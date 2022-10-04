Forecast: Staying dry with cool conditions tonight

Dry weather continues to dominate the forecast with partly cloudy skies for the afternoon. Highs will reach the mid-80s, but conditions will cool quickly tonight.

Expect below-average lows in the mid-60s again this evening. Humidity levels will be manageable as well as we take on this early onset to fall weather. Temperatures this cool are usually not felt until closer to Halloween for Southwest Florida.

With drier air in place, the rainy season has come to a halt. The rainy season usually lasts until mid-October, but with cooler, drier conditions in place, dry weather should prevail into the weekend. Isolated showers look to return by Sunday.

Highs will remain in the mid-80s, with lows stuck in the comfortable upper 60s. Sunset is at 7:10 p.m., and sunrise is at 7:21 a.m. As you wait on power to be restored, avoid using candles and don’t place generators inside your homes.

There are no active storms in the Atlantic Basin. There are two areas of interest in the tropical Atlantic though neither poses a threat to the U.S. at this time. Count on the NBC2 Hurricane Tracking Team to keep you informed.