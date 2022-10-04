Read full article on original website
Shalonda Johnson
3d ago
what's up with these teens coming up missing in Dekalb County this is the third teen coming up missing in the last 2 to 3 weeks.
UPDATE: 7-year-old DeKalb County boy found safe, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE: Danny “Marko” Matingo, 7, has been found safe, according to DeKalb police. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. ORIGINAL: DeKalb County Police Department is asking for your help to find a missing little boy. On Friday morning, police...
7-year-old DeKalb boy found safe after police search through the night
A 7-year-old boy reported missing Thursday night after leaving his Stone Mountain home has been located Friday morning.
DeKalb pastor’s wife critically injured by stray bullet as she slept
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County pastor’s wife is fighting for her life after she was shot in the head by a stray bullet as she was sleeping. The shooting happened on Wilkins Court in Decatur early Wednesday morning at the home of Mack Ellison, a pastor at Temple of Faith Ministries.
Suspect captured in Spalding County, shelter-in-place lifted
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE: Christopher Thomas McLemore has been safely caught. The shelter-in-place has been lifted. The Spalding County Sheriff’s Office is telling people to shelter in place as they search for a suspect who may be armed. Deputies shared a photo of Christopher Thomas McLemore, the...
What we know about 2 teenagers arrested in murder of star football player outside Gwinnett mall
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police have arrested two teenagers in South Carolina in connection to the shooting death of a star high school football player in Georgia earlier this week. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Elijah DeWitt, 18, was shot and killed outside a...
Murder suspect, K-9 officers dead after chase through Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The GBI says a chase of a possible murder suspect in Clayton County on Friday ended in a deadly confrontation which claimed the lives of the suspect and a police K9. This started after Clayton County police officers spotted a vehicle associated with a murder investigation...
Cops: Georgia woman evading arrest with child in car hits, injures 2 officers
A Monroe County woman is facing assault charges after she hit and injured two Forsyth police officers with her car as they attempted to take her into custody Thursday night, officials said.
Man found shot to death inside Clayton County home
A man was found dead Thursday afternoon inside a Clayton County home after being shot multiple times, police said.
Murder suspect, police K-9 dead after standoff in Clayton, GBI says
A man suspected in a homicide was shot and killed by officers Friday after he fatally wounded a police K-9 during a standoff in Clayton County, officials confirmed.
GSP K-9 officer, murder suspect both dead after officer-involved shooting in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia State Patrol K-9 officer was killed in the line of duty Friday morning after a chase led to a SWAT standoff with a murder suspect. The suspect was also shot and killed by police. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said police were conducting...
Atlanta police searching for 19-year-old woman who vanished on college trip
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are searching for a 19-year-old college student who vanished while on a trip with her school this week. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Atlanta Police said Rakeb Tilahun, 19, attends Talladega College in Alabama and was in Atlanta for a...
Cops: Man charged in fatal DeKalb auto shop shooting claims self-defense
A 60-year-old man charged with murder Tuesday says he shot another man at a DeKalb County business in self-defense, acco...
Teen’s mother among 5 additional suspects arrested in Arbor Place brawl
A month after a huge melee at Arbor Place mall forced the shopping center to close early, Douglasville police announced the arrests of five more people connected to the incident.
Family of missing 17-year-old Douglasville teen hoping for answers
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — The family of 17-year-old Yaron Kathuri is hoping for answers on where he is. They held a prayer vigil for Kathuri. He was last seen at the Arbor Place Mall in Douglas County. “He’s been missing for a week,” said his mother, Vera Kathuri....
5 more arrested, including 4 juveniles in connection to Arbor Place Mall brawls, police say
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous report. Douglasville Police said Thursday they have arrested five additional people for their involvement in a series of fights that broke out at Arbor Place Mall back in September. Of the five arrested, four were juveniles and...
1 shot, killed after shooting near Atlanta's Bankhead neighborhood, police say
ATLANTA — One person is dead after a shooting at a home along Joseph E. Lowery Blvd. SW near Atlanta's Bankhead neighborhood Friday. Atlanta Police homicide detectives responded to a home at 525 Joseph E. Lowery Blvd SW shortly before noon. The home is not far from Lindsay Street Baptist Church and Lindsay Street Park.
Man shot, killed in broad daylight in Atlanta neighborhood, police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead inside a neighborhood on Thursday afternoon. Officers say they were called to a home on Scottridge Drive NW just after 3 p.m. in reference to a person being shot. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
Woman ambushed, chased on Kennesaw Mountain trail: 'She did all the right things'
KENNESAW, Ga. - Superintendent of Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park is praising the quick thinking of a woman who was ambushed and chased by man wearing a ski mask while walking her dog earlier this week. Wednesday, Superintendent Gamman talked to FOX 5 about their investigation saying rangers have stepped...
Bodycam video | Zebulon Police Chief under fire for disrespectful treatment of officers during traffic stop
MOLENA, Ga. — A Zebulon police chief is facing tough criticism over his treatment of other officers. It was all caught on video in Pike County. Police Chief Jonathan Hemphill was pulled over at a traffic stop by officers in the neighboring City of Molena, Georgia, on Aug. 25. The two cities in Pike County shared an emergency radio channel but after the Zebulon Police Chief was pulled over by two Molena officers – he blocked the city from using its frequency.
Police say 7-year-old hit, killed when parents left her alone was epileptic, often woke up dazed
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police say the hit-and-run that killed a 7-year-old girl has left many officers in tears. The child’s parents now face charges even though the driver who hit her hasn’t been caught. A memorial for Keymoriona Williams remains along the road where she was...
