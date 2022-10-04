Read full article on original website
Cape Coral's mayor on how the city is rebuilding after Ian
Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd talks with Cape Coral Mayor John Gunter. The Florida city was one of the worst-hit cities by Hurricane Ian, which made landfall over a week ago. As of Tuesday, only about 7% of local customers had electricity in Cape Coral, according to local reporting.
Florida officials are scrambling to limit Hurricane Ian's impact on the election02:35
Election officials in Florida say they are going to meet Thursday's deadline to mail ballots to voters for this year's midterm elections, despite the widespread flooding and damage caused by Hurricane Ian last week. However, in hard-hit areas, in-person voting remains the biggest concern. Tommy Doyle, the elections supervisor in...
