Manchester City v Copenhagen: Injury Update
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has given an injury update ahead of the Blues Champions League clash with Copenhagen. Spanish defender Rodri missed Sunday's Manchester Derby victory over United and Kyle Walker was taken off before half time as the Blues crushed United 6-3 at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.
Rumour Mongering: Reds To Offer Joe Gomez And Cash For Lazio Midfielder
With Liverpool in need of at least one midfield signing in the next set of transfer windows and the Jude Bellingham sweepstakes heating up, the football rumour mill is looking for alternative options for the Reds. The latest of those options is Lazio’s Sergej Milinković-Savić. According to Italian outlet CMW, Liverpool are ready to battle it out with Juventus, Manchester United, and Chelsea for the Serbian’s signature.
A Farewell to Everton “Dog of War” John Ebbrell
With the welcome result coming for Everton on Saturday at Southampton it may have slipped under the radar that one of the Academy’s recent senior appointments, former player John Ebbrell, departed the club after a long, if fragmented, association with the Toffees. It was first announced over the weekend...
QPR 2-1 Reading: Player Ratings
An excellent performance from Lumley today, who played a huge part in blunting QPR’s potent attack. His height gives him the ability to cover a huge swathe of his box, and Rangers had to resort to lower crosses into the box to find a way to get shots off.
Talking Points: Another frustrating night on Wearside for the Black Cats - what went on?
Coming into a home double header against Preston and Blackpool, I didn’t think I’d be here writing on the back of two 0-0 draws. Granted, Sunderland had already drawn some blanks before this season, notably against local rivals Middlesbrough. But in games against Reading and Watford, Sunderland had...
QPR 2-1 Reading: Friday Night Heartbreak
After being lucky to go in at the break level, the Royals were then unlucky to leave Loftus Road with nothing in this Friday night encounter. QPR were arguably the better team overall on the night, but Reading stood firm defensively in the first half, and were then more than a match for a tiring QPR side in the second half.
Chelsea vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers, Premier League: Preview, team news, how to watch
Chelsea cult hero Diego Costa returns to Stamford Bridge this weekend for the first time since the end of the 2016-17 season and the associated title celebrations on the final day of that season. Costa never got a “proper” farewell as his relationship with then Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte was cut off with the “thanks for the seasono” (sic) text, so one would imagine Dee-ay-go will get his long-overdue appreciation this weekend.
Manchester City v Southampton: Preview, Team News and Prediction
The Premier League is rolling and we are all ready for match 10!. Venue: Etihad Stadium, Ashton New Rd, Manchester, England. Time and Date: Saturday 8 October 2022, Kickoff at 15:00 BST, 10.00 am (EST, USA) Referee: Andy Madley. Assistants: Derek Eaton, Steve Meredith. Fourth official: Robert Jones. VAR: Lee...
Five Things From An Impressive Shift Against Norwich City
Come the final whistle the Reading fans celebrated more for this hard-earned and thoroughly deserved point against the perennial Championship yo-yo specialists, Norwich City, than the rudimentary dismantling of Huddersfield Town a few days prior. A very firm indicator of the progress made by the club since the Bowen/Ince regime began.
WATCH: Reece James adds a third for Chelsea against AC Milan, 3-0!
We have seen him doing this so many times before, and it never gets tiring!. Reece James does no wrong with AC Milan’s atrocious defending near their penalty box as he penetrates their area and scores with a powerful right-foot shot. 3-0, Chelsea!
Two Up, Two Down: What were the positives & negatives from Sunderland’s performance v Blackpool?
On another day we win that game, but Blackpool’s keeper pulled off two of the best saves I’ve seen this season to deny Jack Clarke - it just wasn’t our day. We had 15 shots in total, but only four were on goal - although Embleton’s strike that hit the top of the bar counts as off target - and I thought generally we did a decent job of getting down the sides and creating opportunities.
WATCH: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang tap-in doubles Chelsea’s lead over AC Milan, 2-0!
Two matches in a row with goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang!. Reece James’ cross and Fikayo Tomori’s (lame) attempt at cutting it make it easy for the striker, who makes it 2-0 for Chelsea against AC Milan with a routine tap-in (and his customary celebration!).
QPR vs Reading: Match Preview 2022/23
Reading will be looking to maintain their unbeaten run as they travel to the English capital to face Queens Park Rangers this evening, eager to impress in front of the Sky Sports cameras. Paul Ince’s side performed admirably against Norwich City in midweek - and will take plenty of confidence...
Former Rangers boss Graeme Murty arrives to take over Sunderland’s U21s - what does it all mean?
Sunderland have announced that Graeme Murty - the Reading FC legend and former manager of Scottish giants Rangers - has taken up the post of Head of Professional Development Phase, which basically means he’s in charge of our U21s. All great news, then, given we’ve not had anyone in...
Match Ratings: Leicester vs Nottingham Forest
The Foxes scored a huge win over rivals Nottingham Forest on Monday, ending their winless run to start the season. Let’s get to the match ratings from yours truly. Danny Ward: Earned himself his first clean sheet of the season while looking solid in goal. He made a couple of decent saves, although the communication between the backline as a whole is still lacking at times. 7.
Midfielder ‘ready to go’, could make Everton debut
Everton brought in eight players during this summer’s transfer window as Frank Lampard looked to revamp the squad that fought tooth and nail to secure Premier League survival late last season. While a number of those players have already made a big impact on the side, it’s youngster James...
Christopher Vivell set to join Chelsea as technical director after leaving RB Leipzig
Christopher Vivell was “dismissed” today by RB Leipzig, clearing the way for the 35-year-old to take the Chelsea technical director job, as rumored for the past week. Vivell’s departure seems less than amicable from the Red Bull flagship, given just a brief statement citing “differing views”. Vivell had been the technical director at Leipzig since 2020 and was the head of scouting at RB Salzburg for several years before then. Leipzig had recently announced the hiring of Max Eberl from Borussia Mönchengladbach, who will be joining them on December 15. Vivell had admitted that the definition of all their roles (including Oliver Minztlaff and Florian Scholz) wasn’t quite clear. As confirmed by today’s statement, Eberl will in fact take over for Vivell.
Two more young midfield prospects sign Everton contracts
Following on from other recent contract extensions in the Academy at Everton the names of Luke Butterfield and Callum Bates won’t mean much to the casual observer of the Toffees youth ranks. Butterfield’s contract had been due to expire next summer but he has now signed for the Blues...
Darwin Núñez Isn’t Liverpool’s Problem
A poor start to season always finds people - fans, media, etc - trying to find the source of the problem. Why has the team been unable to capitalize on their skills, knowledge, and talent?. It’s no secret that the easiest targets will always be the biggest money signing of...
