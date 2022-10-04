Read full article on original website
Related
The first cobalt mine in America in decades is opening in Idaho
The first cobalt mine in America in decades opens Friday in Idaho. The metal used in electric vehicle batteries is in big demand yet analysts say the environmental costs are also high.
10/6 KVCR Midday News: Oil Refineries to Switch to Cheaper Winter-Blend, Inland Center Mall Suspect Arrested, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:. Analysts say Governor Newsom’s decision to let California oil refineries switch to the cheaper winter-blend earlier than usual means gas prices could start coming down, though the decision by OPEC to cut global oil production means prices won’t fall as far as they might have.
Proposition 26 Explainer
If you live in California, betting on most sports is illegal. But there are two initiatives on your November ballot that could change that. One of them is Proposition 26, which would legalize sports betting at tribal casinos and California's four private horse race tracks. It would also allow tribal casinos to start offering roulette and dice games.
Meta, formerly Facebook, hosts disaster preparedness summit in San Bernardino
Meta hosted the event in collaboration with several different agencies from across the Inland Empire, including Riverside and San Bernardino counties. "(We wanted to) bring partners together so that they can learn how to leverage Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and our family of apps before, during, and after a crisis," said Meta politics and government outreach manager Adán Chávez.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
10/5 KVCR Midday News: Homelessness Weighing on Californians, Best Before Labels Scrutinized, Prop 30, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:. Meta, formerly Facebook, hosted a Disaster Preparedness Summit at San Bernardino Valley College last week. Homelessness is weighing heavily on the minds of Californians, with 14% of the population saying homelessness is the most...
False calls about active school shooters are rising. Behind them is a strange pattern
When Emmi Conley first heard in September about a rash of hoax calls reporting active shooters in schools, she dismissed it. Conley, an extremism researcher who studies groups and people behind public displays of violence, said she found no indication that these calls were connected to fringe online spaces where these pranks often originate.
Florida officials are scrambling to limit Hurricane Ian's impact on the election
Election officials in Florida say they are going to meet Thursday's deadline to mail ballots to voters for this year's midterm elections, despite the widespread flooding and damage caused by Hurricane Ian last week. However, in hard-hit areas, in-person voting remains the biggest concern. Tommy Doyle, the elections supervisor in...
Arizona's reinstated ban on abortions leaves providers and patients confused
Abortion is illegal in Arizona, but what that means exactly is still under contention more than 100 days after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade. Arizona prosecutors say they are confused over which of two laws applies. Here to explain is Katherine Davis-Young, who's following this closely at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
An 'army' of line crews is reconnecting the power in Southwest Florida
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Florida Power & Light, the state's biggest electric utility, says it's making faster progress than anticipated in restoring service in areas battered by Hurricane Ian last week. "More resources are now collapsing into Southwest Florida," says FPL boss Eric Silagy, "with our goal and our...
Ian cut off residents of Florida's Pine Island. They are just now taking stock
PINE ISLAND, Fla. — Pine Island, a barrier island off of Florida's southwest coast, only had one link to the mainland — a bridge that was heavily damaged by Hurricane Ian and is now impassible. Residents of the island have been largely cut off from the rest of...
Justice Sakauye's Next Move
Cantil-Sakauye announced her intention not to seek another 12-year term on the high court in July. In hindsight, her next move was there for the world to see—- PPIC's President and CEO Mark Baldessare had announced his retirement back in March. Both retirements were set for the end of this year.
66 clinics stopped providing abortions in the 100 days since Roe fell
In the 100 days since the Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade, 66 clinics in the U.S. stopped providing abortion. That's according to a new analysis published Thursday by the Guttmacher Institute, assessing abortion access in the 15 states that have banned or severely restricted access to abortion. "Prior to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
In Alaska's Fat Bear Week election, there's no party like a salmon party
In many ways, it's a model election. The campaign runs for only one week, and all the candidates are well-grounded and devoid of hypocrisy. In fact, all the candidates are enthusiastically out for themselves — because they are bears, after all, embracing the ursine urge to eat like there's no tomorrow and fortify themselves for winter hibernation.
Supreme Court conservatives may strike another blow to landmark Voting Rights Act
The U.S. Supreme Court, which twice in the last decade has struck down or neutered provisions of the the landmark 1965 Voting Rights Act, may well be poised to do it again. On Tuesday the conservative court heard arguments in a case that could further decimate the law, passed in 1965, and twice renewed by Congress to protect racial minorities from discrimination in voting.
What's it take to go from mechanic to physician at 51? Patience, an Ohio doctor says
Carl Allamby's professional trajectory could be reduced to the plot of a feel-good movie. Skimming over the details, his is a story of a once-poor boy from the wrong side of Cleveland, who went from fixing cars to fixing people, from mechanic to medical doctor. And technically, all of that...
Medical debt ruined her credit. 'It's like you're being punished for being sick'
After a year of chemotherapy and radiation, doctors told Penelope Wingard in 2014 that her breast cancer was in remission. She'd been praying for this good news. But it also meant she no longer qualified for a program in North Carolina that offers temporary Medicaid coverage to patients undergoing active breast cancer treatment.
KVCR NEWS
San Bernardino, CA
3K+
Followers
11K+
Post
594K+
Views
ABOUT
KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.https://www.KVCRnews.org
Comments / 0