners together so that they can learn how to leverage Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and our family of apps before, during, and after a crisis," said Meta politics and government outreach manager Adán Chávez.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KVCR NEWS

10/5 KVCR Midday News: Homelessness Weighing on Californians, Best Before Labels Scrutinized, Prop 30, & More

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:. Meta, formerly Facebook, hosted a Disaster Preparedness Summit at San Bernardino Valley College last week. Homelessness is weighing heavily on the minds of Californians, with 14% of the population saying homelessness is the most...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KVCR NEWS

Justice Sakauye's Next Move

Cantil-Sakauye announced her intention not to seek another 12-year term on the high court in July. In hindsight, her next move was there for the world to see—- PPIC's President and CEO Mark Baldessare had announced his retirement back in March. Both retirements were set for the end of this year.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KVCR NEWS

In Alaska's Fat Bear Week election, there's no party like a salmon party

In many ways, it's a model election. The campaign runs for only one week, and all the candidates are well-grounded and devoid of hypocrisy. In fact, all the candidates are enthusiastically out for themselves — because they are bears, after all, embracing the ursine urge to eat like there's no tomorrow and fortify themselves for winter hibernation.
ALASKA STATE
KVCR NEWS

Supreme Court conservatives may strike another blow to landmark Voting Rights Act

The U.S. Supreme Court, which twice in the last decade has struck down or neutered provisions of the the landmark 1965 Voting Rights Act, may well be poised to do it again. On Tuesday the conservative court heard arguments in a case that could further decimate the law, passed in 1965, and twice renewed by Congress to protect racial minorities from discrimination in voting.
ALABAMA STATE
KVCR NEWS

KVCR NEWS

