ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

Comments / 2

Shalonda Johnson
3d ago

what's up with these teens coming up missing in Dekalb County this is the third teen coming up missing in the last 2 to 3 weeks.

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lithonia, GA
Dekalb County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Redan, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
County
Dekalb County, GA
Lithonia, GA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Camo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
11Alive

Bodycam video | Zebulon Police Chief under fire for disrespectful treatment of officers during traffic stop

MOLENA, Ga. — A Zebulon police chief is facing tough criticism over his treatment of other officers. It was all caught on video in Pike County. Police Chief Jonathan Hemphill was pulled over at a traffic stop by officers in the neighboring City of Molena, Georgia, on Aug. 25. The two cities in Pike County shared an emergency radio channel but after the Zebulon Police Chief was pulled over by two Molena officers – he blocked the city from using its frequency.
ZEBULON, GA
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
56K+
Followers
12K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta local news

 https://www.11alive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy