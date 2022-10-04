ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Forecast: Staying dry with cool conditions tonight

By Meteorologist Lauren Hope
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24i1xK_0iLBKwst00

Dry weather continues to dominate the forecast with partly cloudy skies for the afternoon. Highs will reach the mid-80s, but conditions will cool quickly tonight.

Expect below-average lows in the mid-60s again this evening. Humidity levels will be manageable as well as we take on this early onset to fall weather. Temperatures this cool are usually not felt until closer to Halloween for Southwest Florida.

With drier air in place, the rainy season has come to a halt. The rainy season usually lasts until mid-October, but with cooler, drier conditions in place, dry weather should prevail into the weekend. Isolated showers look to return by Sunday.

Highs will remain in the mid-80s, with lows stuck in the comfortable upper 60s. Sunset is at 7:10 p.m., and sunrise is at 7:21 a.m. As you wait on power to be restored, avoid using candles and don’t place generators inside your homes.

There are no active storms in the Atlantic Basin. There are two areas of interest in the tropical Atlantic though neither poses a threat to the U.S. at this time. Count on the NBC2 Hurricane Tracking Team to keep you informed.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
31K+
Followers
17K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy