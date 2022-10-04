Read full article on original website
BBC
Halkyn quarry fire caused by overheating, fire service say
A major blaze at a quarry is believed to have been caused by products overheating in a silo, firefighters have said. Four fire engines helped to bring the blaze under control at Pant quarry in Halkyn, Flintshire, on Tuesday evening. Residents, posting on social media, reported sounds of large blasts...
BBC
Large fire breaks out at derelict Kempston middle school
A large, substantial fire has broken out at a derelict middle school that has been closed for seven years. Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said nine crews were called to Robert Bruce Middle School, off Hillgrounds Road, Kempston, at 06:24 BST. It said fire engulfed about 25% of the three-storey...
BBC
Cause of major Aberdeen recycling plant fire remains a mystery
An investigation has been unable to pinpoint what caused a major fire at a recycling plant in Aberdeen over the summer. More than 100 firefighters tackled the blaze at the Suez plant in the city's Altens area in July. The site was closed, requiring some waste to be taken almost...
BBC
Evacuations during Fazeley industrial estate fire
A business premises near Tamworth has been evacuated after a large fire broke out. Crews were called at 10:25 BST to reports of a machinery fire at a unit on Riverside Industrial Estate, Fazeley. A Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said no injuries had been reported. A number of...
BBC
Sheffield: Dog 'punched in the head' by man during attack
A dog was attacked by a man who repeatedly punched the animal, according to the RSPCA. The incident near the Manor Community Childcare Centre in Vikinglea Road in Sheffield was caught on CCTV. The dog "was yelping in pain and struggling to break free" before it escaped and ran away,...
Boy, 15, fatally stabbed outside school gates identified by police
A 15-year-old boy who was fatally stabbed outside his school gates has been identified by police as Khayri McLean.The teenager died in hospital following an attack close to the entrance of North Huddersfield Trust School (NHTS) in Woodhouse Hill at 2.45pm on Wednesday, West Yorkshire Police said.A 16-year-old boy remains in police custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder at an address in Huddersfield shortly before 5am on Thursday.A police spokesperson said the attack on Khayri is being treated as a targeted incident and specialist detectives are continuing to conduct a wide range of enquiries across the Huddersfield area.Chief...
BBC
Driver, 64, dies after two HGVs crash in Highlands
A 64-year-old man has died in a serious crash involving two HGVs on the A9 in the Highlands. One of the drivers, Alan Jones from Inverness, was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident near Carrbridge, at around 04:15 on Friday. The driver of the other HGV, a 56-year-old...
BBC
Fatal crash caused by inadequate road signs, coroner says
A coroner has warned that "inadequate road signage" caused an accident in which a man died. Stephen Coombes hit a road depression on the A1101 near Mildenhall, Suffolk at 50mph on 29 August 2021 because he did not know to reduce his speed to 30mph, a coroner said. He died...
BBC
Reading flats fire: Fatal arson started by 'nuisance neighbour'
A "devastating" fire at a block of flats that killed two men was started by a nuisance neighbour who was due to be evicted, a court has heard. Hakeem Kigundu doused the building in Rowe Court, Reading, with petrol before setting it alight while most residents slept on 15 December last year.
BBC
Jail for Sheffield man who tied up ex and poured boiling water over her
A man who tied up his ex-partner and poured boiling water over her face and body has been jailed for six years. Sam Wild, also known as Sam Barlow, lured the woman to a Sheffield hotel after having drinks, the city's crown court heard. Police said he tricked her into...
BBC
Old Swan arson attack: CCTV shows man police want to speak to
CCTV images of a man police want to speak to over an arson attack on a couple's home in Liverpool have been released by police. George Redmond, 76, and his wife, aged in her 70s, were taken to hospital following the fire in Dorien Road, Old Swan, on 1 September.
BBC
CCTV appeal after rape in Leamington's Pump Room Gardens
Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after a person was raped in a Warwickshire park. The attack happened at Leamington's Pump Room Gardens at about 03:30 BST on Sunday, Warwickshire Police said. The force believes the man was in the area at...
‘Neighbour from hell’ jailed over Lancashire gas blast that killed toddler
Two-year-old died in explosion after Darren Greenham cut pipe in Heysham home while intoxicated
BBC
Heysham explosion: Fatal blast caused by 'neighbour from hell'
A man who cut a gas pipe to sell for scrap, causing a blast in which a two-year-old boy died, was a "neighbour from hell", a court has heard. Darren Greenham, 45, used an angle grinder to cut the pipe at his home on Mallowdale Avenue in Heysham, Lancashire, in May 2021.
BBC
Man knocked off bike by car and stabbed in Slough 'had kindest heart'
The mother of man who died after he was knocked off his bike before being attacked by a group of men, has paid tribute to her son, saying he had "the kindest heart". Kyron Lee, 21, died in Waterman Court, Slough, on Sunday at about 20:50 BST. His mother said:...
BBC
Newcastle student flats murder probe victim identified
A man found dead at a block of student flats on Tyneside has been identified by police. Northumbria University student Jason Brockbanks, 24, was found dead at accommodation in Newcastle's Howard Street on 27 September. Mr Brockbanks was from Whitehaven in Cumbria, Northumbria Police said. Aaron Ray, 21, of Mayfield...
BBC
Call for action after couple die in crossing crash
A coroner has asked for visibility to be improved on a road where a couple died while out with their dog. Paul Morris, 70, and his wife Alison, 57, had been on holiday in Herefordshire when they were struck by a motorcyclist while crossing the A44, outside Kington. The...
BBC
Lincoln: Coroner calls for further police action over death of boy, 11
A coroner is calling for further police action over the death of an 11-year-old boy with cerebral palsy who died after he was left unsupervised in a bath. Dainton Gittos died in January 2021 as a result of his parents' neglect when he was left unattended in the bath at his Lincoln home, an inquest found.
BBC
St Helens crash: Man charged with murdering boy, 17
A man has been charged with murdering a 17-year-old boy who was killed in a crash. Harley Lea died from head injuries in hospital after the collision involving a car and two motorbikes in St Helens at about 00:30 BST on Tuesday. Brandon Glover, 24, of St Helens, has also...
BBC
Yassar Yaqub: Officer who fired fatal shots had 'no alternative'
An armed officer who fatally shot a man during a police stop on a motorway slip road has told an inquest the suspect pointed a gun at him before he fired. Yassar Yaqub, 28, was the front-seat passenger in one of two cars travelling in convoy on the M62 when four covert police cars surrounded them in 2017.
