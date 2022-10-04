A 15-year-old boy who was fatally stabbed outside his school gates has been identified by police as Khayri McLean.The teenager died in hospital following an attack close to the entrance of North Huddersfield Trust School (NHTS) in Woodhouse Hill at 2.45pm on Wednesday, West Yorkshire Police said.A 16-year-old boy remains in police custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder at an address in Huddersfield shortly before 5am on Thursday.A police spokesperson said the attack on Khayri is being treated as a targeted incident and specialist detectives are continuing to conduct a wide range of enquiries across the Huddersfield area.Chief...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 15 DAYS AGO