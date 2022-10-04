ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WBUR

Cape Coral's mayor on how the city is rebuilding after Ian

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd talks with Cape Coral Mayor John Gunter. The Florida city was one of the worst-hit cities by Hurricane Ian, which made landfall over a week ago. As of Tuesday, only about 7% of local customers had electricity in Cape Coral, according to local reporting.
CAPE CORAL, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy